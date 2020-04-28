ITP : idiopathic or immune thrombocytopenic purpure

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Immune (autoimmune) Thrombocytopenic Purpura Dr . Kaustubh Pachade Dr . Dipak Bhawte Dr . Ashwini Yelne
Thrombocytopenia Definition : Thrombocytopenia is defined as a platelet count below 100,000/mm.
Causes Decreased production Marrow aplasia/hypoplasia-e.g. idiopathic, drugs, alcohol Marrow fibrosis- e.g. myelofibrosis ...
Increased destruction 1 .Non-immunologic thrombocytopenia-e.g. vasculitis, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), haem...
3 .Hypersplenism-portal hypertension, Iymphomas, myeloproliferative disorders 4 .Dilutional-massive blood transfusion
Platelet counts and consideration 150,000-450,000/mm -Normal Less than 100,000/mm. -Thrombocytopenia Less than 50,000/mm- ...
A case study A 14 year old male child. Brought by father with C/O multple Small petechiae all over body, also blood in sto...
PLT =4,000 (1,50,000 - 4,00,000) HBsAg = Negative HIV = Negative ANA = Negative, Hb=13.50
Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Definition • Immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is thrombocytopenia (plate...
PATHOGENESIS About 85-95% of cases of ITP result from the presence of an antiplatelet antibody of IgG type. These antibody...
Clinical features There are two forms of ITP, an acute form that is more common in children and a chronic form that is mor...
• Characteristically, the patient has no physical signs other than those due to bleeding and anaemia (occurs due to men- o...
Acute ITP • Most frequent in children (2-6 years) Affects both sexes equally • Commonly follows an antecedent upper respir...
Chronic ITP Most frequent in adults (20–40 years) • Females affected more than males (M:F ratio, 1:4) • Usually no precedi...
Purpura Petechia Echymosis
DIAGNOSIS Repeat platelet count using sodium citrate as anticoagulant so as to exclude pseudothrombocytopenia caused by pl...
Antiplatelet antibodies may be demonstrated in blood. However, a negative test does not exclude ITP In chronic ITP, exclud...
Hess Test
Treatment Treatment In acute and mild cases, no specific therapy will be necessary. Intervention is reserved for those who...
EMERGENCY TREATMENT Required in case of life-threatening bleed. Intravenous administration of methylprednisolone (30 mg/kg...
PROPHYLACTIC TREATMENTCorticosteroids Indications of corticosteroids: • To induce remission. Post-operatively, in failed s...
Splenectomy • Indications of splenectomy: • Chronic cases, especially in adults who have not responded to corticosteroids....
Mechanism of action of splenectomy: • Splenectomy removes the major site of platelet destruction. • Splenectomy brings dow...
Immunosuppressive Therapy Agents used are vincristine, vinblastine, azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine and mycop...
Intravenous Immunoglobulin Transient blockade of Fc receptors on macrophages in the reticuloendothelial system, especially...
• Provides temporary effect only. • Often used prior to splenectomy as a temporising measure. Adverse effects include naus...
Thank you
ITP : idiopathic or immune thrombocytopenic purpure
ITP : idiopathic or immune thrombocytopenic purpure
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ITP : idiopathic or immune thrombocytopenic purpure

10 views

Published on

Points covered
*definition
*causes
*case study
*pathogenesis
*types of itp
*diagnosis
*treatment

