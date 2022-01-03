E-commerce analytics: Product Recommendation Engines

https://www.datatobiz.com/blog/product-recommenders/Have you ever came across a business offering you more when you have already purchased one product or service. I get offers even from my hairdresser. Saloons offering head massage or facial when you go for a hair-cut. Many times, offers get converted to revenue for saloons. This is a perfect daily life example of product/service recommendations. We could see such relevant offers more when we purchase products online from Amazon, Flipkart, etc. One of the premier examples of product recommender is a contest organised by Netflix with prize money of $1,00,000. One can easily get an idea about the business benefit Netflix might have earned by paying a huge amount as prize money for improving their movie recommendation engine.