ukprefulfillment.com -eCommerce Fulfillment Services UK (2).pdf

If you’re new to fulfillment, you might not have given much thought to how an online order gets delivered to your door.



The entire fulfillment process, however, is made up of many moving parts, from inventory routing and management to selecting the best packing for the lowest practicable dimensional weight.



Each phase of the fulfillment workflow, such as receiving inventory, warehousing products, picking and packing items, and shipping orders, has its own set of intricacies. www.ukprefulfillment.com