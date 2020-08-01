Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Carnegie Mellon University Artificial Intelligence and Agency in the Classroom An exploration of the effects of cognitive AI tutors towards childhood development
1 Carnegie Mellon University 0 Abstract 3 Introduction 4 Key Terminology 5 Educational Technology 5 Cognitive Tutors 5 Art...
2 Provide Students a Point of Reference 35 Deprioritize Time Constraints 35 Conclusion 36 Acknowledgements 38 References 3...
3 Abstract It is increasingly the case that scalable AI-based educational technology is being incorporated into the Americ...
4 Introduction Since the passing of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act in 1965, and its effective reauthorization ...
5 traditional educational methods. With the increasing development and prominence of AI technology, we believe it to be a ...
6 Artificial Intelligence AI, in the context of education, is the capability for computer systems to interact with its env...
7 In our paper, we recognize that the current US education system prioritizes the two aspects of social efficiency and soc...
8 History of Technology in the Classroom To provide a frame of reference for our discussion of how new AI technology might...
9 experience with computer systems.These tools are increasingly useful supplemental applications that aid teachers in the ...
10 individual goals. Due to evidence that one-on-one tutoring can improve student performance, cognitive tutoring systems ...
11 Figure 1. Proposed Model Axes Personalization Axis There is increasingly an awareness of the need for educational conte...
12 best guidelines for students who have disabilities, are moving to a new school, or are learning English as a second lan...
13 builds in complexity, students may be even less likely to gain enthusiasm for the subject. Therefore, to address knowle...
14 sensation and perception of agency. In order to observe these changes, we begin by considering how high and low levels ...
15 this development is present in children’s formation of their future selves as they discover their academic interests an...
16 the structure of the classroom. As such, while students with reduced agency might continue to succeed in skill based as...
17 performing educational system begs the question of how to meet such standards without the considerable downsides of rep...
18 Quadrant 2: High Agency and Standardization Current public school systems have adopted the Common Core at the state and...
19 concerns that they now questioned their own competencies compared to their peers and had become fearful that their fail...
20 hard enough to achieve benefits from their education. An example of this issue would be with Massive Open Online Course...
21 Lynnette is an instance of one such intelligent tutoring system geared towards teaching students to solve linear equati...
22 ideal performance level of answering a threshold of questions correctly or completing all their problems within a desig...
23 systems’ values of social efficiency, social mobility, and democratic equality as students are more driven to developin...
24 with their role and develop the same goals as their character. Students work towards a goal, making decisions and exper...
25 noted, all the other quadrants have shortcomings when it comes to either one of the features of increasing engagement t...
26 Figure 2. Critique of Current Systems Trust We consider two different definitions of trust to guide our analysis. One d...
27 Imbalance of Power In most classrooms, this issue of trust is oftentimes trivially dismissed as most students assume so...
28 not disseminated. Thus, students are not readily aware of the background monitoring that occurs when they are working t...
29 If a system is difficult to trust, then students and teachers will inherently interact with it more conservatively beca...
30 teacher’s familiarity with the workings of the system, there is the possibility for teachers to feel a lack of control ...
31 Identity We define identity as an individual’s sense of self and the decisions he or she makes based on his or her pers...
32 The lack of curiosity potentially leads students to miss opportunities to discover academic interests or passions, whic...
33 timely fashion. As such, students who fail to consistently answer questions correctly may feel less confident and find ...
34 such that students and teachers perceive a sense of control over the EdTech system. In order to encourage a maximal sen...
35 teachers to give input on student performance, including the opportunity to manually override the software’s perception...
36 To ensure that students understand the objectives of the lessons and the questions, these systems should prompt student...
37 classroom interactions. To better understand the nuances of interactions with technology that diminish agency, we split...
38 Acknowledgements We would like to thank Dietrich College for providing us this opportunity to partake in the AI & Human...
40 vol. 19, no. 1, pp. 58–73. Göbel, Stefan, and Florian Mehm. “Personalized, Adaptive Digital Educational Games Using Nar...
41 National Governors Association, et al. ​Ensuring U.S. Students Receive a World Class Education​. Dec. 2006, https://www...
  1. 1.   Carnegie Mellon University Artificial Intelligence and Agency in the Classroom An exploration of the effects of cognitive AI tutors towards childhood development Caitlin Huang, Yenlin Kuo, JiWoong Jang, Kayla Leung {caitlinh, yenlink, jiwoongj, kyleung} @andrew.cmu.edu 66-304 Dietrich College Grand Challenge Research Seminar Illah Nourbakhsh, Jennifer Keating August 9th, 2019
  2. 2. 1 Carnegie Mellon University 0 Abstract 3 Introduction 4 Key Terminology 5 Educational Technology 5 Cognitive Tutors 5 Artificial Intelligence 6 Education Value System 6 History of Technology in the Classroom 8 Landscape Model for Understanding the Space of Possibilities 9 Proposed Model Axes 11 Personalization Axis 11 Agency Axis 13 Proposed Model Quadrants 16 Quadrant 1: Low Agency and Standardization 16 Quadrant 2: High Agency and Standardization 18 Quadrant 3: Low Agency and Personalization 20 Quadrant 4: High Agency and Personalization 22 Guidelines 25 Critique of Current Systems 26 Trust 26 Imbalance of Power 27 Timing and Monitoring 27 Information Gap 28 Locus of Control 29 Identity 31 Indifference Towards Material 31 Diminished Cultural Identity 32 Loss of Confidence 32 Solutions and Recommendations 33 Avoid Information Gaps 33 Encourage Open-Ended Approaches 34
  3. 3. 2 Provide Students a Point of Reference 35 Deprioritize Time Constraints 35 Conclusion 36 Acknowledgements 38 References 39 Bibliography 42
  4. 4. 3 Abstract It is increasingly the case that scalable AI-based educational technology is being incorporated into the American classroom due to negative pressures from political and socioeconomic forces. We examine how such technology might change the classroom, by considering the values that the American educational system seeks to engender, as well as observing the historical use of technology in education. We recognize the role that agency has in the educational space, and explore the possible implications that AI-based educational technology may have on agency, and partition our analysis into the topics of student agency and curricular personalization, representing differing manifestations of agency within the American educational system. This forms the basis of an educational landscape​ ​model, where the conjunction of high or low agency and personalization can be used to examine current educational environments and determine how they fall into four distinct states. We observe that the status quo in American education is at low agency and low personalization, while current AI based education technology has the potential to change the state to one of low agency and high personalization. Additional challenges remain to reach an ideal state of high agency and personalization, which is illustrated in a case analysis of the Lynnette platform. We present suggestions for improvement for existing systems similar to Lynnette such that the development of future educational technology and the interactions between educators, students, and AI systems are more closely aligned towards promoting agency and personalization.
