Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Maestría en Educación y Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje 0101 Los Procesos de Aprendizaje en Entornos Virtuales Katty P...
2 El Aprendizaje en el siglo XXI: Un proceso dinámico y flexible, la nueva concepción de aprendizaje (E-learning). Introdu...
3 El Aprendizaje en el siglo XXI: Un proceso dinámico y flexible, la nueva concepción de aprendizaje (E-learning). El apre...
4 para desenvolverse en diferentes ámbitos, desde sus propios intereses de formación. Esto implica que, según la particula...
5 Hoy el aprendizaje es un proceso intencional. Por ello como individuos podemos usar estrategias que nos ayudan a desarro...
6 Conclusión E-learning, concepto que acoge una nueva noción de aprendizaje para el siglo XXI. Este, implica más que el us...
7 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS 1. Esteban, M. y Zapata, M. (2008). “Estrategias de aprendizaje y eLearning. Un apunte para l...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

E- Learning: La formación a través de Internet

55 views

Published on

Ensayo elaborado en el marco de la Maestría en Educación y Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje de la Universidad Cuauhtémoc.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

E- Learning: La formación a través de Internet

  1. 1. 1 Maestría en Educación y Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje 0101 Los Procesos de Aprendizaje en Entornos Virtuales Katty Paola Hernández Burgos Lic. E-Learning: La Formación a través de Internet Unidad 4 Mario Alberto Vargas Moreno 7/10/2019
  2. 2. 2 El Aprendizaje en el siglo XXI: Un proceso dinámico y flexible, la nueva concepción de aprendizaje (E-learning). Introducción El aprendizaje es un proceso mediante el que el individuo capta la información de su entorno y la relaciona con su experiencia, para apropiarse y producir conocimiento. Se puede describir como un proceso dinámico, en tanto que, se relaciona con la habilidad del ser humano para adecuarse a nuevas situaciones y afrontar desde sus saberes; diferentes retos y problemas. Sin embargo, varias décadas antes, las concepciones sobre aprendizaje se limitaban a los aspectos ambientales y conductuales que dirigían y alineaban las estructuras cognitivas del sujeto según demandas externas al mismo. Se debe destacar la flexibilidad del concepto de aprendizaje, pues a lo largo de los tiempos se ha concebido desde diferentes perspectivas que permiten orientar su aplicabilidad en la educación. En los años 70, con la aparición del Cognitivismo, se comienza a dar importancia al funcionamiento de la mente y sus implicaciones en el aprendizaje, pero es con el Constructivismo que se aprecia la habilidad que tiene el individuo para modificar sus propias estructuras mentales, de acuerdo al uso de estrategias que este mismo controla y lo llevan a la autorregulación. Ahora bien, una de las transformaciones más importantes de este concepto surge con el E-learning que pone en contexto el uso de las TICS y las demandas del individuo de contar con escenarios de aprendizaje no solo mediados por la tecnología, sino regulados por sí mismo.
  3. 3. 3 El Aprendizaje en el siglo XXI: Un proceso dinámico y flexible, la nueva concepción de aprendizaje (E-learning). El aprendizaje en el siglo XXI es por naturaleza un proceso dinámico y flexible, y el E- learning, la nueva concepción que surge en relación a estas dos características. Se puede describir el aprendizaje como un proceso mediante el que el individuo capta la información de su entorno y la relaciona con su experiencia, para apropiarse y producir conocimiento. Pero en nuestros tiempos, contemplar estos procesos fuera de los escenarios virtuales o mediados de algún modo por las TICS, es un total desacierto. E-learning, es el aprendizaje mediado por la tecnología; que hace uso de diferentes recursos tecnológicos o se desarrolla a través de internet. Las aulas no son solo espacios físicos, también son entornos virtuales. Espacios en los que el centro de todo el proceso es el alumno, aunque no siempre esté presente corpóreamente y en los cuales, casi la totalidad del éxito académico depende de la acción consciente de este, de su motivación y autonomía en el desarrollo del proceso. Este tipo de aprendizaje demanda hoy más que nunca, habilidades y competencias que hacen del estudiante un ser autónomo y regulador de sus propias estructuras para llegar a los fines trazados en relación a las actividades de aprendizaje, que hagan de este, un proceso verdaderamente significativo. Ahora bien, cada situación demanda del sujeto, la puesta en marcha de sus propias estructuras. Es esta premisa la que devela en el aprendizaje del siglo XXI el foco de adquisición de saberes, que acompañen al hombre a lo largo de su vida y lo habiliten
