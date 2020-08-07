Endulzamiento del gas natural.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA I.U.P. SANTIAGO MARIÑO AMPLIACIÓN MARACAIBO ING. QUÍMICA CÁTEDRA: TRATAMIENTO DE GAS Pr...
 El proceso de endulzamiento de gas natural es un proceso mediante el cual se ajusta el contenido de gases ácidos, como e...
 PROCESAMIENTO DEL GAS NATURAL El Gas Natural tiene que procesarse para poder cumplir con estándares de calidad. Los está...
PROCESAMIENTO DEL GAS NATURAL
 El gas natural tiene, también cantidades menores de gases inorgánicos, como el Nitrógeno (N2), el Dióxido de Carbono (CO...
 CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL
 CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  Acido Sulfhídrico o Sulfuro de Hidrógeno: Este es un gas contaminante presente en el gas...
 CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  El Nitrógeno: Este elemento se encuentra presente en el gas natural y ocasiona una reduc...
 CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  Disulfuro de Carbono: El disulfuro de carbono impuro que generalmente se usa en la mayor...
 CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  Los Mercaptanos: Estos son compuesto orgánico que contiene el grupo (HS), llamado grupo ...
 CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  El oxígeno: Es un elemento gaseoso ligeramente magnético, incoloro, inodoro e insípido. ...
 GAS ÁCIDO Para varios autores el término gas ácido esta relacionado o es aquel que contiene una cantidad apreciable de s...
 Este proceso se refiere a la eliminación de los elementos ácidos de la corriente de gas natural, con el objetivo de deja...
 Existen varios procesos:  Tratamiento de gas con aminas.  Proceso Benfield.  Unidad PSA. Los productos de este proces...
 El tratamiento de gas con aminas, también conocido como eliminación del gas ácido y endulzamiento, es un grupo de proces...
 Entre las aminas usadas para tratar el gas destacan las siguientes:  Monoetanolamina - MEA  Dietanolamina - DEA  Meti...
 ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS CON AMINAS
 Ventajas:  La solución que hace el tratamiento puede ser regenerada y recirculada, por lo que puede usarse para quitar ...
 Desventajas:  Alta inversión de capital, comparada con los procesos baches.  Los costos de operación y mantenimiento s...
 El proceso Benfield se basa en la utilización de una solución de carbonato de potasio activada para la absorción e inhib...
 La Adsorción por Oscilación de Presión (PSA) se utiliza para recuperar y purificar el gas procedente de diferentes corri...
 La absorción física depende de la presión parcial del contaminante y estos procesos son aplicables cuando la presión del...
 Los procesos físicos tienen alta afinidad por los hidrocarburos pesados. Si el gas a tratar tiene un alto contenido de p...
  Proceso Selexol Usa como solvente un dimetil éter de polietilene glicol (DMPEG). La mayoría de las aplicaciones de est...
  Proceso Selexol Usa como solvente un dimetil éter de polietilene glicol (DMPEG). La mayoría de las aplicaciones de est...
 ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS POR ABSORCIÓN FÍSICA Ventajas del Selexol  Selectivo para el H2S  No hay degradación del solvente...
 Proceso de Lavado con Agua. Es un proceso de absorción física que presenta las siguientes ventajas: como no hay reaccio...
 Proceso de Lavado con Agua. El proceso es efectivo a presiones altas, contenidos altos de gases ácidos y relaciones H2S...
 SELECCIÓN DE UN PROCESO DE ENDULZAMIENTO Los factores ha considerar para la selección de un proceso de endulzamiento de ...
 El proceso empleado es la absorción química con aminas, donde el gas natural se pone en contacto en contra-corriente con...
 El proceso descrito, que está integrado desde el punto de vista material y energético, consta entonces de dos partes fun...
 Los yacimientos del norte de la Provincia de Salta, Argentina, se caracterizan porque el gas que se obtiene en boca de p...
 En Argentina, la normativa en lo referente a seguridad, protección ambiental, procedimientos técnicos y comerciales, cal...
 ACONDICIONAMIENTO DE GAS DEL NORTE DE LA PROVINCIA DE SALTA, ARGENTINA.
 El proceso de endulzamiento del gas natural, es uno de los proceso de mayor importancia, que debe de ser sometido el gas...
  Endulzamiento del Gas Natural. Dr. Fernando Pino Morales. Escuela de Ingeniería de Petróleo UDO- Monagas.  Diseño del...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Endulzamiento del gas natural.