  5. 5. 4 Introduction Since the passing of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act in 1965, and its effective reauthorization and redoubling in the form of the No Child Left Behind Act in 2001, there has been significant focus in the US on improving the state of primary and secondary education outcomes. More recent efforts, including the advent of Common Core standards, and their subsequent instantiation via federal grants by Race To The Top, have focused on shoring up educational standards nationally to close the performance gap with students from other Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries. Yet despite these efforts, students from the United States rank in the bottom third relative to their cohort from the OECD in tests of math, science, reading, and problem solving. In the case of students of minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged backgrounds, these students perform markedly worse than the OECD average (NGA et al 14). The need for improved educational results comes at a time when there is continued political pressure both at the federal and state levels to decrease public funding and access for public education (Leachman et al). This, combined with the increasing gap between teacher pay relative to the growing economy has created negative pressure on teacher recruitment (Sutcher et al. 2). Thus, present realities have made it imperative to explore educational models and methods which have the potential for significant cost-savings and improvements to access, while maintaining the ethos of education so as to equip students with the skills and means to navigate the economic and sociopolitical obstacles of the future. Automated technology, specifically involving Artificial Intelligence (AI), is a candidate to become an effective tool to supplement
  6. 6. 5 traditional educational methods. With the increasing development and prominence of AI technology, we believe it to be a valuable endeavor to examine the ways in which AI technology is introduced into the classroom such that it not only improves young students’ mastery of content, but also their development of critical thinking skills, self-motivated learning, and other early education goals. At the same time, we aim to ascertain the effects that deeper implementation and integration of technology in the educational system will have on teachers, administrators, and the ethos of education. Key Terminology Educational Technology There are many definitions for educational technology (EdTech). For the purpose of our paper, we choose to limit our definition to a purely physical context. That is, educational technology encompasses the physical devices used for facilitating or enhancing educational instruction. Historically these devices would encompass tools such as the Internet, laptops, or calculators, but in the present, they now include cognitive tutors, gamified learning systems, online courses, grading software, and performance monitoring systems. Cognitive Tutors A digital educational platform or tool that is distinguished by its feedback while a student learns, which may manifest in intelligent system adjusted content, practice questions, or hints about the problem or concept at hand.
  7. 7. 6 Artificial Intelligence AI, in the context of education, is the capability for computer systems to interact with its environment through visual perception, speech recognition, and independent decision-making. These systems typically make recommendations, regarding the learning material or how long a student should study, based on their inputs and a student’s performance on previous tasks. Education Value System In order to provide a background for how new AI technology might affect the classroom, we begin by determining the primary focuses of the American education system. The current education system has three separate goals: promoting social efficiency, social mobility, and democratic equality. Both social efficiency and social mobility are related to developing students’ abilities in order to ensure that students either obtain the competencies necessary for the workforce or acquire advantages that set them apart from others (Labaree 5). Following the implementation of the No Child Left Behind legislation, the education system’s focus on developing student abilities has emerged as the emphasis on educators to promote students’ knowledge acquisition and use standardized testing as indicators for students’ academic success (Au 29). However, the emphasis on promoting social efficiency and social mobility comes at the cost of promoting democratic equality, or the development of students’ belief in democratic systems such that they participate in society as active citizens as students are slower to develop qualities of civic virtue, such as empathy, integrity, and autonomy (Labaree 29).
  8. 8. 7 In our paper, we recognize that the current US education system prioritizes the two aspects of social efficiency and social mobility through content mastery. However, we also believe that promoting democractic equality is worthwhile, as attributes of civic virtue, such as empathy, integrity, and autonomy also impact the abilities of students to acquire knowledge and develop skill sets. Empathy affects the ease with which students learn as it relates to the tendencies of students to reject new knowledge due to conflicting personal beliefs, while integrity is related to the methods in which students acquire knowledge and reduces the likelihood for students to fake content mastery. Autonomy is also related to student motivation as it affects whether students are self-driven and capable of knowledge acquisition outside of the educational setting. When we consider the methods through which students develop empathy, integrity, and autonomy, we see that these qualities can be encompassed under more general ideas of agency and personalization that determine whether students can exert control over their learning experiences and the degree to which that experience is tailored to the student. When we consider how the goals of the education system are present in current educational technologies, we believe current technologies prioritize social efficiency and social mobility. In cases such as cognitive tutors we note the promotion of knowledge acquisition through the continuous practice of problems and the expected effects of improving students’ performance on standardized tests. As aforementioned, this emphasis comes at the cost of democratic equality and civic virtue through agency and personalization. As such, by discussing agency and personalization in the classroom, we hope to promote not only the educational goals of social efficiency and social mobility, but also democratic equality with the use of new technological tools such as AI systems.
