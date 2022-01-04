Successfully reported this slideshow.
Machine Learning for Transactional Analytics Customer Life Time Value vs. Acquisition Cost
The next question is what is expected duration of a customer to stay with company. To answer this, we have to find out ret...
To estimate customer cash flow accurately, we need to refine the above mentioned calculations. Firstly, we have assumed de...
Lets take a scenario as shown in above image, where 100,000 new customers enter at time zero. Company invested $80 at time...
In above calculations, we tried to approximate the customer life time value & corrected ourselves initially from $ 760 to ...
Jan. 04, 2022
Understanding customer transactional behaviour pays well for any business. With the tsunami of start ups in recent times and the immense money flow in businesses, customers find lucrative offers from companies for acquisition, retention & referrals strategies. Understanding transactional behaviour of a customer has become even more complex with the invent of new business houses everyday. Although, with the rise of powerful machines, one can easily manage working with TBs of data, complexity of business economics has made this behavioural analysis far more difficult.

  1. 1. Machine Learning for Transactional Analytics Customer Life Time Value vs. Acquisition Cost
  2. 2. The next question is what is expected duration of a customer to stay with company. To answer this, we have to find out retention rates for a customer. It is a fact that retention rates vary among customers based on age, profession, gender, acquisition source & may be more than dozen variables. Simplest way to calculate average customer stay time is to calculate overall defection rate and invert the fraction. First count the number of customers who defect over a period of several months, then annualise this number to get a fraction of customer base to begin with. e.g. you lose 50 customer out of 1000 customer over three months. This works to 200 customer a year, or 1/5 of all customers. Then we need to invert this number, it will become 5. So now we can say, on an average, a customer stays with company for 5 years. In percentage terms defection rate for customer is 20%. Customer Lifetime calculations
  3. 3. To estimate customer cash flow accurately, we need to refine the above mentioned calculations. Firstly, we have assumed defection rates are constant throughout the customer life cycles. In real life, such is never the case; defection rates are very much higher than average in early years and much more lower later on. Taking averages may lead to over or under estimating the profit numbers. Additionally one more refinement we need to make to calculate the true value of customer. Instead of trying to calculate the value of single, average, static customer at a single moment, we need to think in terms of annual classes of customers at different point in their life cycle. In real world, company acquire new users each year. some of them defect early, others may stay for years. But company invest money in the entire set of customers. So, to get the present value of average customer, we must study each group separately over time. Lifetime Calculation Improvements
  4. 4. Lets take a scenario as shown in above image, where 100,000 new customers enter at time zero. Company invested $80 at time zero making it to total $80*100,000= $8 million for whole set of customers. By end of year 1, 22% customers defected, only 78% left, to pay back invested 8 million. By year 5, more than half people defected. To get present value of customer, we will estimate the set of cash flow people generate till the time they defect. Earlier in blog, we get current value of customer at $304. At constant rate of defection of 10%, we may be dangerously wrong in deciding the money to be invested in customer acquisition whereas the actual defection rate shown in above image make this number to only $ 172 from $304. Imagine company spending $200 on new customer based on earlier calculated values. It would be completely lose making venture.
  5. 5. In above calculations, we tried to approximate the customer life time value & corrected ourselves initially from $ 760 to $172. It still contains assumptions of same cohort transactional behaviour. Every individual behave in a distinct way. When we plan targeting a customer based on machine learning based marketing campaign then why not to calculate Customer life time value for every unique customer. Based on certain pre- defined variables, one can easily predict life time value of a customer & can strategise accordingly. One can also add that every organisation is getting more and more transactional data every day making it difficult to manage especially, in the presence of numerous acquisition dependent variables, to get the accurate accounting numbers. Moreover, the transactional behaviour of customers have also been largely influenced by various offers, incentives from cash burning start ups. By making use of RFM ( Recency-Frequency- Monetary)- “magical marketing triangle” with advanced statistical methods considering customer irregular transactional behaviour, can help in creating a probabilistic machine learning model to do wonders to business economic predictability. Machine learning Scope
  6. 6. Read full article https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/machine-learning-trasactional- analytics/

https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/machine-learning-trasactional-analytics/ Understanding customer transactional behaviour pays well for any business. With the tsunami of start ups in recent times and the immense money flow in businesses, customers find lucrative offers from companies for acquisition, retention & referrals strategies. Understanding transactional behaviour of a customer has become even more complex with the invent of new business houses everyday. Although, with the rise of powerful machines, one can easily manage working with TBs of data, complexity of business economics has made this behavioural analysis far more difficult.

