SEQUENCE DIAGRAM Dr. Kaushik Ghosh School of Computer Science University of Petroleum and Energy Studies
• Sequence diagrams are part of interaction model • Each use case requires one or more sequence diagrams to describe its b...
Elements of a Sequence Diagram • Participant: an object or entity that acts in the sequence diagram • Message: communicati...
Contd. • Focus of Control: represents the period during which an element is performing an operation • shown as tall, thin ...
Contd.
Lifetime of Objects • Object creation: arrow with 'new' written above it • Object deletion: an X at bottom of object's lif...
An object created after the start of the scenario appears lower than the others
Concurrent Processes • Activations: show when a method is active – either executing or waiting for a subroutine to return ...
Fragments • Sequence diagrams support a Fragment notation. The uses of fragments include: • Showing sequence loops • Showi...
Fragment Examples
Sequence Diagram Examples • Example 1: Primary (successful) scenario and a secondary(unsuccessful) scenario in one diagram...
Example 1
Example 2
Example 3
Guidelines for Drawing Sequence Models • Prepare at least one scenario per use case • Abstract the scenarios into sequence...
Case Study: Attendance Management System • Scenario 1 : Log in
Scenario 2 : Update Student or faculty profile.
• Scenario 3 : Update Attendance
Sequence diagram