  9. 9. 8 History of Technology in the Classroom To provide a frame of reference for our discussion of how new AI technology might interact and be implemented in the classroom, we first aim to orient ourselves by considering the history of technology in the classroom and how particularly technologies have worked towards providing an enhanced educational experience. The first notable piece of tech introduced to the classroom dates back to 1923 when radios were first used in the classroom. Major cities established classroom instruction on the radios that allowed students from around the city to tune into class from afar. Not long after, overhead projectors that were originally used for US military training purposes began to quickly spread to schools providing a shared visual learning experience for students that quickly developed to also be accompanied by audio via sound films and audiotapes. The next major milestone was in 1975, which marked the historic development of the personal computer and the rapid advancement in technology that led to the development of the Apple Macintosh for students. Following its release, the ratio of computers to students in US schools was about 1 to 92. It was not until 2009 when this ratio lowered to 1 to 3, and computers became a mainstream staple in the classroom, which was quickly followed by the introduction of wireless tablets and interactable whiteboards (Educator Technology). One notable observation of past technologies is that they have predominantly been centered around promoting a shared enhanced education experience as with the overhead projector, radio broadcasts, silent films, or even SMART boards. However, the recent movement towards personal devices and personal computers has changed the educational focus away from shared learning environments, instead moving towards a supplemental but isolated student
  10. 10. 9 experience with computer systems.These tools are increasingly useful supplemental applications that aid teachers in the classroom, especially in instances where teachers are unable to devote extended periods of one-on-one instruction time with students. At our current rate of technological development, it seems likely that it will only be a matter of time before we see Artificial Intelligence as commonplace technology in the classroom. So, as we stand at the crossroads of another form of technology making its way into the educational landscape, it is important to question what potential side effects on student growth and personal development may arise and how exactly we might envision guiding the development of these technologies and their application towards improving the greater educational experience (Educator Technology). Landscape Model for Understanding the Space of Possibilities Based on our chosen education value system, we focus on two key ideas of the educational experience: personalization and agency. Specifically, we explore personalization because there have historically been measures to make education systems within the classroom more standardized. For instance, as an effort to collectively improve the academic performance of US students relative to their international counterparts, the Common Core initiatives created baseline standards for students to ensure that all students would have the skills needed to succeed after secondary education. These standards try to align with the expectations of colleges and employers. However, this alignment is not possible for all students, since each student’s aspirations and interests differ greatly. Common Core’s broad standards target the average student, who may not be an accurate representation of many other students. Therefore, there is little room for students to investigate their own topics of interest and work towards their
  11. 11. 10 individual goals. Due to evidence that one-on-one tutoring can improve student performance, cognitive tutoring systems have been developed to address the demand for personalized attention towards each individual student’s learning profile (Bloom 7). Additionally, we consider agency to be another essential component of our educational model since affording more agency to students can determine their motivation to learn, which allows students to better apply and understand their knowledge in the long term. Students can tailor content to account for their own interests and determine how they interact with content, which affords them varying levels of agency. Through our model, we examine how the combination of different levels of personalization and agency can impact students and consider examples of current systems that fall under these categories (Figure 1). We create an educational landscape model that has two continuums: low agency to high agency and standardization versus personalization. The continuous axes provide four quadrants, which create four categories of possibilities that arise related to implementing educational tools.
  12. 12. 11 Figure 1. Proposed Model Axes Personalization Axis There is increasingly an awareness of the need for educational content presented to students to be personalized or adapted such that students are more likely to identify and associate learning material with their life experiences. This is in contrast with the current state of affairs, epitomized by the Common Core standard, espousing a consistent set of guidelines for what each student should know in English Language Arts and mathematics at the end of each grade. Common Core allows schools to measure their students’ performance and motivate changes in the curriculum to meet the standards. However, the framework that curricula such as the Common Core provide may not be appropriate for everyone, because it may not present themes
  13. 13. 12 best guidelines for students who have disabilities, are moving to a new school, or are learning English as a second language, among others. Students who present knowledge gaps may not be able to detect and address them in time in a classroom setting with a standardized curriculum. As they progress in their education, these content area weaknesses may become more apparent. The benefits of personalization are apparent in Benjamin Bloom’s two sigma problem, which refers to an educational phenomenon that indicates that the average student tutored one-on-one performs two standard deviations better than students learning through conventional classroom instruction, on average (7). During one-on-one tutoring, personal tutors can adjust to the student’s learning style and preferences and can find and help students with specific areas they may be struggling in, before these weaknesses further interfere with a student’s progress. However, since one-on-one tutoring is a resource that is often not physically or financially accessible to students, we look to other means of personalization. In general, personalization allows the learning content not only to best address a student’s weaknesses so they can efficiently study, but also allows the material to relate more closely to someone’s background. This can help people understand their world better and refine their interests and sense of identity, which would be difficult to achieve from a standardized curriculum (Gómez et al. 48). By relating material more directly to individuals, students may be more engaged in fields that they otherwise would not be as interested in. In contrast, teaching students who are uninterested in the material is difficult. According to a National Research Council Study, students have preconceptions about how the world works, and if their original viewpoint is not engaged, they may fail to understand new concepts. (Donovan et al. 20). Without engagement, students may be lost once the material is presented, and as the information
