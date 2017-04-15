KATHIA BETZABET VALDIVIA HUERTA 3

Kathia Valdivia Huerta y Jonathan Sarmiento - INFIDELIDAD Jó (Jo Wllms- Jonathan Sarmiento Tarazona) y yo (Kathia Valdivia...
  1. 1. Kathia Valdivia Huerta y Jonathan Sarmiento - INFIDELIDAD Jó (Jo Wllms- Jonathan Sarmiento Tarazona) y yo (Kathia ValdiviaHuerta) (Fantasías con un chico que no cree enel amor y que tambiénesta comprometido) Compañerode trabajo colegioClemente Althaus 3-8-14 Siento esosdías de mal humordondeno quierohablar, dondeme da pereza hacer las cosas, dondeno las encuentrosentidoy dondeel amor porBeto no la encuentro, por más quequiero pensarloy recordar buenosmoemetosnolo encuentro, nome gustasentir esta sensaciónpor él. Se siente feo, me da ganasde hablarle y decirle quede nochea la mñnse fe el amor que sienti por él y quiero terminar con esto;la ultima gotaque derramo el vasofue en dondeme pidió dinero;no sé por que me renegé por que me pidió dinero?O porque me me irrita que siempre me pide cuandonos vasmosadespedir, siepre es lomismo, siempre me pide al final, de repente necesitaba más o paraalgo urgente pero le conteste mal, y puésle di el dinero me dijo solo parasu pasaje por quehabía gastadoen otra cosa?Seguramente comproesa pastilla, pensabaque lo haríamos, ahorano tengognas de tener sexo con él, me sentí fría con él, lo besabay no sentía nada. Cuandodeprontovi una figura de Jonathan, suespaldao algo parecido me recordé, y nada. Cuandopiensoen ese chico los nerviosy ese sentimiento de chica enamoradasobresaleny se siente bien, me gustacomo se siente, cuandolo veo y sube, me causaplacer verlo, sudar porel nerviosismoy comportarmecomoa unaniña, esa vezme puseroja y empecé a reir de lo nerviosaque estaba;por que él? Por que nolo conocíantes, porque no nosconfesamosantes; lo hubiera intentadocomohubiera sido,medeclaré a el sin pensarlas consecuencias y al final cambio todo. Todofue complicado comoahoraquisiera otra vez hablarle pero seria en vano, no me ontasteriame tienen bloqueadase siente feo. Sin podersentir y compartir nuestras conversaciones, sinpoder enviarnosnuestrasindirectas, sin poder compartiremociones. Pero siempre estaras entre mis gustosfavoritos, nosé cuandote olvidaré, serás de esosamores que te quedanclavadosen la mente, serás asíya tengomás de medio añode este gustoporti, si algún día se diera una oportunidadtebesaría y nome arrepentiría. Solo quiero darte unbeso y que dejes un indicio de ti en mi, de unindicio de deseo;si te gustoverdaderamentehasalgo Jonathan, búscame,búscamey hastodoporestarcerca de ti, te piensoa diario, nuncaestas fuera de mi; daría loque fuera por ser correspondidaa tu amor.PorqueJonathan, Porqueeete deseo mucho, te deseo a juntoa mi. Algun día saldremosotra vez y me veré y estaré sonriente sacándomepensamientosquegeneras en mi con tusalocadas conversaciones, algúndia serán y se darán otravez esas historias?Comosaberlo, como pensarque pueda suceder si lo veo tan lejano, si él no hace nada;no mueveni un dedoy así dice que le itereso, así dice que le gusto. Estoy en esos días dondetodoquiero estallar, estoy en esos díasdondeel mla humorinvade en mi dondeel hablar solome da ganas de votarfuego. Me deprime ver el face, me deprime ver que las personasla pasangenial con sus amigos, familias, en lugares, tomandoy yo?Que hago, que hago?, estoy en unamonotonía, nosé por que piensoasí ahora, me sientodeprimida.