26 views

Published on

I.U.P. "Santiago Mariño"
Ampliación Maracaibo
Ing. Química
Cátedra: Tratamiento de gas
Alumno(a): Kaurina Morales

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Endulzamiento del gas natural.

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA I.U.P. SANTIAGO MARIÑO AMPLIACIÓN MARACAIBO ING. QUÍMICA CÁTEDRA: TRATAMIENTO DE GAS Presentado por: Kaurina Morales CI: 25.816.028 Maracaibo, agosto del 2020
  2. 2.  El proceso de endulzamiento de gas natural es un proceso mediante el cual se ajusta el contenido de gases ácidos, como el CO2 o H2S, de las corrientes que salen del pozo, a los valores permitidos por especificación, generalmente del ente regulador competente. Hasta la actualidad se han desarrollado diversas formas para endulzar el gas natural, la elección de una en particular depende, por ejemplo, de la cantidad de contaminantes ácidos a remover. Uno de los procesos más empleados es la absorción química con aminas. INTRODUCCIÓN
  3. 3.  PROCESAMIENTO DEL GAS NATURAL El Gas Natural tiene que procesarse para poder cumplir con estándares de calidad. Los estándares son especificados por las compañías de transmisión y distribución, los cuales varían dependiendo del diseño del sistema de ductos y de las necesidades del mercado que se quiere atender.
  4. 4. PROCESAMIENTO DEL GAS NATURAL
  5. 5.  El gas natural tiene, también cantidades menores de gases inorgánicos, como el Nitrógeno (N2), el Dióxido de Carbono (CO2), Sulfuro de Hidrógeno (H2S), Monóxido de Carbono (CO), Oxígeno (O2), Vapor de Agua, etc. Todos estos componentes son considerados impurezas del gas natural; algunas de estas impurezas causan verdaderos problemas operacionales, como corrosión en los equipos y en las tuberías de transporte. CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL
  6. 6.  CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL
  7. 7.  CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  Acido Sulfhídrico o Sulfuro de Hidrógeno: Este es un gas contaminante presente en el gas natural, el cual representa una impureza que debe de eliminarse de la corriente de gas, eliminación que debe de realizarse antes de que sea inyectado en el sistema de tubería. La exposición a niveles bajos por periodos prolongados puede causar irritación de los ojos, dolor de cabeza y fatiga.  Dióxido de Carbono: Hay que tener en cuenta, que en el caso del gas natural, la toxicidad o contaminación del dióxido de carbono esta relacionado fundamentalmente, con la reacción que se produce entre el dióxido de carbono y el agua, para formar sustancias corrosivas, como los carbonatos y bicarbonatos.
  8. 8.  CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  El Nitrógeno: Este elemento se encuentra presente en el gas natural y ocasiona una reducción en su valor calorífico, en grandes concentraciones genera la formación de Óxidos de Nitrógeno al momento de la combustión misma, lo que puede conducir a la formación de Ozono en la atmósfera y resultan en compuestos contaminantes.  Monóxido de Carbono: Es el producto de la combustión incompleta en condiciones de deficiencia de oxígeno. Si el oxígeno es suficiente, la combustión produce dióxido de carbono de combustibles sólidos, líquidos y gaseosos. Los artefactos domésticos alimentados con gas, petróleo, querosén, carbón o leña pueden producir monóxido de carbono en cantidades excesivas.
  9. 9.  CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  Disulfuro de Carbono: El disulfuro de carbono impuro que generalmente se usa en la mayoría de los procesos industriales es un líquido amarillento. Este componente se evapora a temperatura ambiente, y el vapor es más de dos veces más pesado que el aire. Explota fácilmente en el aire y también se enciende con mucha facilidad.  Vapor de agua: Es una de las impurezas más comunes en el gas natural y puede causar una serie de problemas operacionales, como por ejemplo interrupción del flujo de gas o bloqueo de válvulas e instrumentos por formación de hidratos de gas, asimismo, participa en la reducción del valor calorífico del gas, y también causa corrosión interna en las instalaciones por acción entre el dióxido de carbono o sulfuro de hidrógeno, los cuales reaccionan con el agua condensada.
  10. 10.  CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  Los Mercaptanos: Estos son compuesto orgánico que contiene el grupo (HS), llamado grupo tiol o Sulfhidrilo. Los mercaptanos son análogos de los alcoholes y los fenoles. En los mercaptanos el grupo (SH) ha sido sustituido. Los mercaptanos son compuestos que tienen su origen en los compuestos azufrados, también reciben el nombre de tioles. Estos, componentes suelen desarrollarse a partir del sulfuro de hidrógeno.  El Mercurio: Es un metal brillante color plata, que a temperatura ambiente se encuentra en estado líquido, su temperatura de fusión es de (–38,9ºC) y su temperatura de ebullición es 357,3ºC, debido a su alta presión de vapor (163x10-3 Pa), evapora fácilmente a temperatura ambiental, a 20ºC su concentración en el aire puede alcanzar hasta 0,014 g/m3 , y a 100C hasta 2,4 g/m3.