  14. 14. 13 builds in complexity, students may be even less likely to gain enthusiasm for the subject. Therefore, to address knowledge gaps that students may have accumulated, dynamic tutoring systems can help a student rebuild his or her foundation by giving personalized feedback on areas that students struggle in and reviewing these areas. With AI’s increasing ability to personalize towards individual users, EdTech systems can become particularly well suited towards this goal. Agency Axis Our current education system is predominantly focused on teaching to the test and has associated successful student learning with the belief that students will pass standardized tests that emphasize basic knowledge skills required by the Common Core. Most educational tools in turn reflect this same goal in their design and marketing, claiming to be the system best suited to increase student learning by a statistically quantifiable thresholds observable in the student’s test results. This has almost all but removed conversations about the student’s experience when exposed to new AI systems, such as cognitive tutors, and what unintended side effects may arise from these interactions. Agency, derived from the Latin noun “agentem” meaning "to set in motion, drive forward; to do, perform, an idea of little focus in many traditional classroom settings is a powerful motivator of values that we seek to promote through the educational experience, such as self-motivated learning and the confidence to problem solve in new environments (OED). As a result, we are specifically interested in investigating how integrating AI systems into the classroom environment might lead to an inadvertent change in a student’s
  15. 15. 14 sensation and perception of agency. In order to observe these changes, we begin by considering how high and low levels of agency traditionally affect a student’s learning experience. Agency is tied to the theory of constructivism, where development of understanding requires children to experiment with and learn from the world around them, rather than through structured instruction (​Ultanir 201​). Anthropologists and psychologists have shown that high agency is critical to children's learning processes because children learn through observation, participation, and initiative and through having the space and time to experiment with their own ideas (​Adair​ 228). Examples of children using agency to exert control over their learning experiences and expand their capabilities include “helping determine unit topics, experiment and engage in open-ended exploration and conversation, and planning projects or help their friends with ideas” (​Adair​ 227). By allowing students to explore materials and text, to generate new content and questions, and to use their curiosity as motivation and inspiration for inventing, planning, designing, and problem solving we would be more directly achieving the educational value of developing self motivated learning. In particular, a case study conducted by Jennifer Adair​ stresses these ideas with an anecdote of a young first grade student Mary, who after becoming enraptured by the concept of a volcano, made deliberate self-determined efforts to pursue an extensive investigation and experimentation into how one might simulate the explosion of a volcano in a classroom (220). Not only was Mary able to pursue her particular fascination for volcanoes, but through the experience she was able to engage with and explain to other fellow classmates the processes of a volcano explosion. Agency is also critical to a child’s development of autonomy and identity as children explore the world through a lens crafted by their prior experiences. In the context of education,
  16. 16. 15 this development is present in children’s formation of their future selves as they discover their academic interests and develop educational trajectories (Klemencic, 8). Relating to a student’s identity can also increase children’s engagement in education and promote intentional interactions by providing children with a belief that they are empowered and the decisions they make matter (Lier 60). A study conducted by Ron Eglash and Audrey Bennet, highlights these effects through an enthonomathmatic case study tying African American hairstyle to the teaching of geometry. Their study cited the effects of a sense of content creation on improving students’ engagement in activities and their understanding on the relationships between being content producers and content consumers. Additionally following the project, the study noted the students’ development of identity as they strengthened ties to their cultural heritage and their discovery of academic interests in mathematics, geography, and engineering (12). In the spaces of low agency, students receive little control over their decisions, which leads them to believe that they hold no stake in the education system. With little control over learning experiences, students may become unmotivated and uninspired, which potentially leads to a failure to acquire a love of learning as they will have lost many opportunities to explore and discover their academic interests and passions. These issues are further compounded, in school systems that lack resources and funding. Low student agency may result in low student engagement, which can necessitate higher amounts of educator intervention that these school systems are unable to provide. Additionally, the inability to pursue interests and a lack of control may have ramifications beyond a student’s education. In particular, reduced student agency may lead to ill-defined self identities or slow personal development that hinder the students ability to problem solve, set goals, and operate autonomously outside both the supervision of a teacher and
  17. 17. 16 the structure of the classroom. As such, while students with reduced agency might continue to succeed in skill based assessments, they may struggle to apply their skills outside of the classroom (Klemencic 7). Proposed Model Quadrants Quadrant 1: Low Agency and Standardization This quadrant represents an intersection of standardization at a curricular and educational instruction level with a lack of choice for the students to progress through their education at their desired pace; this state represents a curricular-driven system, rather than a student-driven one. The most common realization of this, is an expectation for students to achieve certain educational milestones within a specified time frame with respect to their assigned grade level. This approach is one that dominates the educational field today and is most evident through the implementation of Common Core standards across the participating forty-five states. The benefits to this approach is in its ostensible simplicity -- setting a clear minimum threshold for educational systems and educators leaves no ambiguity as to the objective from one grade level to the next. Additionally, standardization of educational techniques and material lowers the administrative burden of teachers. Yet, the convergence of standardization and low agency necessarily represents a compromise from the ideals of education. Standards chosen often will not represent realistic goals for the student populace as a whole, necessitating the creation of an educational sequence which expedites learning at an unrealistic pace. Creating standards which aim for the average US student to meet the performance of students from the most high
  18. 18. 17 performing educational system begs the question of how to meet such standards without the considerable downsides of replicating those educational approaches. The emphasis of educational standards on skills-based learning, which is easier to demonstrate in objective metrics than development in critical-thinking skills, deprives students the opportunity to explore topics of interest at a higher level. Standardization also fails to account for the heterogeneity of socioeconomic and sociopolitical backgrounds that students may come from. Particularly in the case of socioeconomically disadvantaged and disabled students, there is a lack of a robust remedial or adaptive educational process to decrease the achievement and learning deficit these students may have prior to entering the public education system. In the case of high-achieving students, they may not have the resources necessary to challenge the boundaries of the curriculum and therefore become less engaged. The Common Core, as the new standard of the convergence of low agency and standardization, has yet to be appraised in any statistically significant way, though early signs do not offer a positive outlook. Researchers from the American Institutes for Research compared test scores across the Common Core tested subjects (reading, writing, math) for states whose standards were deemed significantly different than the Common Core, vis a vis scores from students whose standards were closer aligned with Common Core standards prior to their adoption. The primary observations were small negative effects on fourth and eighth grade reading scores, with other metrics proving statistically inconclusive. The researchers worry, however, that the negative effects will grow over time, given that the effects of the standards change will accumulate (Song et al. 4).
