Tips to Boost Your OTA Business Using Data Analytics

The marketing method known as "Spray & Pray" is used by many organizations. They try a whole bunch of all tactics, on a whole bunch of customers, on all the time. When something works, they stick to it but when nothing works, they take up the loss and try something new until they find the magical solution. The problem is that they never pay attention to the reason why certain campaign works well and other bring losses. They do not realize that something working now, may not work tomorrow or what did not work today may work tomorrow. The essence is they don't think analytically. OTA analytics be a game-changer for this industry. Online travel agencies (OTAs) are no exception to the "spray & pray" methodology. In fact, OTA businesses have a very complex conversion funnel as compared to any other e-commerce website, making their problem even worse. The main reason for the buying complexity is that travel booking is not part of the impulsive buy product cohort. Almost all customers do their research before booking travel tickets as travel transactions involve significant money. Every step of the sales funnel ranging from ad click to ticket booking has a significant churn rate. To understand attrition at every step of the sales funnel, online travel agencies need to have a stronghold of analytics. Understanding key performance indicators (KPI) and their impact on business are very important in any business and online travel agencies are no exception.