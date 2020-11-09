Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Моя майбутня професія- Вчитель
Робота вчителя – передавати знання і навики учням у школі. Вчителі початкових класів є зазвичай класними керівниками, які ...
Умови праці Робочий день вчителя порівняно насичений, а уроки – це лише одна із складових частин його роботи. Підготовка д...
Необхідні знання, навики та риси характеру Для роботи вчителем необхідна спеціальна педагогічна освіта. Більшість вчителів...
В наш час ті, хто мріє добре заробляти і при цьому не втомлюватися на роботі, навряд чи виберуть шлях шкільного вчителя. П...
Відмінними рисами справжнього педагога повинні стати постійний саморозвиток і розширення власного кругозору, удосконалення...
Вчителям постійно доводиться спілкуватися не лише зі школярами, але і з їхніми батьками, бабусями і дідусями. Це люди, що ...
Часто педагогам доводиться мати справу з дітьми з непростих сімей. Що і казати, більшість людей не ідеальна, і в сім'ях бу...
Окрім проведення уроків, в обов'язки вчителів входять складання планів, заповнення журналів, написання звітів тощо. Оскіль...
Більшість людей вибирають майбутню професію ще під час навчання в школі, і на їхнє рішення часто впливають не лише здібнос...
Труднощі вчительського життя відомі всім: • Навантаження • Стрес • Непрості стосунки у шкільному колективі • Паперова тяга...
Є в педагогічній діяльності і свої радощі, скажімо, бачити, як на твоїх очах дорослішає людина, як прокидається в ній інте...
Безумовно, професія вчителя дуже важка, зате одна з найпотрібніших. Всіх нас багато в чому сформувала школа, і, в першу че...
My future profession.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

My future profession.

23 views

Published on

Прошу познайомитися з презентацією. Вона вам сподобається. Та познайомить з цікавим. Ви будете задоволені. Гарного настрою, та радості. Бажаю успіхів, та бережіть себе.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

My future profession.