  11. 11.  CONTAMINANTES DEL GAS NATURAL  El oxígeno: Es un elemento gaseoso ligeramente magnético, incoloro, inodoro e insípido. El oxígeno gaseoso se condensa formando un líquido azul pálido fuertemente magnético.  El Sulfuro de Carbonilo: Este es un componente extremadamente tóxico e inflamable, puede actuar principalmente sobre el sistema nervioso central, lo que produce la muerte como consecuencia de la parálisis respiratoria. La exposición al fuego del sulfuro de carbonilo puede causar la rotura o explosión de los recipientes que lo contienen.
  12. 12.  GAS ÁCIDO Para varios autores el término gas ácido esta relacionado o es aquel que contiene una cantidad apreciable de sulfuro de hidrógeno o de mercaptanos. Se usa para calificar la presencia de dióxido de carbono en el gas conjuntamente con el sulfuro de hidrógeno. Se asume que los gases ácidos son el Sulfuro de Hidrógeno y/o Dióxido de Carbono presentes en el gas natural o extraídos de otras corrientes gaseosas. En algunos sitios el término gas ácido es el residuo resultante de despojar el gas natural de los componentes ácidos. Normalmente, está formado por dióxido de carbono, sulfuro de hidrógeno y vapor de agua en altas concentraciones. También se le llama gas de cola.
  13. 13.  Este proceso se refiere a la eliminación de los elementos ácidos de la corriente de gas natural, con el objetivo de dejar el gas dentro de la norma, sea para el transporte o para la comercialización y distribución, de tal forma que el gas cumpla con los requerimientos establecidos, tanto nacionales como internacionales. ENDULZAMIENTO DEL GAS NATURAL
  14. 14.  Existen varios procesos:  Tratamiento de gas con aminas.  Proceso Benfield.  Unidad PSA. Los productos de este proceso son gas dulce húmedo y gases ácidos. TIPOS DE ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS NATURAL
  15. 15.  El tratamiento de gas con aminas, también conocido como eliminación del gas ácido y endulzamiento, es un grupo de procesos que utilizan soluciones acuosas de varias aminas para eliminar el sulfuro de hidrógeno (H2S) y dióxido de carbono (CO2) de los gases. Es un proceso usado en refinerías de petróleo, plantas petroquímicas, plantas de procesamiento de gas natural y otras industrias. Los procesos consisten en la absorción del gas por soluciones químicas acuosas de amina a presión y a temperatura ambiente. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS CON AMINAS
  16. 16.  Entre las aminas usadas para tratar el gas destacan las siguientes:  Monoetanolamina - MEA  Dietanolamina - DEA  Metildietanolamina - MDEA  Diisopropilamina - DIPA  Diglicolamina - Econoamina (DGA) ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS CON AMINAS
  17. 17.  ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS CON AMINAS
  18. 18.  Ventajas:  La solución que hace el tratamiento puede ser regenerada y recirculada, por lo que puede usarse para quitar grandes cantidades de sulfuros y dióxido de carbono cuando es necesario.  Remoción completa de gases ácidos desde concentraciones medias a altas, aún a caudales de gas altos, con consumos despreciables del reactante.  Costos operativos relativamente bajos comparados con otros procesos. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS CON AMINAS
  19. 19.  Desventajas:  Alta inversión de capital, comparada con los procesos baches.  Los costos de operación y mantenimiento son significativos.  Algunos procesos requieren licencia o pago de patentes. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS CON AMINAS
  20. 20.  El proceso Benfield se basa en la utilización de una solución de carbonato de potasio activada para la absorción e inhibida para la corrosión mediante la incorporación de aditivos a la solución.  El Benfield Hipare se caracteriza por tener dos circuitos, uno de los cuales emplea solución de carbonato de potasio activado, y el segundo utiliza una solución de diferente concentración y temperatura.  El Benfield Lo-Heat permite reducir el consumo de calor para regeneración mediante una reducción de la presión sobre la solución pobre y comprimiendo el vapor expandido a través de eyectores. El vapor comprimido es utilizado para suplir parte del calor de regeneración. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS PROCESO BENFIELD