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

ITP : idiopathic or immune thrombocytopenic purpure

  1. 1. Immune (autoimmune) Thrombocytopenic Purpura Dr . Kaustubh Pachade Dr . Dipak Bhawte Dr . Ashwini Yelne
  2. 2. Thrombocytopenia Definition : Thrombocytopenia is defined as a platelet count below 100,000/mm.
  3. 3. Causes Decreased production Marrow aplasia/hypoplasia-e.g. idiopathic, drugs, alcohol Marrow fibrosis- e.g. myelofibrosis Marrow infiltration-e.g. leukaemia, myeloma, carcinoma Vitamin B12 and folate deficiency
  4. 4. Increased destruction 1 .Non-immunologic thrombocytopenia-e.g. vasculitis, thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), haemolytic uraemic syndrome (HUS), HELLP (haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, low platelets) syndrome. 2.Immunologic thrombocytopenia-e.g. idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), viral and bacterial infections lincluding HIV, hepatitis C infection; Helicobacter pylori; transient in infections with dengue, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus), drugs (heparin, penicillin, quinine, quinidine, methyldopa), SLE, heparin- induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), post- transfusion
  5. 5. 3 .Hypersplenism-portal hypertension, Iymphomas, myeloproliferative disorders 4 .Dilutional-massive blood transfusion
  6. 6. Platelet counts and consideration 150,000-450,000/mm -Normal Less than 100,000/mm. -Thrombocytopenia Less than 50,000/mm- Post-traumatic bleeding Less than 10,000/mm - Spontaneous bleeding, fundal and intracranial bleeding
  7. 7. A case study A 14 year old male child. Brought by father with C/O multple Small petechiae all over body, also blood in stool on off. On examination P=88/min , RR=18/min SPO = loo%, Bp = 116/74 mm Hg No slo distress, no active bleeding, on Retinoscopy no Retinal haemorrhage child admitted and investigated. CBC shows below reading , what will be diagnosis.?? WBC=9000 ,(4,000 - 10,000 /cumm) L DH = 598.4,(230.0 - 460.0 U/L ) ESR=9. (0.00 -9.00 mm)
  8. 8. PLT =4,000 (1,50,000 - 4,00,000) HBsAg = Negative HIV = Negative ANA = Negative, Hb=13.50
  9. 9. Immune Thrombocytopenia Purpura Definition • Immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP) is thrombocytopenia (platelets <1,00,000/mm³) due to an auto- immune disorder which occurs due to presence of autoantibodies directed against platelet membrane glycoproteins mainly GPIIb/IIIa and GPIB/IX. Since every patient may not have purpura, the term ITP is redefined as immune thrombocytopenia.
  10. 10. PATHOGENESIS About 85-95% of cases of ITP result from the presence of an antiplatelet antibody of IgG type. These antibody-bound platelets are removed and prematurely destroyed by macrophages in the spleen. These antibodies are produced by B-cells. Helper T-cells (CD4+) are also important in production of antibodies. Impaired platelet production also important in many cases. In adults, as many as 40% of ITP cases may have reduced platelet turnover reflecting inhibitory effect of platelet autoantibodies on megakaryopoiesis as well as due to cytotoxic T cell-mediated megakaryocytic damage.
  11. 11. Clinical features There are two forms of ITP, an acute form that is more common in children and a chronic form that is more common in adults. Chronic ITP-persistence of thrombocytopenia for more than 6 months. Most cases are primary. Secondary ITP can occur in SLE and chronic infections like HIV and hepatitis C.
  12. 12. • Characteristically, the patient has no physical signs other than those due to bleeding and anaemia (occurs due to men- orrhagia and epistaxis). Splenomegaly is characteristically absent in most patients (tip of spleen may be palpable in 10% case). • May be associated with haemolysis (Evan's syndrome). • More than two-third patients with acute ITP recover within 6 months. More than one-third of remaining patients recover in next few months to years.
  13. 13. Acute ITP • Most frequent in children (2-6 years) Affects both sexes equally • Commonly follows an antecedent upper respiratory viral infection • Usually a self-limiting disease Abrupt onset of haemorrhage into skin and mucous membranes-e.g. purpura, petechiae, ecchymoses, epistaxis, bleeding from oral cavity, gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts • Intracranial haemorrhage occurs rarely