  19. 19. 18 Quadrant 2: High Agency and Standardization Current public school systems have adopted the Common Core at the state and local levels, as a means of evaluating student development and determining whether students have acquired certain skill sets recommended for their grade levels. Standardized testing was thus implemented as a means of determining student proficiency as it provided an avenue through which educators could determine student weaknesses and strengths. However, its implementation and its utilization in determining school funding has also led to side effects associating test results with school quality and an emphasis on the accountability of educators and school systems which report low or failing test scores (William 8). Due to the large number of content standards required for student proficiency and limited resources, educators have restructured courses and classes towards satisfying the minimum baselines necessary for students to pass the standardized assessments. Part of this restructuring has led to an emphasis on test preparation through practice and worksheets, that limit the time and ability for students to explore academic interests as well as a reliance on standardized test results, that are perceived by students as barriers blocking educational learning. A case study conducted by Laura-Lee Kearns that investigated the perspective of students following their exposure to the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test, highlights these concerns. When asked about their experience with the assessment, students noted the discomforting notion that their success was being determined by an apathetic faceless test grader rather than the supportive and encouraging teachers whom they engaged with day to day. Upon being informed that they had failed the state’s standards for literacy, many students voiced
  20. 20. 19 concerns that they now questioned their own competencies compared to their peers and had become fearful that their failure would negatively affect their future aspirations. In extreme cases, students voiced opinions that they believed that the test punitively destroyed their ability to take desired courses or acted as a degrading mechanism that lowered their self esteem (126). Despite the conflicting ideas between agency and standardization, there still exist cases where standardization can allow for the potential for student choice. In the context of open-ended instructional learning environments, students are given the ability to choose the methods in which they learn, whether it is through a completion of a traditional worksheet or undertaking a project related to the standardized content. In these environments students can also be given the ability to determine whether they prefer one on one with an educator or group learning through interaction with their peers. Student agency can also exist in the context of assessments, as some educators have developed creative projects, as an alternative to standardized testing, that act as measures for determining student proficiency. One such example is mentioned in a study conducted by Robb Lindgren and Rudy McDaniel, where a digital media course was redesigned to increase agency by allowing students to choose learning content related to the course topic as well as design their own digital creation to show their proficiency in the course material. While student agency was still limited in the sense that the content options were predetermined by the educator, students still recognized that they had been given the ability to choose and felt more empowered over their own learning (7). However, providing high agency in a standardized setting can also become detrimental to students’ learning processes. In particular, students who are given a choice to partake in the standardized environment may lack the motivation to do so, resulting in them failing to work
  21. 21. 20 hard enough to achieve benefits from their education. An example of this issue would be with Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) where students have complete control over their involvement in an online curriculum. MOOCs were originally designed to increase access to higher education by providing large scale instruction, which as a consequence led to a standardized structure similar to traditional classrooms, but with the added benefit of allowing students to learn at their own pace and choose subjects of interest. However, the completion rate of MOOCs is thirteen percent, far lower than completion rates of similar courses in the traditional setting (​Colchester et al. 50)​. As students are given complete control over their own learning rather than having it dictated by an educator, students must rely on their own intrinsic motivations in order to finish the course. This can be difficult, as the content of the course is often generalized and lacking in personalization, which makes it hard for students to relate to the course content and motivate themselves to engage with the material. As such, while cases of high agency may exist in a standardized setting, the educational outcomes can be detrimental, due to the lack of personalization that provides students the motivation necessary to take control of their own learning. Quadrant 3: Low Agency and Personalization With the increasing prominence of AI technology, there is a subsequent increase in the ability for learning AI systems to provide a personalizable experience for learners. This allows for each student, rather than receiving identical cookie-cutter worksheets, to have the opportunity to work through topics and exercises that target their problem areas, patterns of specific mistakes, and knowledge gaps.
  22. 22. 21 Lynnette is an instance of one such intelligent tutoring system geared towards teaching students to solve linear equations, by guiding students step-by-step to improve their equation solving ability through appropriately prompting students with hints and feedback based on analysis of their incorrectly entered input. Lynnette is also distinctly noted to stand out against traditional problem prompting systems by providing personalization through “adaptively selecting problems for each student, using Bayesian Knowledge Tracing to track individual students’ knowledge growth, together with a mastery learning policy” (Holstein et al. 3). However, while Lynnette tunes the problem sets towards a student’s particular aptitude and proficiency and enables each student to work at their own pace, the student users of Lynnette lack agency, due to it being limited to clicking for hints or for the next problem. Moreover, the little agency students have to direct their own pace of learning and click through hints and new problems is acutely monitored by a supplemental teacher monitoring system known as Lumilo. Through a mixed reality visual experience, teachers using Lumilo as a companion system to Lynnette receive “real-time indicators of students’ current learning, projected in the teacher’s view of the classroom.” The tracking of every student action and mouse click or lack thereof is relayed to the teacher through a wide range of metrics notifying them if students are idle and not engaging with the tutoring system, spamming the problem with different wrong answers, or abusing the hinting software to get at the answer. For each student, the teacher can know exactly the problem that the student is currently working on, the number of hints they have used, the time they've spent on the problem, past problems they've answered incorrectly, and their top three weakest topical areas of struggle (Holstein et al. 5). These metrics keep students alert while working through the system with the knowledge that they need to statistically measure up to the
  23. 23. 22 ideal performance level of answering a threshold of questions correctly or completing all their problems within a designated time frame. Such a monitoring system, despite its best efforts to understand areas of misunderstanding a student may have and accordingly adjust the pace of questions, brings to question the role of the student as a blind believer and follower of computerized directions. In this particular instance, the introduction of an intelligent tutoring and monitoring system into the classroom does not enable students to feel more empowered and self-directed in their learning experience. The system may indeed direct the student’s mastery of a problem topic through prompting for appropriate hints to aid the student, but the system is also prone to abuse by students that game the system into believing that they have achieved skills mastery (Holstein et al. 4). However, beyond an assessment of performance on whether the educational goal of achieving skills is attained, there is no affordance for any student control and exploratory freedom through such a stagnant AI learning system. Despite marketing claims that Lynnette and other similar systems are personalized to the student, these tutoring systems ultimately disimpower and diminish the student’s identity by removing their ability to ask open-ended questions and experiment with different ideas, while introducing the looming sense of insecurity from the continuous monitored achievement assessment by the systems. Quadrant 4: High Agency and Personalization When we combine agency with active personalization from the education system, students who are allowed higher levels of agency can achieve greater gains in education. Agency and personalization can allow students to be more autonomous, which promotes the education