  21. 21.  La Adsorción por Oscilación de Presión (PSA) se utiliza para recuperar y purificar el gas procedente de diferentes corrientes ricas en este elemento. La tecnología se basa en las diferencias de las propiedades de adsorción de los gases para separarlos bajo presión, que es una manera eficaz de producir gas húmedo dulce. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS PROCESO PSA
  22. 22.  La absorción física depende de la presión parcial del contaminante y estos procesos son aplicables cuando la presión del gas es alta y hay cantidades apreciables de contaminantes. Los solventes se regeneran con disminución de presión y aplicación baja o moderada de calor o uso de pequeñas cantidades de gas de despojamiento. En estos procesos el solvente absorbe el contaminante pero como gas en solución y sin que se presenten reacciones químicas; obviamente que mientras más alta sea la presión y la cantidad de gas mayor es la posibilidad de que se disuelva el gas en la solución. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS POR ABSORCIÓN FÍSICA
  23. 23.  Los procesos físicos tienen alta afinidad por los hidrocarburos pesados. Si el gas a tratar tiene un alto contenido de propano y compuestos más pesados el uso de un solvente físico puede implicar una pérdida grande de los componentes más pesados del gas, debido a que estos componentes son liberados del solvente con los gases ácidos y luego su separación no es económicamente viable. Entre estos procesos está el proceso selexol y el lavado con agua. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS POR ABSORCIÓN FÍSICA
  24. 24.   Proceso Selexol Usa como solvente un dimetil éter de polietilene glicol (DMPEG). La mayoría de las aplicaciones de este proceso han sido para gases agrios con un alto contenido de CO2 y bajo de H2S. La solubilidad del H2S en el DMPEG es de 8– 10 veces la del CO2, permitiendo la absorción preferencial del H2S. Cuando se requieren contenidos de este contaminante para gasoducto en el gas de salida del proceso se le agrega DIPA al proceso; con esta combinación la literatura reporta que simultáneamente con bajar el contenido de H2S a los niveles exigidos se ha logrado extraer hasta un 85% del CO2. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS POR ABSORCIÓN FÍSICA
  25. 25.   Proceso Selexol Usa como solvente un dimetil éter de polietilene glicol (DMPEG). La mayoría de las aplicaciones de este proceso han sido para gases agrios con un alto contenido de CO2 y bajo de H2S. La solubilidad del H2S en el DMPEG es de 8– 10 veces la del CO2, permitiendo la absorción preferencial del H2S. Cuando se requieren contenidos de este contaminante para gasoducto en el gas de salida del proceso se le agrega DIPA al proceso; con esta combinación la literatura reporta que simultáneamente con bajar el contenido de H2S a los niveles exigidos se ha logrado extraer hasta un 85% del CO2. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS POR ABSORCIÓN FÍSICA
  26. 26.  ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS POR ABSORCIÓN FÍSICA Ventajas del Selexol  Selectivo para el H2S  No hay degradación del solvente por no haber reacciones químicas  No se requiere “reclaimer”.  Pocos problemas de corrosión  El proceso generalmente utiliza cargas altas de gas ácido y por lo tanto tiene bajos requerimientos en tamaño de equipo.  Se estima que elimina aproximadamente el 50% del COS y el CS2. Desventajas del Selexol  Alta absorción de Hidrocarburos. Los procesos de absorción físicos son más aplicables cuando los contenidos de etano e hidrocarburos más pesados son bastante bajos.  Requiere presiones altas (mayores de 400 LPC.)  Solvente más costoso que las aminas  En algunos casos se ha presentado acumulación de azufre en el solvente y depositación de azufre en los equipos.  Baja eliminación de mercaptanos  Se debe usar gas de despojamiento en el proceso de regeneración.
