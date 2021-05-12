Successfully reported this slideshow.
COLECISTECTOMÍA LAPAROSCÓPICA Universidad de Panamá Facultad de Medicina Katiana Rodríguez 10°semestre
INTRODUCCIÓN • La colecistectomía laparoscópica es un procedimiento quirúrgico mínimamente invasivo para la extirpación de...
ANATOMÍA DE LA VESÍCULA BILIAR • Esta es un saco en forma de pera que presenta una longitud de 7 a 10 cm aproximadamente y...
Moore, K. L., Agur, A. M., & Dalley, A. F. (2013)Anatomía con orientación clínica: Keith L. Moore, Anne M.R. Agur y Arthur...
CONDUCTOS BILIARES EXTRAHEPÁTICOS • Es importante también recalcar los conductos biliares extrahepáticos, ya que están en ...
VARIACIONES DE LOS CONDUCTOS CÍSTICO Y HEPÁTICO En algunas personas se observa una unión baja de los dos conductos (A). De...
ARTERIA CÍSTICA • Se origina de la rama derecha de la arteria hepática propia, en el triángulo entre el conducto hepático ...
ARTERIA CÍSTICA Fig. 1 Esquema de las variaciones comunes de la arteria cística. Referencias:V:Vesícula biliar,AHD: Arteri...
INDICACIONES • Colecistitis (aguda / crónica) • Colelitiasis sintomática • Discinesia biliar: hipofunción o hiperfunción •...
CLÍNICA • El dolor suele aparecer de 30 minutos a dos horas después del consumo de alimentos grasos, puede durar de una a ...
• Los síntomas asociados incluyen, pero no se limitan a: • Náuseas • Vómitos (biliosos), • Fiebre, escalofríos • Diarrea. ...
EQUIPO • Equipo • Dos monitores laparoscópicos • Un laparoscopio (5/10 mm, 0/30 grados) que incluye cable de cámara y fuen...
POSICIÓN Posición francesa Posición Americana 1. Cirujano 2. Ayudante 3. Intrumentista
CONSIDERACIONES PREOPERATORIAS • Primeramente se debe hacer un análisis completo de la condición de la persona siguiendo e...
TÉCNICA QUIRÚRGICA • Después de la inducción de la anestesia y la intubación, puede comenzar la colecistectomía laparoscóp...
PRIMERA Y SEGUNDA MANIOBRA Primera maniobra: Retracción del fondo de la vesícula a las 12 (Figura 2). El ayudante quirúrgi...
TERCERA MANIOBRA • Identificar lo que aparenta ser el conducto cístico. Iniciamos la disección de los elementos del triáng...
CUARTA MANIOBRA • Identificar lo que parece ser la arteria cística (Figura 3B). Cuando se ha identificado lo que parece se...
QUINTA MANIOBRA • Verificar que ningún conducto regrese al hígado. • La maniobra consiste en disecar primero el peritoneo ...
LIGADURA Y CORTE DEL PEDÍCULO • Una vez que este punto de vista se logra adecuadamente, el cirujano puede proceder con la ...
CIERRE El cierre de los sitios portuarios es específico del cirujano; este autor recomienda el cierre fascial de los sitio...
CONSIDERACIONES POSTOPERATORIOS • A pesar de que la estadía de los pacientes que son operados por este método no necesita ...
COMPLICACIONES • Las complicaciones comunes incluyen, entre otras, hemorragia, infección y daño a la estructura circundant...
CONCLUSIÓN • El tratamiento de elección para la litiasis vesicular sintomática es la colecistectomía laparoscópica, es de ...
REFERENCIAS 1. Parrales MM, Medina CM, Zuñiga MM. Colecistectomía Laparoscópica,un enfoque anatomoclínico. Rev Clin Esc Me...
