  Extraordinary Women Conservationists of Washington: Mothers of Nature Details of Book Author : Deirdre Arntz Publisher : The History Press ISBN : 1626197598 Publication Date : 2015-1-12 Language : Pages : 160
  Courageous women are to thank for many of Washington's environmental conservation successes. Bonnie Phillips, Melanie Rowland and Helen Engle battled harmful timber cutting. Polly Dyer and Emily Haig worked to expand Olympic National Park and organized efforts to establish North Cascades National Park. Women helped create the Washington Environmental Council and Washington Conservation Voters. As a state representative, Jolene Unsoeld led the fight against Boeing and other major corporations to pass the state Model Toxics Control Act. Author and Washington conservationist Dee Arntz recounts these important stories and many others, showing that the legacy of Washington's female conservationists is nothing short of extraordinary.