  2. 2. 7-8-14 Estoy cansadadel trabajo, me siento presionadamuy responsablede cada acto es comoun juego de cartas todasvalen si botasuna yafuiste, por fin queme desquitode ese puesto, pero me apenande los queestarán allí, la empresa nosabe distribuirbien sus funcionesy también me apena eso. Me destinaranotra área en la cual ayudare y será puronumeros 23-8-14 Bese a Jonathany mi mundoestade cabeza, ese primer beso, ese primer beso que lo recuerdo y fue perfecto, fue todoperfecto suslabios, su cuerpo me gustamuchísimo, estoy confundida con Beto, ya no es ese sentimientopor el, cambiotodo, nosé queserá cuandotengaintimidad con él, no es lo mismo, Jonathanestaempezandoa ocupar. 14-09-114 Hoy fimos a MISTURAconBeto, mi Moreno, mi amormi vida, el hombrecon el que comparto todome conoce todoy sabe todosobremi. Comimosmuy rico desde las yuquitasqueme encanta, el emoliente, nuestrasopaRamen nuestrahamburguesadepollito especial con esa pimienta de toqueárabe, combinadocriollo, alfajores, bolasde queque con chocolate, torta de lúcuma, el quitacalzon y su bebidade mi chico cerveza de quinua. La pasé muy bien,e realidad al principio me procupe por el gasto queocasionaría pero despuésme importoun comino; apoyea mi familia también para qe vayeny disfrutan, noquería sola disfrutar de eso, y esto ben por ello. Los quieromucho a mi madre y mis hermanoosy mi hermanapequeñaGaby.. 28-09-14 Pasee, comi chocolates y tuvimossexointenso, ese sexo dondela pasiónabunda, cadavez me sorprendoel nivel que llege con Beto, es mi alma gemela, con él hagotodo, nosllevamosbien en la cama y ama todode mi, como yode él. Fue mi primer besocon él, mi primer enamorado, mi primer sexo, y quieroque sea todo conél. Es una bendicióntener a mi lado a ese Hombre, que tiene todocompleto,inteligente, nose molesta, divertido, amigable y hermosoguapo. Loamo. 05-10-14 Sabía queo encontraría, conversamosy dijo todo, dijo todolo que sentía pormi, dijo que estaba enamoradodemi, que me estaba pretendiendo, perolo había decepcionado. Me dio muchapena por que suhumorno estabadel todobuenoera otro lo sentí másdecaído, habrá sido porla enfermedad quesufrió. Lo siento Maraví pero no fue mi intención herirte, peor no eres mi tipo, no lo eres; y si Beto es mi Hombre en todoslos sentidosy lo amo;me enseño muchodel amor y le estoy agradecida. Por ti Maravique te vayebien y es mejor que no tenga ningúncontactotuyo.Disculpa. 8-10-14 Ayer y hoy la pasécon Beto, descargamoslo que llevamosdentro, ambos. Pasión, ternura, sexo, emoción, todauna sobredosisde sentimientosencontrados, perotodome lleva a recordar a
  3. 3. Jonathan. Derepente recuerdo tododesde que lo conocí y hastael día de hoy que estamosen contacto, parecemosparejas virtualmente, evolucionamosfuismosdesconocidos, compañeros, amigosy ahora amantes, tengomiedode enamorarmey dejar a Beto, dejar nuestrosplanes, dejarlo triste, dejarlo solo. Y tengomiedo de quedarme solapor que Jonathannome tomaen serio, nome tomaen serio no cree en el amorme lo dijo y eso bastapara novalorarme. Quiero hacer el amor con él, y comprobarqueverdaderamentees atracción sexual u otracosa, otra cosa que involucrasentimientosenamoradizos.nomeperdonaríasi despuésde hacer eso lo busco, noquiero. Cuandolohagamossi algún día lo hacemosya nuncamás nosencontraremos, ya nolo quiero buscar, no quiero seguir engañandoaBeto, nolo quiero. Porfavor. Estoy haciendouna estupidesengañándolo, no se lo merece. No! 25-10-14 Es mi cumpleañosse suponeque debodeestar