  27. 27.  Proceso de Lavado con Agua. Es un proceso de absorción física que presenta las siguientes ventajas: como no hay reacciones químicas los problemas de corrosión son mínimos y el líquido usado se regenera haciéndolo pasar por un separador para extraerle el gas absorbido, no se requiere aplicación de calor o muy poca, es un proceso bastante selectivo. La principal desventaja es que requiere una unidad recuperadora de azufre. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS POR ABSORCIÓN FÍSICA
  28. 28.  Proceso de Lavado con Agua. El proceso es efectivo a presiones altas, contenidos altos de gases ácidos y relaciones H2S/CO2 altas. Algunas veces se recomienda combinar este proceso con el de aminas para reducir costos. En el proceso el gas ácido es enviado de abajo hacia arriba en la torre y hace contacto con el agua que viene de arriba hacia abajo. El gas que sale por la parte superior de la torre está parcialmente endulzado y se envía a la planta de aminas para completar el proceso de endulzamiento. El agua que sale del fondo de la torre se envía a un separador de presión intermedia para extraerle los hidrocarburos disueltos y al salir de éste se represuriza para enviarla a un separador de presión baja donde se le extraen los gases ácidos y de aquí el agua ya limpia se recircula a la torre. ENDULZAMIENTO DE GAS POR ABSORCIÓN FÍSICA
  29. 29.  SELECCIÓN DE UN PROCESO DE ENDULZAMIENTO Los factores ha considerar para la selección de un proceso de endulzamiento de gas natural son los siguientes:  Regulaciones de gases ácidos en el medio ambiente  Tipo y concentración de las impurezas en el gas ácido  Espeficaciones en el gas residual o gas dulce  Temperatura y presión del gas ácido y del gas dulce  Caudal del gas a tratar  Proceso de Corrosión  Requerimientos de selectividad  Costos de operación del proceso de endulzamiento  Especificaciones de los productos líquidos
  30. 30.  El proceso empleado es la absorción química con aminas, donde el gas natural se pone en contacto en contra-corriente con una solución acuosa de amina. En este proceso, una solución acuosa de amina, denominada amina pobre, reacciona con los gases ácidos formando compuestos que son solubles en agua, y, por lo tanto, liberando al gas natural de los compuestos ácidos. El ciclo se completa con una etapa de regeneración de amina, en donde se remueven los componentes absorbidos en la solución, para hacer recircular la amina pobre y así cerrar el ciclo. ACONDICIONAMIENTO DE GAS DEL NORTE DE LA PROVINCIA DE SALTA, ARGENTINA.
  31. 31.  El proceso descrito, que está integrado desde el punto de vista material y energético, consta entonces de dos partes fundamentales, la torre de absorción y la torre de regeneración. La tecnología empleada para este tipo de remoción se actualiza permanentemente, para lograr optimizar por sobre todo el consumo de energía. ACONDICIONAMIENTO DE GAS DEL NORTE DE LA PROVINCIA DE SALTA, ARGENTINA.
  32. 32.  Los yacimientos del norte de la Provincia de Salta, Argentina, se caracterizan porque el gas que se obtiene en boca de pozo carece de H2S, mientras que el contenido de CO2 supera al valor especificado para su correcto transporte y disposición según la especificación local vigente. Debido a ello, se hace necesario el tratamiento de endulzamiento para que el gas entre en especificación y pueda ser transportado. ACONDICIONAMIENTO DE GAS DEL NORTE DE LA PROVINCIA DE SALTA, ARGENTINA.
  33. 33.  En Argentina, la normativa en lo referente a seguridad, protección ambiental, procedimientos técnicos y comerciales, calidad del servicio, del transporte y distribución de gas está regulada por el Ente Nacional Regulador del Gas (ENARGAS). En el caso particular del contenido de CO2, el ENARGAS establece un valor máximo en la composición igual al 2% en moles. Un gas tipo del norte argentino debe ser sometido al tratamiento de endulzamiento para adecuarse al contenido exigido respecto del CO2. ACONDICIONAMIENTO DE GAS DEL NORTE DE LA PROVINCIA DE SALTA, ARGENTINA.
  34. 34.  ACONDICIONAMIENTO DE GAS DEL NORTE DE LA PROVINCIA DE SALTA, ARGENTINA.
  35. 35.  El proceso de endulzamiento del gas natural, es uno de los proceso de mayor importancia, que debe de ser sometido el gas natural, ya que el mismo implica la remoción de los gases ácidos de la corriente del gas. Esta remoción puede realizar a través de varios procesos, como lo son la absorción de los gases ácidos. El ingeniero de procesos tendrá que tener muy claramente establecido los parámetros y/o procesos que se deben de tener en cuenta para seleccionar un método de endulzamiento, y sobretodo tendrá que considerar impedir el posible impacto ambiental que implica, la selección de cada uno de los procesos, pero cualquiera sea el método a utilizar necesariamente hay que hacerlo, ya que la no eliminación de los gases ácidos, trae consigo el incremento del proceso de corrosión, y toda su implicación técnico-económica. CONCLUSIÓN
  36. 36.   Endulzamiento del Gas Natural. Dr. Fernando Pino Morales. Escuela de Ingeniería de Petróleo UDO- Monagas.  Diseño del proceso de endulzamiento de gas natural. Simulación y comparación. J. P. Gutiérrez. Universidad Nacional de Salta.  https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Plantas_de_procesa miento_del_gas_natural REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS

×