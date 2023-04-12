Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 12, 2023
Regulatory requirement for herbal medicines.pptx

  1. 1. Quality Control & Standardization Of Herbals Regulatory Requirements For Herbal Medicines By Kaushal Kumar
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS 01 02 03 04 Introduction Regulation Schedule T AYUSH
  3. 3. Introduction Herbal drugs are regulated under the Drug and Cosmetic Act (D&C) 1940 and Rules 1945 in India, where regulatory provisions for Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha medicine are clearly laid down. The D&C Act extends the control over licensing, formulation composition, manufacture, labeling, packing, quality, and export. Schedule “T” of the act lays down the good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements to be followed for the manufacture of herbal medicines. Department of AYUSH is the regulatory authority and mandate that any manufacture or marketing of herbal drugs have to be done after obtaining manufacturing license, as applicable.
  4. 4. → Good Agriculture & Collection Practice (GACP) → Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Schedule T → Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) → Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Regulation Of Herbal Medicines
  5. 5. Good Agriculture & Collection Practice (GACP) GACP applies the guidance to the cultivation and collection procedures, right from selection of herbs, botanical identity, soil, seed, cultivation techniques, environment & surroundings, climate, irrigation, maintenance, harvesting and drying. The collection procedures should be carried out by trained personnel with adequate knowledge about cultivation techniques including the use of pesticides, etc. Documentation of process and procedures, fumigants, labeling, agreements, audit results should be maintained. Testing details, solvents used purification stages, standardizations, etc. details of impurities like - pesticides, fumigants, microbial contamination and its control should be documented. Regulation Of Herbal Medicines
  6. 6. Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) GMP ensures product uniformity batch to batch and assists to comply with the quality standards to meet the requirements. The quality assurance system and documentation are crucial for GMP. Manufacturing flow chart with process control specification and standard testing procedures are must for processing of herb, herbal preparation and herbal medicines. The active herb specification should include, physical and chemical parameters, impurities, microbial contaminants and adulteration. Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) Well planned analytical method development and analytical method validation in approved laboratories as per GLP, will help in setting up of a quality management system to ensure uniformity, consistency, reliability, reproducibility of the testing parameters. It ensures reliable and quality-oriented data and contributes towards a quality product. Stability studies of herbal substances. Regulation Of Herbal Medicines
  7. 7. Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Herbal medicines under the Herbal Anatomical Therapeutic Chemical (HATC) are classified based on nomenclature and therapeutic activity to aid the study of safety and clinical data. Department of AYUSH implemented pharmacovigilance program keeping in mind the growing demand of acceptance of Ayurveda and thus, to ensure its safety and efficacy and reporting of adverse reactions and to investigate the same. A clinical trial is to be carried out. The trial when conducted requires a detailed protocol, a principle investigator and evidence of safety and efficacy of the herbal medicine. Regulation Of Herbal Medicines
  8. 8. To manufacture good quality Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani medicines GMP have been made mandatory by incorporation of revised Schedule T in the year of 2003. Features of schedule T  Manufacturing process is as prescribed to maintain the standard.  Adequate quality control measures to be adopted.  Drugs released for sale shall be of acceptable quality.  Raw materials to be used in manufacture of medicines must be authentic , prescribed quality and free from contamination. Schedule T
  9. 9. Control on Quality of Raw Material Quality of medicines of herbal origin mainly depends on quality of raw materials. Presently, a major part of the raw materials are procured from wild origin, which have almost no control on parameters of cultivation or collection etc. Controlled cultivation could be a parameter of the quality control. If Good Cultivation Practice and Good Harvesting Practices are developed and implemented raw materials of good quality can be ensured. Research for Developing Quality Control Methods It is a fact that quality control of herbal drugs is not developing sufficiently, especially for combination products. Research on developing standardization methods involving modern instrumentation is urgently required. Monographs of more plants require to be incorporated in the existing Ayurvedic Pharmacopoeia. Effort Of Standardization
  10. 10. Clinical Trail In third-world countries such as India, there is always a lack of interest for conducting clinical trials, as well as a lack of coordination and effort to translate and utilize clinical trial results within various working groups and professionals. While most modern clinicians and researchers believe in rigorous screening and clinical trials, most traditional medicine specialists are convinced of their drugs' 100% efficacy and regard clinical trials as unnecessary. Effort Of Standardization
  11. 11. The Ministry of AYUSH was formed on 9th November 2014 to ensure the optimal development & propagation of AYUSH systems of healthcare. Earlier it was known as the Department of Indian System of Medicine & Homeopathy (ISM&H) which was created in March 1995 & renamed as Department of (AYUSH) in November 2003, with focused attention for development of education & research in (AYUSH). In India, manufacturing , marketing, promotion of ASU drugs is controlled by AYUSH. These guideline are formulated based on CDSCO document on GCP guidelines 2001 for clinical trails on pharmaceutical products. All ASU medicine research in India at all stages of drug development, whether prior subsequent to product registration in India. From 2017 onwards, its also mandatory that there must be expiry & manufacturing date present on product label. Ministry of AYUSH
  12. 12. THANKS! Do you have any questions? easyconceptkaushal@gmail.com +91 9546688666

