Comunicado a la comunidad de la fci examenes de grado-2020

examenes de grado-2020

  1. 1. COMUNICADO PROTOCOLO PARA REALIZACI�N DE EX�MENES DE GRADO ON LINE Se informa a la comunidad acad�mica, estudiantil y administrativa de la Facultad de Ciencias de la Ingenier�a que, en el marco del Decreto de Rector�a N�031 de fecha 16 de marzo de 2020 y seg�n lo tratado en equipo de Decanato y posteriormente con los Directores de Escuela: 1. Mientras se tenga estado de excepci�n en nuestro pa�s, los ex�menes de grado de la FCI y en general los procesos de titulaci�n se realizar�n en formato digital y en modalidad on-line. Para tales fines se ha acordado el siguiente protocolo. 2. Lo(a)s estudiantes que se encuentren en proceso de desarrollo de su proyecto de t�tulo en cualquiera de las modalidades que tengan contemplado los reglamentos de t�tulo de las escuelas de la FCI, deben proseguir con su trabajo hasta entregarlo a su profesor patrocinante, para revisi�n y entrega de correcciones a realizar. Esta entrega deber� ser necesariamente en formato digital, prefiri�ndose el formato Word porque permite con m�s facilidad el proceso de indicaci�n de observaciones. 3. Esta modalidad tambi�n aplica a la entrega del trabajo a la escuela respectiva para que �sta lo env�e a la comisi�n evaluadora. Todo el proceso de evaluaci�n, incluidas las calificaciones debe ser en formato digital y con uso de correo institucional para garantizar el respaldo de cada etapa. 4. Una vez que las calificaciones del trabajo escrito est�n ingresadas en el sistema, desde Secretar�a Acad�mica se informar� a Registro Acad�mico Estudiantil (RAE). Luego, el o la estudiante abre su expediente en Infoalumnos y deber� hacer una transferencia a la cuenta
  2. 2. de Registro Acad�mico Estudiantil (RAE), quien verificar� y finalizar� el proceso de generaci�n de expediente. La cuenta a la cual deben hacer la transferencia es la N�2584382-7, Banco Santander, titular: Universidad Austral de Chile, RUT 81.380.500-6, con mail a elizabeth.fischer@uach.cl (indicando que es un arancel de titulaci�n). A continuaci�n RAE enviar� escaneada la pre-acta con el promedio de notas de plan de estudios y tesis a Secretario Acad�mico (rmoreno@uach.cl) y Secretaria de Secretar�a Acad�mica (pamela.morales.casanova@uach.cl). 5. Luego de obtenidas las autorizaciones correspondientes en las distintas unidades administrativas contempladas para tales fines, el o la estudiante podr� imprimir el certificado de autorizaci�n, escanearlo y enviarlo a su escuela. 6. Una vez finalizado el proceso anterior, el o la estudiante env�a un correo electr�nico a su Director(a) de Escuela para que �l(ella) o su secretaria gestionen y coordinen con Secretar�a Acad�mica de la Facultad la fecha y hora del examen de grado. 7. Todos los ex�menes se desarrollar�n en modalidad on line usando plataforma Zoom para lo cual el estudiante y los profesores patrocinante e informantes deber�n tener la aplicaci�n para recibir la invitaci�n respectiva. 8. El acta que se emplear� para la implementaci�n ser� ad hoc y s�lo firmada por el Secretario Acad�mico, quien actuar� como ministro de fe, para poder proseguir con las etapas siguientes en Registro Acad�mico. Posteriormente, se actualizar�n los libros de actas de nuestra Facultad con las firmas de quienes corresponda. Pamela Morales es quien coordinar� por parte de Secretar�a Acad�mica.
  3. 3. Notas: 1. A los ex�menes de grado se podr� cursar invitaci�n v�a Zoom a 5 personas como m�ximo. 2. La duraci�n de los ex�menes de grado ser� la que se tiene estipulado actualmente: 30 minutos para la presentaci�n del trabajo y luego la ronda de consultas por parte de la comisi�n (5 minutos como m�ximo por cada profesor). 3. Durante la presentaci�n el estudiante quedar� en c�mara ante la comisi�n y adem�s deber� mostrar el contenido de su presentaci�n. Equipo de Decanatura Facultad de Ciencias de la Ingenier�a-UACh Valdivia 24 de marzo de 2020

