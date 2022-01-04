https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/machine-learning-trasactional-analytics/ Understanding customer transactional behaviour pays well for any business. With the tsunami of start ups in recent times and the immense money flow in businesses, customers find lucrative offers from companies for acquisition, retention & referrals strategies. Understanding transactional behaviour of a customer has become even more complex with the invent of new business houses everyday. Although, with the rise of powerful machines, one can easily manage working with TBs of data, complexity of business economics has made this behavioural analysis far more difficult.