  14. 14. Chronic ITP Most frequent in adults (20–40 years) • Females affected more than males (M:F ratio, 1:4) • Usually no preceding history of viral infection • Usually a chronic disease characterised by remissions and relapses Insidious onset of haemorrhage into skin and mucous membranes-e.g. purpura, petechiae, ecchymoses, epistaxis and menorrhagia.ti Purpurae are more common in the distal parts of limbs Intracranial haemorrhage occurs very rarely
  15. 15. Purpura Petechia Echymosis
  16. 16. DIAGNOSIS Repeat platelet count using sodium citrate as anticoagulant so as to exclude pseudothrombocytopenia caused by platelet aggregation and clumping in the presence of EDTA anticoagulant. Positive tourniquet test (Hess test). Prolonged BT. Bone marrow examination characteristically shows normal or increased number and size of megakaryocytes. Bone marrow is not necessary in acute ITP with typical presentation if management involves observation or use of intra- venous immunoglobulin or anti-RhD globulin.
  17. 17. Antiplatelet antibodies may be demonstrated in blood. However, a negative test does not exclude ITP In chronic ITP, exclude other causes like HIV, hepatitis C virus infection and lymphoproliferative disorders.
  18. 18. Hess Test
  19. 19. Treatment Treatment In acute and mild cases, no specific therapy will be necessary. Intervention is reserved for those who have overt haemorrhage and platelet counts below 20,000/mm³ or those who have organ- or life-threatening bleeding irrespective of the circulating platelet count. Active bleeding should be treated with platelet concentrates. The main therapeutic measures are corticosteroids and splenectomy. Immunosuppressive therapy, intravenous immunoglobulin, anti- RhD globulin and thrombopoietin receptor agonists are indicated in selected cases.
  20. 20. EMERGENCY TREATMENT Required in case of life-threatening bleed. Intravenous administration of methylprednisolone (30 mg/kg, maximum dose 1 g) over 20 to 30 minutes plus platelet transfusion, followed by intravenous immunoglobulin (1 g/kg). Methylprednisolone is repeated daily for another 1- 2 days.
  21. 21. PROPHYLACTIC TREATMENTCorticosteroids Indications of corticosteroids: • To induce remission. Post-operatively, in failed splenectomy cases. • Pregnant females after the 5th month of pregnancy. • To maintain remission in chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura. • Dosage of corticosteroids: • Initial dose is 1–2 mg/kg of prednisolone/day . • Initial dose is continued for at least 2 weeks or if necessary 3-4 weeks, and then reduced slowly and stopped.
  22. 22. Splenectomy • Indications of splenectomy: • Chronic cases, especially in adults who have not responded to corticosteroids. • Emergency measure in children and adults, when there is severe bleeding or threatening cerebral haemorrhage (despite adequate corticosteroid therapy). • In the first 4-5 months of pregnancy, if steroids have failed to induce full remission.
  23. 23. Mechanism of action of splenectomy: • Splenectomy removes the major site of platelet destruction. • Splenectomy brings down the concentration of circulating antiplatelet antibodies.
  24. 24. Immunosuppressive Therapy Agents used are vincristine, vinblastine, azathioprine, cyclophosphamide, cyclosporine and mycophenolate mofetil. • Indications of immunosuppressive therapy: • Refractory cases (i.e. those who have failed to respond to corticosteroids and splenectomy). • Those in whom corticosteroid therapy and splenectomy are contra-indicated.
  25. 25. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Transient blockade of Fc receptors on macrophages in the reticuloendothelial system, especially the spleen, is believed to play a major role in the immediate, and often dramatic, platelet responses observed after intravenous immunoglobulin. • Dose: 1-2 g/kg. • Indications of intravenous immunoglobulin: • Acute situations prior to surgery and child birth, and in patients with intracranial bleed. Those in whom corticosteroid therapy and splenectomy are contra-indicated.
  26. 26. • Provides temporary effect only. • Often used prior to splenectomy as a temporising measure. Adverse effects include nausea, vomiting, fever and headache. Uncommon side effects include neutropenia and haemo- lytic anaemia. Others • Danazol, an androgen with low virilising activity has been tried in idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura. • Rituximab.
  27. 27. Thank you

×