alegre, pero me pongoa llorar por muchascosas comodelos no saludos, demi ingesta de comida chatarra, de la contestaciónque le di a mi hermanoy Beto. Me doy cuenta que conlas personasquesalgo suelen notener dinero y Beto es uno de ellos, tener un enamoradomisio, pocoatento y tonto. Si todosesosadjetivos, discúlpame Beto pero dices amarme, soloamas mi cuerpoeso es la verdad, noes tuculpa haber refugiado tu inferioridad en mi, dices quela vidano valdría si noestoy contigo;pero me da igual Beto, Beto me da igual. Piensoque estoy por quefuiste el únicoque me ve con todaslas cualidades que me mencionaspero sonocurrencias tuyas. Me casé de pagar la cuenta, me cansé de decirte has esto nohagas eso, me canse ser yopara citarnos, me estoy cansandode amarte, de verte con otrosojos, como hubiera queridoque hoy novinieses, de o verte y pasarlasola; pero nooo apareciste y que me diste? Sexo n siquiera un quequito ouna galleta o chocolate, nada!Y por que? Porque esta misiiiio, es un misiode la putamadre. Y lo digo misio en todosentidomuy aparte de dinero, misio en ideas, misio en atenciones, misio en detalles, misio en toooodo. Estoy tan seguraque Beto no será mi futuro, es por eso que casi nunca planeocosas conél, pero él si conmigo. Quisiera sentir las mismasfuerzas del amar que siente por mi; pero nologro comprenderlo. Pocoa pocose esta desvaneciendoesto, que caería en los mismo. De terminar con él. Pero estoy esperandoa que llege el momento, esperandoa queencuentre a unachica acorde a él, lo que quiera mucho, quele respete, y que le corresponda. Yono soy esa persona, se a equivocado. Dije todolo que pensabade él, sé que tambiéndigo mal de mi, pero quiero criticarme hoy comosoy, media muerta, nada chistosa, a veces misia, tonta y tonta.quierollorar y mucho, bastantede todolo que me esta pasando, igualel trabajo que con el dolor del dinero renunciaré, nome convieneese puestome absorbe bastante, nome deja hacer la putanada. Discúlpame Diospor escribir todoesto, pero es mi deseperacion que llevo dentro, muy dentro que me da gnasde gritarlo y arrancarlo. Gritarlo muy fuerte, muy fuerte. 14-11-10 Lo recuerdo, me recuerda sus canciones;me recuerda todolo prometido;me dantantasganas de escribirle pero tengo miedo surespuesta, tengomiedo que me ignore; tengo miedoque me diga no me busquesnolo s´r, solosé quelo extraño. Estosúltimosdías se me vinoa la mente muy seguidole tengo ganasy alucinaba, todavíaalucino estandoconél, porque algo muy
  4. 4. dentrome dice que lo veré.Jonathan, tepienso, te pienso y es porque tienes un lugar en mis pensamientos, enmis recuerdos, un lugar previlegiado. Espero que nuncame olvides Zorrito. En cambio ahoracon Beto ya noes lo mismo, yano lo es 23-11-14 Le tuveentre misbrazosayer, detrás miome empezóacariciar y yono me pude contener dándolesbasntantesbesosle dije “ qie lo exrañaba demasiadoy que esperaba este momento comoel mejor” nosdesquitamosdela ropa, sucuerpo de leche con pocopelos, me saco el pantalóny me reí porque no sabiacomo iba hacer su sorpresacon las pantys;;viomis piernas huesudasperono le importonadade la ropapuestame lanzoa la cama y se quitolos pantalones, mosacomodamosy nosmasturbábamosentrenosotroshastaquellego el momentoqueme penetrase, que quitomi calzon y yoel suyo;nosacomodamosy pocoa poco ingreso y lo sentí dentromío, tan suavetan tibio estuvesuper excitada y me gustabamucho, lo besabaa cada ratopor que me gustasuslabios, agarrabasu cuerpo, sus manos, suslabios, todofue