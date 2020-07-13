Structural design building layout and design - session - 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 1 STRUCTURAL DESIGN - II Faculty’s Name – MS. Kavita ...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara • Students are able to understand the IS: 456. • They are able to understand about the...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara CONTENTS  LOADS AS PER IS:456  DEAD LOADS  LIVE LOADS (IMPOSED LOADS)  WIND LOADS ...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LOAD AS PER IS: 456 The various loads expected on a structure: 1. Dead Loads 2. Live L...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara DEAD LOADS 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 5 Floors Roofs Walls Partition Walls
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara 7/13/2020 # Beams Slabs Lintel Chajja
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara 7/13/2020 # Column Balcony Footing
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara UNIT WEIGHT OF DIFFERENT BUILDING MATERIAL 7/13/2020 # Sr.No. Material Unit Weight 1. ...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 9 Sr.No. Material Unit Weight 6. Galvanised Iron Shee...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LIVE LOADS (IMPOSED LOADS)  Loads which are not steady.  Keep on changing position f...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara MINIMUM LIVE LOADS AS PER IS:875 - (Part - II) 7/13/2020 #Structural Design - II Sr.No...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara REDUCTION IN IMPOSED LOADS 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 12 No. of Floors (Includin...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara WIND LOADS  Considered in design of tall buildings.  Force exerted by the horizontal...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara SNOW LOADS Actual load due to snow will depend upon: 1. Shape of the Roof 2. Roof Capa...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara EARTHQUAKE LOADS  Causes movement of foundations of structures.  It causes shaking o...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara OTHER FORCES AND EFFECTS  Foundation Movement  Elastic Axial Shortening  Soil & Flu...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara STRUCTURAL FAILURE 7/13/2020 # Structural Design - II Due to Wind Load Due to Snow Loa...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara DISTRIBUTION & FLOW OF LOADS There are two basic paths of flow of Load: 1. Gravity Loa...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara GRAVITY LOAD PATH 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 19
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LATERAL LOAD PATH 7/13/2020 #Structural Design - II
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LOAD COMBINATIONS  1.5 (DL + IL)  1.2 (DL + IL ± EL)  1.2 (DL + IL ± WL)  1.5 (DL ...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LINKS  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xU7i4FcLS_E  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=...
ITM Vocational University, Vadodara 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 23
  1. 1. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 1 STRUCTURAL DESIGN - II Faculty’s Name – MS. Kavita Singh Batch Name -B.Tech_Batch A Session No. - 1 Chapter Name - Building Layout and Design
  2. 2. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara • Students are able to understand the IS: 456. • They are able to understand about the different loads that are acting on the structures. • They are able to understand the different load combinations that are acting on the structure. 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 2 LEARNING OUTCOMES
  3. 3. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara CONTENTS  LOADS AS PER IS:456  DEAD LOADS  LIVE LOADS (IMPOSED LOADS)  WIND LOADS  SNOW LOADS  EARTHQUAKE LOADS  OTHER FORCES AND EFFECTS  DISTRIBUTION AND FLOW OF LOADS  LOAD COMBINATIONS 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 3
  4. 4. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LOAD AS PER IS: 456 The various loads expected on a structure: 1. Dead Loads 2. Live Loads (Imposed Loads) 3. Wind Loads 4. Snow Loads 5. Earthquake Loads 6. Shrinkage, Creep and Temperature Effects 7. Other Forces & Effects 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 4
  5. 5. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara DEAD LOADS 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 5 Floors Roofs Walls Partition Walls
  6. 6. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara Operating Systems7/13/2020 # Beams Slabs Lintel Chajja
  7. 7. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara Operating Systems7/13/2020 # Column Balcony Footing
  8. 8. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara UNIT WEIGHT OF DIFFERENT BUILDING MATERIAL 7/13/2020 # Sr.No. Material Unit Weight 1. Plain Cement Concrete (PCC) 24kN/m3 2. Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) 25kN/m3 3. Brick Masonry 20kN/m3 4. Granite Stone Masonry 24kN/m3 5. Asbestos Cement Sheets 0.130kN/m2 Structural Design - II
  9. 9. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 9 Sr.No. Material Unit Weight 6. Galvanised Iron Sheets 0.120kN/m2 7. Earth 16 -17kN/m3 8. Steel 78.5kN/m3 9. Water 10kN/m3 10. Wood (sal) 8.5kN/m3
  10. 10. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LIVE LOADS (IMPOSED LOADS)  Loads which are not steady.  Keep on changing position from time to time. 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 10 Weight of persons Cars Furniture Moving Partition
  11. 11. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara MINIMUM LIVE LOADS AS PER IS:875 - (Part - II) 7/13/2020 #Structural Design - II Sr.No. Occupancy Minimum Live Loads 1. Residential Buildings, Hospitals 2.0kN/m2 2. Office, Small Work Space 2.5kN/m2 3. Banks, Reading Rooms 3.0kN/m2 4. Assembly Halls, Resturants, Classrooms 4.0kN/m2 5. Warehouse, Workshop, Factory, Store Room 5.0 - 10.0kN/m2 6. Stairs, Balcony 3.0 - 5.0kN/m2
  12. 12. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara REDUCTION IN IMPOSED LOADS 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 12 No. of Floors (Including Roof) to be Carried by Member under Consideration Reduction in Total Distributed Imposed Loads on all Floors to be carried by the member under consideration 1 0 2 10 % 3 20 % 4 30 % 5 to 10 40 % Over 10 50 %
  13. 13. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara WIND LOADS  Considered in design of tall buildings.  Force exerted by the horizontal component of winds.  It depends upon the velocity of wind and shape and size of the buildings.  Wind load calculation as per the IS: 875 (Part 3). 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 13
  14. 14. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara SNOW LOADS Actual load due to snow will depend upon: 1. Shape of the Roof 2. Roof Capacity to Retain the Snow. 3. IS:875 (Part 4)- 1987 deals with snow loads on roofs of the buildings. 7/13/2020 # Structural Design - II
  15. 15. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara EARTHQUAKE LOADS  Causes movement of foundations of structures.  It causes shaking of ground in all three directions.  Two in Horizontal directions and one in vertical directions.  IS Code: 1893 7/13/2020 # Structural Design - II
  16. 16. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara OTHER FORCES AND EFFECTS  Foundation Movement  Elastic Axial Shortening  Soil & Fluid Pressure  Vibration  Fatigue  Impact  Erection Loads 7/13/2020 # Structural Design - II
  17. 17. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara STRUCTURAL FAILURE 7/13/2020 # Structural Design - II Due to Wind Load Due to Snow Load Due to Earthquake Load
  18. 18. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara DISTRIBUTION & FLOW OF LOADS There are two basic paths of flow of Load: 1. Gravity Load Path 2. Lateral Load Path 7/13/2020 #Structural Design - II
  19. 19. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara GRAVITY LOAD PATH 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 19
  20. 20. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LATERAL LOAD PATH 7/13/2020 #Structural Design - II
  21. 21. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LOAD COMBINATIONS  1.5 (DL + IL)  1.2 (DL + IL ± EL)  1.2 (DL + IL ± WL)  1.5 (DL ± EL)  1.5 (DL ± WL)  0.9DL ± 1.5EL  0.9DL ± 1.5WL 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 21
  22. 22. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara LINKS  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xU7i4FcLS_E  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0AEtX-uPLA&t=56s 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 22
  23. 23. ITM Vocational University, Vadodara 7/13/2020 Structural Design - II 23

