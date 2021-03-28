Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description The glamour and mystery of the art auction, gathering interested buyers from across the globe, makes it one of...
Book Details ASIN : 1786431009
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE N...
DOWNLOAD OR READ The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction by click link below GET NOW The Sale of Misatt...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK

20 views

Published on

GET HERE : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1786431009 The glamour and mystery of the art auction, gathering interested buyers from across the globe, makes it one of the most fascinating marketplaces in existence. 'Sleepers', artworks or antiques that have been undervalued and mislabelled due to an expert's oversight and consequently undersold, appear regularly. This fascinating new book provides the first extensive study of the phenomenon of sleepers through an in-depth analysis of the contractual relationships, liability and remedies that arise in the context of auction sales. The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction begins with examination of the creation of sleepers and the process of attribution of artworks and antiques at auction. This is followed by a comparative analysis of the law governing auctioneer's liability in Switzerland, England and the United States and a critical assessment of the risks and drawbacks of the current practical and legal regime. The book concludes with an original and pragmatic solution to the challenge of addressing and settling sleeper disputes at auction, including model terms that auction houses can directly adopt in their business terms.This insightful new book will be of interest to lawyers, auction houses and anyone involved in the authentication or sale of artworks. It will also provide a valuable resource for academics and students in law, anthropology and arts.

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

(⭐PDF BOOK⭐) The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction TRIAL EBOOK

  1. 1. Description The glamour and mystery of the art auction, gathering interested buyers from across the globe, makes it one of the most fascinating marketplaces in existence. 'Sleepers', artworks or antiques that have been undervalued and mislabelled due to an expert's oversight and consequently undersold, appear regularly. This fascinating new book provides the first extensive study of the phenomenon of sleepers through an in-depth analysis of the contractual relationships, liability and remedies that arise in the context of auction sales. The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction begins with examination of the creation of sleepers and the process of attribution of artworks and antiques at auction. This is followed by a comparative analysis of the law governing auctioneer's liability in Switzerland, England and the United States and a critical assessment of the risks and drawbacks of the current practical and legal regime. The book concludes with an original and pragmatic solution to the challenge of addressing and settling sleeper disputes at auction, including model terms that auction houses can directly adopt in their business terms.This insightful new book will be of interest to lawyers, auction houses and anyone involved in the authentication or sale of artworks. It will also provide a valuable resource for academics and students in law, anthropology and arts.
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : 1786431009
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction by click link below GET NOW The Sale of Misattributed Artworks and Antiques at Auction OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×