  1. 1. Моя майбутня професія- Вчитель
  2. 2. Робота вчителя – передавати знання і навики учням у школі. Вчителі початкових класів є зазвичай класними керівниками, які ведуть всі предмети, за винятком фізкультури і співу. Також як учням, так і вчителеві доводиться готуватися до уроків. Він збирає для даної теми наочні посібники (географічні карти, учбові фільми, спеціальні матеріали тощо.) і прагне зробити кожен урок змістовним. Хороший вчитель може захопити дітей і зацікавити своїм предметом. Щонаглядніше вчитель зробити свій предмет і пов'яже його з практичним життям, то легше учнями засвоювати предмет і закріпити знання. Існує думка, що у вчителя має бути акторський талант, щоб уроки були для учнів цікавими і привабливими.
  3. 3. Умови праці Робочий день вчителя порівняно насичений, а уроки – це лише одна із складових частин його роботи. Підготовка до уроків займає 1/3 об'єму уроків. Вчителеві доводиться проводити 4-6 уроків в день плюс позакласна робота. Влітку у вчителів 2- місячна відпустка, також вони можуть разом з учнями проводити канікули. Вчителі працюють з великим розумовим навантаженням, тому що залучення уваги 25-30 учнів 40 хвилин підряд завдання не з легких. Психічного навантаження додають невиховані учні, які заважають проведенню уроку. Знайти спільну мову з важкими учнями - велика проблема для вчителя. Велике навантаження має також голос вчителя, що є, окрім дошки і крейди, його основним інструментом.
  4. 4. Необхідні знання, навики та риси характеру Для роботи вчителем необхідна спеціальна педагогічна освіта. Більшість вчителів мають вищу освіту і спеціалізацію по певних предметах. А вчитель молодших класів повинен володіти всіма основними предметами.На самому початку, коли починають працювати вчителем, слід встановити так звані «правила гри», таким чином, конкретність і послідовність у своїх вимогах є однією з умов запобігання взаємним непорозумінням. Вчитель обов'язково має бути доброзичливим і дружелюбним. Врівноваженість і толерантність допомагають учителю порозумітися з неслухняними учнями.
  5. 5. В наш час ті, хто мріє добре заробляти і при цьому не втомлюватися на роботі, навряд чи виберуть шлях шкільного вчителя. Педагогіка - справа ентузіастів, які з дитинства бачили себе в ролі наставника, мріяли «сіяти розумне, добре, вічне», формувати нове покоління. Вчитель - не просто професія, це місія. Тому і попит на викладачів особливий. Від них вимагається багато: бути коректними, уважно ставитися до дітей, виявляти цікавість до своєї роботи, предмету. Вчитель повинен уміти відповісти на будь-яке питання, яке виникло у його вихованця .
  6. 6. Відмінними рисами справжнього педагога повинні стати постійний саморозвиток і розширення власного кругозору, удосконалення методів роботи. Сучасне життя безперервно змінюється, у дітей тепер нові інтереси, захоплення, ідеали. Щоб завоювати довіру школярів, необов'язково поділяти їхні погляди, але знати про них необхідно. Хороший вчитель повинен проявляти граничну делікатність у відношенні до дітей, бути уважним до того, що їм подобається. Необхідно враховувати, що все сказане може сильно вплинути і на інтелектуальний, і на емоційний розвиток дитини.
  7. 7. Вчителям постійно доводиться спілкуватися не лише зі школярами, але і з їхніми батьками, бабусями і дідусями. Це люди, що належать до різних соціальних сфер, і з кожним з них треба порозумітися, підібрати до них ключик, завоювати довіру, щоб і для них слова педагога були важливі і вони виконували його рекомендації. Від такого взаєморозуміння залежить багато. Якщо батьки з недовірою відносяться до вчителя, як той зможе грамотно побудувати стосунки з дитиною?
  8. 8. Часто педагогам доводиться мати справу з дітьми з непростих сімей. Що і казати, більшість людей не ідеальна, і в сім'ях буває всіляке. Якщо дитина не отримує підтримки і розуміння рідних, вона повинна знайти все це у вчителя.
  9. 9. Окрім проведення уроків, в обов'язки вчителів входять складання планів, заповнення журналів, написання звітів тощо. Оскільки програми навчання регулярно змінюються, щороку все доводиться оновлювати, переписувати заново. Але і обійтися без цього не можна, і справа тут не лише у формальній вимозі адміністрації. Планування допомагає уникнути накладок, суперечок в програмах із суміжних дисциплін, наприклад з математики і фізики, коли для пояснення матеріалу з одного предмету необхідне знання з іншого.
  10. 10. Більшість людей вибирають майбутню професію ще під час навчання в школі, і на їхнє рішення часто впливають не лише здібності, але і відношення до особи вчителя, який вперше відкрив їм двері в країну знань. Людина, що вирішила стати вчителем, має бути готовою до того, що доведеться долати безліч труднощів і, не дивлячись на це, рухатися вперед.
  11. 11. Труднощі вчительського життя відомі всім: • Навантаження • Стрес • Непрості стосунки у шкільному колективі • Паперова тяганина • Колосальна відповідальність • часто ледачі і невдячні учні
  12. 12. Є в педагогічній діяльності і свої радощі, скажімо, бачити, як на твоїх очах дорослішає людина, як прокидається в ній інтерес до знань, як з довірою і любов'ю йде вона до тебе за порадою... Все залежить від точки зору самого фахівця, його відношення до роботи, бажання вкласти в неї душу.
  13. 13. Безумовно, професія вчителя дуже важка, зате одна з найпотрібніших. Всіх нас багато в чому сформувала школа, і, в першу чергу, наші педагоги. Важко переоцінити заслуги талановитого вчителя, який відкриває перед дитиною двері у світ знань, впливає на формування його життєвих пріоритетів, закладає основи його майбутнього, а значить, майбутнього цивілізації.

×