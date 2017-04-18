HOW DOES YOUR MEDIA PRODUCT REPRESENT PARTICULAR SOCIAL GROUPS?
FOR MY FILM OPENING, I USED DIFFERENT TECHNIQUES TO REPRESENT AND COVER MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES THAT CAN OCCUR FROM DIFFERENT...
MY MAIN ANTAGONIST REPRESENTS THE STEREOTYPICAL GHOST FROM HORROR MOVIES. • THE GHOST IN MY FILM, DOES CONFORM TO THE STER...
• WHEN AUDITION FOR THE ROLE OF THE GHOST, I CHOSE A 25 YEAR OLD WOMAN WHO IS THE SAME AGE AS THE GHOST WAS WHEN SHE WAS K...
SIMILARITIES BETWEEN CHARACTERS The mother in my film opening is very similar to the messengers, Mrs Rollins. They both ar...
SIMILARITIES BETWEEN CHARACTERS Differences between characters
SIMILARITIES BETWEEN CHARACTERS Differences between characters
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Evaluation ACTIVITY 2

37 views

Published on

EVAL ACTIVITY

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Evaluation ACTIVITY 2

  1. 1. HOW DOES YOUR MEDIA PRODUCT REPRESENT PARTICULAR SOCIAL GROUPS?
  2. 2. FOR MY FILM OPENING, I USED DIFFERENT TECHNIQUES TO REPRESENT AND COVER MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES THAT CAN OCCUR FROM DIFFERENT HORRORS THAT HAPPEN IN SOMEONE’S PAST, WHICH IS SHOWN THROUGH THE MOTHER.
  3. 3. MY MAIN ANTAGONIST REPRESENTS THE STEREOTYPICAL GHOST FROM HORROR MOVIES. • THE GHOST IN MY FILM, DOES CONFORM TO THE STEREOTYPES SET OUT FOR THEM AS TYPICALLY, IN A HORROR MOVIE, THE GHOST OR ANTAGONIST ALWAYS HAS A DARK AND SINISTER MOTIVE BEHIND THEIR ACTIONS, USUALLY EITHER REVENGE OR WANTING THE ‘LIVING THINGS’ TO BE SCARED OUT OF THEIR TERRITORY.
  4. 4. • WHEN AUDITION FOR THE ROLE OF THE GHOST, I CHOSE A 25 YEAR OLD WOMAN WHO IS THE SAME AGE AS THE GHOST WAS WHEN SHE WAS KILLED IN MY FILM OPENING. IN THE FILM, SHE WEARS A TYPICAL BLACK DRESS AND HAS BLACK HAIR, WHICH IS TYPICAL FOR GHOSTS IN HORROR FILMS TO WEAR AS IT REPRESENTS HOW SINISTER THEY ARE. • THE GHOST IS FIRSTLY INTRODUCED WHEN THE MOTHER (MAIN PROTAGONIST) SEES HER STRANGLING HER SON TO DEATH, WHICH IMMEDIATELY PORTRAYS THE GHOST AS THE ANTAGONIST IN THE FILM. THE SHOT IS A CLOSE UP OF THE GHOST HAND ON THE SONS NECK WHICH ALSO ADDS MYSTERY AS THE AUDIENCE CANNOT SEE THE GHOSTS FACE. • THE ANTAGONIST REPRESENTS THE HORROR IN THE PROTAGONISTS PAST AND HOW EVIL IS ALWAYS HAUNTING HER. THIS IS SHOWN IN THE OVER THE SHOULDER SHOT OF THE GHOST CREEPING UP ON THE MOTHER WHICH ALSO ACTS AS A REMINDER OF THE GUILT THAT HAS OVERCOME THE MOTHER BECAUSE SHE DID NOT HELP HER SON.
  5. 5. SIMILARITIES BETWEEN CHARACTERS The mother in my film opening is very similar to the messengers, Mrs Rollins. They both are distressed when in difficult situations and both strive to protect their much loved son, even though both fail. Differences between characters However, the mother in my film opening presents her distress and regret after he son is dead rather than whilst. Whereas the mother in The Messengers is distressed because something is attacking them both rather than just one.
  6. 6. SIMILARITIES BETWEEN CHARACTERS Differences between characters
  7. 7. SIMILARITIES BETWEEN CHARACTERS Differences between characters

×