  4. 4. 4 para desenvolverse en diferentes ámbitos, desde sus propios intereses de formación. Esto implica que, según la particularidad de cada sujeto, el proceso de aprendizaje difiere, mediado por aspectos biológicos, sociales, culturales, ambientales, motivacionales, emocionales, etc. Si cada persona se desenvuelve en circunstancias o experiencias de vida diferentes, que son las que llegan a formar su bagaje cultural, su personalidad, sus gustos, etc. No tendría sentido que elija aprender lo mismo y del mismo modo que los demás. Por eso notamos, que incluso en un mismo grupo de estudiantes, cada niño tiene diferencias que demandan ser atendidas a la hora de orientarlos en un proceso de formación. Aunque lamentablemente en Latinoamérica contamos mayoritariamente con sistemas educativos homogéneos, que pretenden tratar a todos los chicos por igual, es en el aula de clases, que el docente afronta la realidad de cada joven y debe intentar llevarlo a desarrollar la autonomía que le permita ser artífice de su propio aprendizaje. A la hora de aprender, el hombre parte de sus propias estructuras mentales. En su conjunto, estas hacen que desarrolle una serie de preferencias que lo inclinan a percibir, construir y reconstruir el conocimiento de manera distinta a como lo hace otro individuo. Esto no se relaciona directamente con su capacidad intelectual, sino con los canales o vías que a lo largo del tiempo va desarrollando el propio sujeto, y en su interacción pedagógica con otros, que le orientan a aprender mejor haciendo, viendo, reflexionando, o incluso, de manera distinta según las exigencias de cada tarea. Es por ello, que cobra relevancia la noción de estrategias para el aprendizaje, que abarcan la manera en que conscientemente, el alumno aprovecha sus habilidades intentando alcanzar su máximo potencial.
  5. 5. 5 Hoy el aprendizaje es un proceso intencional. Por ello como individuos podemos usar estrategias que nos ayudan a desarrollar al máximo las habilidades que poseemos e incluso, adquirir otras nuevas. Esto debido a que nuestras estructuras mentales no son estáticas, sino que pueden cambiar y transformarse de acuerdo a nuestros propios intereses. Feuerstein (1980). Luego, Gallego y Alonso (2008) dicen respecto a los estilos de aprendizaje que tienen que ver con el “cómo la persona construye su propio aprendizaje”. Arguyendo con esto, que es el propio sujeto cognoscente; el encargado de la consecución de logros de aprendizaje, quien determina la mejor forma de hacerlo, es decir, las estrategias. Las estrategias de aprendizaje en entornos virtuales orientan la formación de un aprendiz; un ser autodidacta. Pero esto solo es posible si hay INTENCIONALIDAD, de la que Esteban y Zapata (2008) afirman es la consciencia de los recursos cognitivos que el individuo sabe que posee y las técnicas que más le son útiles para aprender. Las cuales deben llevarlo desde niveles básicos de asociación y reconocimiento de la información hasta la construcción de relaciones internas profundas en los diferentes elementos del aprendizaje.
  6. 6. 6 Conclusión E-learning, concepto que acoge una nueva noción de aprendizaje para el siglo XXI. Este, implica más que el uso de la tecnología y poner cursos en la web, todo un entramado de recursos de calidad que se diseñan con la finalidad de orientar e impulsar a un aprendiz, a conocerse y conseguir su autorregulación. El aprendizaje en un entorno virtual, por lo tanto, abarca exigencias que solo estrategias enfocadas a la transformación de las estructuras mentales del individuo pueden conseguir. Pues diariamente debemos aprender y desaprender para moveros al ritmo en que fluye la información. El aprendiz requiere desarrollar un enfoque profundo que le permita establecer significados y relaciones complejas en los diferentes escenarios de formación. Esto solo puede lograrlo en la reflexión y aplicación constante de las mejores estrategias que se adecuan a sus estructuras de aprendizaje. De acuerdo con Esteban y Zapata (2008): “Realzar el papel de la metacognición en la EaD resulta algo evidente. El carácter autodidáctico que, en gran medida, conserva este entorno parece requerir, más que ningún otro, de un buen conocimiento de los propios recursos”.
  7. 7. 7 REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS 1. Esteban, M. y Zapata, M. (2008). “Estrategias de aprendizaje y eLearning. Un apunte para la fundamentación del diseño educativo en los entornos virtuales de aprendizaje. Consideraciones para la reflexión y el debate. Introducción al estudio de las estrategias y estilos de aprendizaje”. RED. Revista de Educación a Distancia, número 19. Consultado (04/10/2019) en http://www.um.es/ead/red/19 2. Gallego, Domingo J. Alonso García, Catalina M. (2008) “Estilos de aprendizaje en el siglo XXI”. España, UNED: Universidad nacional de educación a distancia. Revista Estilos de Aprendizaje, n°2, vol. 2. Disponible en: http://35.224.213.87/mod/resource/view.php?id=14322 3. Gutiérrez R, Dolores. (2005). “Fundamentos teóricos para el estudio de las estrategias cognitivas y metacognitivas”. México. Universidad Pedagógica de Durango. Ined No. 4. Disponible en: https://dialnet.unirioja.es/servlet/articulo?codigo=2880921 4. Valdez A, Celeste. (2015). “Compendio de estrategias de aprendizaje”. Guatemala. Universidad Mariano Gálvez. Recuperado de: http://35.224.213.87/pluginfile.php/18551/mod_folder/content/0/CompendiodeEstr ategiasdeAprendizaje.pdf?forcedownload=1 5. “Manual de estrategias didácticas”. Recuperado de: http://35.224.213.87/pluginfile.php/18551/mod_folder/content/0/ManualdeEstrate giasDid%C3%A1cticas.pdf?forcedownload=1 Videos 1. HGM – TV (Canal de salud del Hospital General de México, Productor). (2012) “Estilos de Aprendizaje”. Recuperado de: https://youtu.be/AEHCcBE86V8

×