  24. 24. 23 systems’ values of social efficiency, social mobility, and democratic equality as students are more driven to developing individual abilities and acquiring knowledge that benefit themselves and society. People tend to be the most self-motivated and thoughtful when exploring topics that they are most interested in and learn better when given more freedom to focus on their interests. For example, in one study, when students were allowed to control the mouse while reading a computer-based storybook, they expressed more interest in the task, were more attentive, and had higher levels of comprehension than students who were given more explicit instructions by adults (Calvert et al. 587). Students who read the book while an adult controlled the mouse were found to have statistically significant decreases in attention in the later half of the task, while students who controlled the mouse themselves did not. Those who had more control during the task exercise agency, for their actions stemmed from self motivation to explore new topics, rather than being decided by an adult. By choosing which interactive features of the book they wanted to experiment with, such as which words they wanted to learn more about, they were able to personalize their experience towards their interests and knowledge gaps and first-hand experience the freedom of controlling their story. Additionally, game-based learning, a category of game play that has set learning outcomes, is another such system that engenders student agency by allowing students to focus on their interests and sense of identity (Snow et al. 359). Effective game-based learning systems draw students into virtual environments that are both familiar to the student and relevant to the learning objectives. As students choose different roles when interacting with game-based systems, they have more immediate exposure to the educational content because they identify
  25. 25. 24 with their role and develop the same goals as their character. Students work towards a goal, making decisions and experiencing the consequences or benefits of those actions. The setting is risk-free, so students are able to practice improving their skill sets, without fearing failure. This improves student engagement, and through the objectives of the game, students may develop an interest in the subject matter and want to continue to explore the topic in a natural way, endowing them with a sense of agency. Some personalized education systems not only take in consideration the understanding that a student has of the subject matter, but also their motives for learning, user activity, and observable user behavior. For example, the European research project 80Days created a game-based learning environment that aims to engage students by creating a player model that takes in consideration factors, such as their competitiveness, skills, and emotional state (​Göbel et al. 11)​. In the game, the storyline and difficulty of the material adjusts based on the player’s changing state. Users also exercised agency by controlling parts of the story structure. Players enjoyed the motivating, suspenseful, and playful form of learning. By tailoring an educational experience towards an individual, students can focus on their content weaknesses while not losing confidence in their abilities. However, when combining personalization with agency, students receive more control over the task at hand and are more engaged with the material because they develop a greater sense of responsibility for their actions during the task. As such, we identify that in this ideal educational space, cognitive tutoring systems should use techniques to engage their students through personalization while still offering them the power to make many choices, ensuring their sense of agency in the classroom. Unfortunately, most current education systems lack either or both agency and personalization. As we have
  26. 26. 25 noted, all the other quadrants have shortcomings when it comes to either one of the features of increasing engagement through personalization or prioritizing the student’s ability to direct their learning options, or both. Guidelines Given our presented model, we identify that most modern AI classroom systems fall under the space of having higher personalization but significantly diminished agency. Therefore, we direct our analysis and recommendations within this section towards addressing how we can move towards the ideal space of shared high agency and personalization from present day educational space of low agency with some existing degree of AI personalization. We choose to focus on agency because while many current education systems already attempt to integrate personalization, their methods come at a cost to the students’ degree of agency. To offer concrete and applicable recommendations, we examine the case of the cognitive tutor Lynnette and its companion monitoring system Lumilo, previously introduced in Quadrant 3, as one such technological system that offers personalization but falls short when it comes to promoting agency. We first aim to examine the problems of this system and ways in which it lacks agency for students by further partitioning the concept of agency into three aspects: trust, locus of control, and identity (Figure 2). We consider these three domains in order to guide our description of the greater problem of agency with systems that reside in the realm of the low agency space of our model, but we do not consider these three areas to be a fully exhaustive breakdown of the idea of agency.
  27. 27. 26 Figure 2. Critique of Current Systems Trust We consider two different definitions of trust to guide our analysis. One dimension of trust depends on reliable and predictable patterns of behavior that generate a reasonable expectation of a system. A second dimension of trust depends on fundamental understanding of core values and beliefs that drive decisions and behaviors of another. This second notion of trust is “in interpersonal relationships and dependencies… because the trustor has beliefs and expectations about the trustee that extend beyond mere predictions about what the trustee will do” (Danks and Roff 2).
  28. 28. 27 Imbalance of Power In most classrooms, this issue of trust is oftentimes trivially dismissed as most students assume some trust in the computer system since many of these educational tools follow a fairly strict repeated pattern of prompting students with a question, offering a potential hint to help the student, then explaining the solution whether or not the student answered right or wrong. However, with such a repetitive prompting system, concerns arise as to who dictates the learning interaction and experience as there appears to be an imbalance of power. When using Lynnette, students are afforded little control but to click forward to the next problem they get assigned by the system and required to complete ​(Holstein et al. 3)​. The expectation of the student is that they blindly trust that the system is providing them the problems best suited for their learning and skill development without explanation or interactive preface to demystify such systems. Lynnette dictates what the student learns, how they should learn, and when they should be expected to have learned it, removing the student’s sense of power entirely to direct their learning experience. Timing and Monitoring The lack of student’s trust in the system is further exacerbated by a timing system, such as the one that Lumilo implements to track the rate at which students are completing their given problems. This system reports students for potentially gaming the system or being distracted based predominantly by the pace at which students are working through the material against some idealized average timing range that the system determines ​(Holstein et al. 4)​. Furthermore, additional privacy and trust concerns arise because information about monitoring statistics are
  29. 29. 28 not disseminated. Thus, students are not readily aware of the background monitoring that occurs when they are working through problems. Information about the student is only selectively accessible. Rather than tracking transparently, the Lumilo system only reveals its results for a point of comparison and measurement of success or failure, offering little possibility for trust in this hidden monitoring system. Information Gap When considering the two definitions of trust it becomes simpler to see why students and parents traditionally have such a high degree of comfort and trust in educators in the classroom because these teachers exhibit the second dimension of trust by possessing core values of a love of learning, teaching, and a desire to look out for the best interest of their students. For AI systems, in particular, we struggle significantly more with ascribing the second definition of trust because it is fundamentally challenging to relate on a values level with a man-made machine or even an autonomous intelligent machine that is non-human. It becomes unclear if these core teaching values that we would want endowed within the system should be designed by the developer or inherent to the system and its intelligence. When we attempt to bring personalization into the picture, it becomes more difficult to navigate what would constitute repeatable patterns of behavior that promote trust and reasonable expectations when the system could behave differently towards every student given different circumstances, collapsing possibilities for even a first dimension of trust. Little to no explanation is offered as to how these systems operate or reason through the different decisions that make for the student, and this results in a degree of information asymmetry that makes the possibility of trust particularly difficult.
