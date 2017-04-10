4.1. Misióny Visión de la Universidad Nacionalde Chimborazo. Misión La Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo es una instituci...
Aspectos preliminares

Misión Y Visión

Aspectos preliminares

  1. 1. 4.1. Misióny Visión de la Universidad Nacionalde Chimborazo. Misión La Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo es una institución de educación superior que en el marco de una autonomía responsable y de rendición social de cuentas, forma profesionales emprendedores, con bases científicas y axiológicas que contribuyen en la solución de los problemas del país. Visión La Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo será una institución líder en el sistema de Educación Superior comprometida con el progreso sustentable y sostenible de la sociedad con sujeción al Plan Nacional de Desarrollo y Régimen del Buen Vivir
  2. 2. 4.2. Misióny Visión de la Facultadde Ciencias De La EducaciónHumanas y Tecnologías. Misión En la Facultad de Ciencias de la Educación de la Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo, se forman, capacitan y profesionalizan a los maestros de todos los niveles del sistema educativo ecuatoriano, de acuerdo a las tendencias didáctico-pedagógicas contemporáneas, en búsqueda de la verdad, el desarrollo de la cultura y la práctica de los valores, orientados a brindar una educación de calidad a todos los sectores sociales de la región central y del país. Visión Ser una Facultad de renombre y prestigio a nivel nacional e internacional, vinculada con instituciones afines, que se encuentren enmarcadas con los últimos avances de: la ciencia, la tecnología, la cultura; y constituirnos en una Facultad que lidere procesos educativos innovadores, que cuente con una diversificación de carreras donde se experimenten e incorporen nuevos paradigmas para la formación integral del docente.
  3. 3. 4.3. Misióny Visión de la Carrera de Psicología Educativa, Orientación VocacionalY familiar. Misión Formar profesionales en el campo de la Psicología Educativa con alto nivel científico, humano y tecnológico, con características de educación integral, innovadora y axiológica, que promueva la investigación, potenciando la calidad y calidez en las relaciones interpersonales. Visión Ser una carrera líder en la formación de Psicología Educativa a nivel nacional e internacional que responda a las necesidades del contexto acorde a las políticas educativas vigentes y que promueva el progreso y el buen vivir