miodurante esas horas, noscontamosnuestrossecretosy nosdeclarábamoscon gustarnosmuchoel unoal otro. Porque es tierno cuandoestamossoloy noen publico, porque eso me entristece variasle quería agarrar la mano, acariciar pero me mezquinaba, comoquisiera que cambiasesese comportamientoconmigo, peronopuedopedir nadano soy nadaimportanteen su vida solo me quiere porsexo; moriré de tristeza cuadnoencuentre a suseñorita, a la que le darás privilegios y todolo que algunasvez quería de ti. Nome arrepientode nadalo que ha sucedido, fuiste i fantasía cumplida nosé si habráuna próxima-, si hastaahora nome dice nada;es medio raro. Peroigual cada conversaciónnuestra es una alegría parami. 01-01-2015 Ahora conocesa todosBeto, a todosy eso me crea vasplenituden mi vidade pareja contigo; cada vez esto se vuelveserio; conoces a mis oadres, hermanos, tios, primos y sobrinos. Quiero que nuestraparte desagradablede pareasque sonlas discusionesy pensamientos contradictoriosmejoren y nonos desunan. Nomegusta discutircontigo porque no soportoy quiero besarte y digo pero ahora estasfuerte que tonteríahaces siendo vulnerablede un momentoa otro. Cada vezHumbertoArboleda esta siendo parte de mi vida y lo amobastante;y tratare de no tener esta estúpidamolestia de hoy. 03-01-15 Suslentes, su forma de besar, acariciarme, de hablar conmigo, de desnudarme, dehacer el amor, lo siento único;siento cositas cuandoesta dentromío. Y cuandollege al extasis juntos con él.me gustomucho, hablamosdetodo, me cuentas suscosas;por lo vistoya ojeo a una chica Roxanna;paraque se acompañendeben de tener buena química, que envidiajajajaj.Fue mi primera relación del 2015 queirónico.lo disfrute mucho. Meemocionobastantecuandonos
  5. 5. agarramosla mano porun momentoahhhen realidad fueron unoscuantosdedos, peronos miramosy caminamossolounosmetrospero fueron bellos metro y segundo. 05-01-15 Despierto cansada, saberque ayer no funcionocon mi enamorado, nolo hubiéramoshecho, todavíatenia rezagos del día anterior, ahoraque me doy cuenta Beto es muy tosco, me domina demasiado, noes nada cariñoso, cuando se volvióasí, desce cuandonolo recuerdo, y no me da ganasde hacerlo con él. Ya no sientoesas cosquillas cuandome lo hacia por atrás, lo estoy comparandoconél, fue grandiosocuandolo hicimos, fue poquitoperome hizo me ver estrellas. Cuandoparabamosnosabrazábamos, conversábamosdetodo, mecontabasus historiasy me contode unachica que en teoría le hacia ojitos, de repente le estainteresando no sé, le pregunte si le atraía, me dijo que no!Solo te cuentopor que no tengoaquien contarle…me conmovió.y ledije buscainfo si te interesa y me dijo no, nome interesa y me abrazóy lo bese; no me cansode besarlosus labiosson magnéticos, susmanos, supiel todosu cuerpo, son miospor algunosmomentos;todavíasigosintiendoesasmariposascuadno lo veo, estoy enamoradade él, pero el no siente lo mismoque yo. No sé que haría si algún día me dice elige entre Beto y Yo. Nosabría, no sabría.peronuncalo va hacer, me contoque su anterior enamoradale terminopor pequeñoproblemad eereccion, me recuerda a mi cuandolo hice con Beto. Me recuerda mucho. Quisieraque no sucede lo mismolo hace rico, trataré de mejorarlo en eso. Lo apoyaréy si puedoayudarlo. Me dijo que le intimidabatambiénserá por eso, no es su culpa, se fue al bañoestabamal, se sentía preocupado;esofue el gran problema que me decía, que era psicológicocuandoantes de que todoesto sucede me estaba comentandoeso. NoimportaJonissaldremosde esto. 12---02-2015 