  30. 30. 29 If a system is difficult to trust, then students and teachers will inherently interact with it more conservatively because they are trying to fit the constraints of the system. Through trust-driven interactions that aim to accommodate the system, the student eventually ends up compromising their purpose of their interaction and overall agency. Locus of Control We define locus of control to be the degree to which administrators, students, and teachers, believe they have control over the outcome of events in their lives and educational experience, as opposed to external forces such as educators and AI systems that are beyond their control. Lynnette presents challenges to both students’ and teachers’ locus of control, which threatens to break down the sense of agency that students and teachers may have through their input into the educational process. From the student’s perspective, the fact that he or she is constantly monitored, with little information as to how information gathering occurs, has the potential to present uncertainty behind the motivation for the monitoring. Interaction with cognitive tutor systems like Lynnette have the potential to be seen by students as akin to being placed in a digital panopticon; ideally we would like to see that these educational tools be recognized as a potential positive influence in the learning process. The constant monitoring, coupled with the time pressures necessitated by curriculum-dictated rates of progress, creates conditions where a student is liable to interpret learning from a cognitive tutor as an inorganic experience dictated by external forces. In a similar vein, teachers’ experiences can be affected by the educational material and methodology utilized by cognitive tutors, and depending on a
  31. 31. 30 teacher’s familiarity with the workings of the system, there is the possibility for teachers to feel a lack of control in their efforts. The manner in which cognitive tutors are used to adapt to subjects and how they accept student responses have the potential to contribute to this feeling. A substantial number of cognitive tutors used in education, including Lynnette, focus on subjects, such as math, which lend themselves to student responses that are easily determinable to be right or wrong. In those subjects, how students arrive at a correct or incorrect answer is often more important than the answer itself, yet cognitive tutor systems appear to link aptitude with the amount of time spent per question and proportion of correct answers as a proxy to mastery of mathematical concepts and methods. This method is problematic because it associates skill acquisition and learning with probabilistic correctness. Thus the system does not adapt to the degree as to which students understand the topic at hand - the system is not capable of differentiating when a student reaches an incorrect answer due to a minor or major misunderstanding. At a macroscopic level, we see that Lynnette does not readily allow for control in the scope of topics available to a student or teacher. Each subject is clearly delineated and broken down into smaller sub-topics, which then have practice problems associated with it. This raises the concern that a student’s avenue for exploration, particularly into topics and problems at the intersection of subjects of the standard school curriculum is diminished. In the standard classroom setting, the teacher has the ability to field questions from students about these topics, but with present-day cognitive tutors, there is no method in which to do so.
  32. 32. 31 Identity We define identity as an individual’s sense of self and the decisions he or she makes based on his or her personal values. Research has shown that identity is important to a student’s educational growth, for a student’s identity can affect their engagement in education, promote intentional interactions with their peers and teachers, and facilitate both autonomy and self motivated learning (Lier 60). When considering how Lynnette might affect identity, we focus on the following aspects of identity:​ curiosity (how the student is engaged with Lumilo), culture (the student’s perspective and experiences derived from interaction with Lumilo, opportunities to develop and pursue academic interests), and confidence (how the student feels during the interaction and whether they believe they are competent in the topics taught by Lynnette). Indifference Towards Material Lynnette and most other cognitive tutors teach and assess students by asking static questions, which students frequently answer through a selection of multiple choice responses. Educators often pre-design these static questions, which reinforce concepts that might appear on a standardized test. As answering these questions compose the majority of student interactions with the system, students may not feel engaged by the material, as it is not personalized. The cognitive tutor’s emphasis on the topic at hand restricts the ability for students to explore topic areas of interest. Since the performance of the student depends solely on their ability to complete assigned problems, many students lose their curiosity as they are rationally driven to only focus on topics related to the questions, rather than spending time exploring other subjects.
