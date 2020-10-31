Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Sweet ways to survive Halloween candy Brought to you by Nebraska Family Dentistry
Talk to your children early ￮ Let your children know before heading out what the plan is for when they return with their f...
3 Choose the Right type of candy ￮ Avoid candy that is hard and stays in the mouth for long amounts of time. - The longer ...
Choose the right time to eat candy or sugars ￮ Following a meal is the best time - If you are not as hungry you wont eat a...
Eat Good Fats before candy Eating good fats will decrease the sugar spike Preventing sugar spikes will help kids not to ge...
6 Do the Right things AFTER ￮ Rinsing your mouth with water - Water in Lincoln has fluoride , which will help repair and p...
Most important ￮ Maintaining optimal homecare - This, more than anything else, will help you survive the Halloween spookin...
Sweet ways to survive halloween candy

Six Best Tips on Surviving Halloween Candy.

Sweet ways to survive halloween candy

