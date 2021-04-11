They thought he was dead. They were dead wrong.Dak Harper's Delta Force team stumbles upon an ancient treasure trove in the mountains of Iraq. But when Dak suggests they report their findings to command⭐ the team steals the loot and leaves him for dead. Faced with certain death⭐ Dak must find a way out of the darkness⭐ and onto a path of revenge to settle the score with the men who betrayed him.This box set contains the entire six book series of short stories called The Relic Runner Origin Story. Join Dak as he scours the world⭐ from the beaches of Portugal and Miami⭐ to the jungles of Mexico⭐ the Rocky Mountains of Colorado⭐ the hills of Southern Kentucky⭐ and the wilderness of Turkey. This digital anthology of short stories includes-Book 1❤ Out of the FireBook 2❤ You Only Die OnceBook 3❤ Tequila SunsetBook 4❤ PurgatoryBook 5❤ Scorched EarthBook 6❤ The Heart of Vengeance