  33. 33. 32 The lack of curiosity potentially leads students to miss opportunities to discover academic interests or passions, which may hinder self motivated learning outside of an educational setting. Diminished Cultural Identity Lynnette and other cognitive tutors may also limit a student’s sense of culture as when cognitive tutors are applied outside of mathematics; content taught may be provided in a singular method that limits students’ perspectives. For example, if the traditional static questioning mechanic is applied to the field of history, students may focus on their ability to recall a particular narrative decided by the designer, rather than the ability to engage in higher level thinking through either discussion with peers or forming connections to personal experiences. Another issue is that these systems are often directed towards a general audience, which means they often apply the same learning techniques to each student, regardless of the students’ backgrounds. As such students may have poor interactions with a cognitive tutor, due to its inability to accommodate individual experiences, that would have otherwise been recognized by an educator in a traditional setting. Loss of Confidence Lynnette and other cognitive tutor systems are also often unable to determine the quality of questions or the presence of alternative answers. In a traditional setting, students are able to contest alternate solutions or poorly worded questions with a teacher, whereas with a cognitive tutor, students may feel disempowered as they are forced to accept arbitrary decisions made by the system. Lynnette is also unable to accommodate human factors, such as fatigue or frustration, as it assesses students' performance based on their ability to correctly complete problems in a
  34. 34. 33 timely fashion. As such, students who fail to consistently answer questions correctly may feel less confident and find themselves discouraged as they question their own abilities and competency. Solutions and Recommendations In this section, we recommend ways to address the shortcomings of current EdTech systems investigated in the previous section. Avoid Information Gaps Since the inner-workings of EdTech tools may be opaque to both teachers and students, these tools can present themselves as mysterious “black box” systems, leading students and teachers to hesitate to use them. Even if they overcome their hesitation, they may believe that the decisions these tools make are more accurate than their own intuition because these systems are seemingly complex and more sophisticated. Another possibility is that educators may not trust the decisions that these systems make. However, EdTech tools are most reliable when they work with teachers and students rather than dictating a course for students and teachers to passively take. Providing prior information and an orientation of the workings of the tool, the ways in which it interprets information and makes suggestions, for both students and teachers can increase the trust in these systems. Users can understand how and why these systems make decisions so that they can determine for themselves when to learn from these systems or when to intervene since they see another possibility. Priming on how the system works will ideally introduce the monitoring and evaluation systems, how they work, and explain their shortcomings
  35. 35. 34 such that students and teachers perceive a sense of control over the EdTech system. In order to encourage a maximal sense of agency, we recommend that these systems continually reinforce the notion that the education process should involve the active input of teachers and students. Encourage Open-Ended Approaches EdTech tools may also have many constraints when evaluating student responses, which can restrict students' interactions. To address these limitations, students should be able to both explain their answers and ask follow up or clarification questions to a teacher. For example, after receiving a score on a task, students who believe they deserve a higher score or a better response from the assessment system should have the opportunity to explain their reasoning to their answers or seek out alternative explanations. When there is more flexibility and transparency in the process of evaluation, students gain more knowledge from understanding the areas of improvement for their responses and from thinking more insightfully about the prompt so that they can learn more implications about the topic. We recommend that designers of EdTech tools prioritize incorporating more free-response questions rather than multiple choice questions into their learning systems because multiple choice questions can limit student’s knowledge of concepts to the definitions provided in the “correct” answers rather than challenge students to synthesize facts to understand and apply the material. Teachers also should be in a position of power to make the final decision when evaluating student responses, understanding that these systems have limitations. The EdTech platform should be designed from the ground up with the idea of deferring ultimate decision making to the teacher to make available every opportunity for
  36. 36. 35 teachers to give input on student performance, including the opportunity to manually override the software’s perception of a student’s performance. Provide Students a Point of Reference To address the problem of students not having many opportunities to apply the skills they have learned to real-world scenarios, we suggest that teachers let students determine how they would like the material to be applied. This would give students a frame of reference upon which to motivate their knowledge acquisition, increase their engagement as they contributed to their lesson, as well as give an opportunity to reinforce learning through application. Furthermore, educational tools can incorporate a student’s culture into the lesson plans. Students can have a sense of belonging in their classroom or learning environment, which can increase their sense of familiarity and ownership. Providing a point of reference for the content they are learning can further increase their confidence in their ability to learn and promote their agency in learning the material. Deprioritize Time Constraints Even though time is a factor that many educators consider when planning, we suggest that there be less strict time constraints to allow for curiosity and exploration. Oftentimes, when students are timed, their primary focus may shift to completion instead of comprehension. Although EdTech systems should not stress speed, distraction-free studying should still be emphasized to encourage students to learn efficiently without rushing. Introducing and emphasizing open-ended questions, and developing evaluation systems to analyze such content in a time-pressure free context will help encourage a deeper understanding of the topic at hand.
  37. 37. 36 To ensure that students understand the objectives of the lessons and the questions, these systems should prompt students to ask exploratory questions about problems. Additionally, many EdTech systems give feedback to the instructor as to how the system believes the student is performing. Implementations of such a system run the risk of connoting negative intent to a student’s actions and creating a negative feedback loop for a student’s communication with the system or the teacher. We see this with Lumilo’s alert that a student is “hint-spamming” which can negatively prime the teacher into believing the student is lackadaisical in his or her work, rather than realizing that such actions could have also resulted due to the student’s frustrations over the effectiveness of the hint system (​Holstein et al. 4)​. We therefore recommend that the system utilize intent-neutral language, such as “high frequency of hints used,” or statistical assessments that defer any degree of judgement on performance, as to allow for teachers to reach their own conclusions as to the context of such behavior. Conclusion In this paper, we examined two important aspects of education: personalization and agency, and identified four spaces of possibilities in education based on the varying degrees of personalization and agency afforded. We were particularly interested in the presence of agency or lack thereof in the classroom and the impact of agency on a student’s ability to achieve the educational value goals of promoting empathy, integrity, and autonomy among students to ensure that they can use their skills they acquired to best benefit themselves and society. Our review of the current educational system and cognitive tutor technology revealed that many of these existing systems do not consider the ways in which they diminish student agency in
  38. 38. 37 classroom interactions. To better understand the nuances of interactions with technology that diminish agency, we split agency into three aspects: trust, locus of control, and identity. By exploring a case study in which the tutoring system Lynnette provides personalization but low levels of agency, we delineated categorical problems with the system. Based on these identified issues, we propose that there be increased communication between educators and designers of EdTech to ensure that the interests and goals of the designers and educators align. Additionally, we advocate for students and teachers to have an influence on the design of the system to ensure that they are comfortable using the technology. In this research endeavor, we acknowledge that AI technologies still have significant room for improvement, and that the US educational system, built firmly on standardization, cannot be changed overnight with the use of a panacean supplemental AI system. Nevertheless, we hope that this work guides future conversations and research regarding how educators and EdTech developers may lead the charge towards introducing more personalized and student-empowering technologies.
  39. 39. 38 Acknowledgements We would like to thank Dietrich College for providing us this opportunity to partake in the AI & Humanity Research Seminar this summer and for covering the program cost, enabling us to gain a particularly fruitful experience working in a small research group. We would also like to thank our faculty advisors, Jennifer Keating and Illah Nourbakhsh, for guiding us throughout this entire research endeavor. From day one they helped us focus in on our area of interest and articulate our thoughts and then consequently to narrow in on our goals and presentation of materials. We are so grateful to have spent the last six weeks under their mentorship and to have been able to learn from their experiences and anecdotes over tea and blueberry scones. This paper would not have been possible without their support.                            
