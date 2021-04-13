❤Download⚡[PDF]✔ Lake Huron Rock Picker's Guide

Bruce Mueller is owner of the C&M Rock Shop in Honor, Michigan. He holds a master's degree in geology from the University of Illinois. He is also the author of The Complete Guide to Petoskey Stones.Kevin Gauthier is a business graduate from Michigan State University and has completed courses through Gem Institute of America (GIA). He has spent a lifetime collecting, cutting, and polishing the gems found around Lake Huron. Kevin is co-author with Bruce Mueller of Lake Michigan Rock Picker 8217Read Guide and Lake Superior Rock Picker's Guide. He is owner of Korner Gem in Traverse City, Michigan: www.kornergem.com.