Me siento deprimida, salen mislagrimas por tal que no las quieronno puedocontrolarlas. Son bastantescosasque me aturden;mi relación con Beto, mi pendiente con mi anterior trabajo, los tramites de mi universidad, buscaruntrabajo y él. Me deprime que Beto me este pidiendoprestadodinero, quehasta ahorano me devuelve desde el añopasado, nosabe lo que es gastar o que?, le dije la verdadque me causaba inseguridad, y si me causa hastaahoradesde que lo conoci, es inseguro, nome cuida,los detalles ya no hay, soloquiere sexo.ahorale preste por quedio dinero a su familia pero notiene cabeza o que , que estarámisio, nolo entiende nose como puede hacer eso, no lo entiendo. Es Brutoo que?nuncaledije que Leonel tambiénme pedia dinero y le prestaba másinfluyo que termine con él poreso, por quesolo era su caja y nadamás. Mi anterior trabajo tengouna deuda, nose de dondesacaré.tengomiedoque me falte mas de lo debido Los tramitesen la universidad, me cuestair hastaallá, me cansó, y solo sacaría mi egresado; es algo pero al mismotiempo noesnada, tengo miedo de dejarlo asi en la nada, ya quiero titularme para ser unamejor profesionaly que se enorgullezcan mis padres. Tengo que buscarun trabajo, será muy exhaustivopero quieroencontrar unodondepueda realizarme comopersona, profesional, un trabajoque me gute mucho, dondeel clima laboral sabe bien, se sientamuy bien y tenga aseguradami estadía. Pidomuchopero se que hay esas oportunidadeslosé.
  6. 6. Notengo ganasde comer ni de nadasolo de llorar y recordarlo, recordarlo y recordar los pocos momentosquepase con él. Jonathanmeolvido;me olvidosde susdías, le envie un mensaje esperandounarespuesta, pero esa es la mejor respuesta, que nome responde;yomismaestoy sufriendopor jugar, porhacer que sucedaalgo imposible.meenamoré de él, siempre lo tuveen secreto, a escondidasme hablabacon él, me gustoantesde poder entablar conversacióncomo amigoslo admito.hastaquele tuveganas yesdondeme lanze; entiendoque los hombresno sonslectivos al acpstarse con alguien así dice la ciencia, creía quepara él, era alguien especial, pero nofue así. Fui unamujerzuela mas con él a quienle importaun pedo, unpoto unculo una chingadade mierda quepuede existir. Me enamoré de él y muchonuncalo podré olvidar, nuncay siempre me preguntaré si tiene una familia unida, porque estaba conmigoa escondidasnolo compredo. 17-02-15 Quiero entrar en un mundodondehayasdesaparecido, niuna despedida, tengomiedo que te hayapasadoalgo, me angustiapero tengorabia de no haberte despedido. Te deseo unFeliz cumpleañosJonathanSarmiento. Quete vayebien , muy bien. Lo nuestrono fue gran cosa para ti, pero para mi fue momentosde maravilla a tu lao, momentosdondete descubri como hombre, comoamigo, como niñoe hijo. Escribo para desahogarme, parano recordarte y dejarlo en el pasado, quese me pasepor que estoy deprimdapor ti, por mi. Deprimida por que te valio unpoto y no luchaste pormi, en cambio yo, me arriesgue demasiado. Muchodiría en términosexagerados. Ni modotodoya pasosolo se espera avanzar. 22-02-15 Me dice quebuscará nuevoshorizontes, quebuscaráotroscaminos. Comoquisiera estar en ellos; saber que puedoser algomás que suamiga con derechos;; quisiera decirle lo buenoque es en la cama ignorandolo que pasoultimo. Le dije la verdadque no se cierre con el amor, que descubrapor cada camino, que experimente, que se aventure;el hombrees un pocomás duroen lo quesignifica el entregarse una mujer en cuerpo a otrohombre;no sabe porque en realidad cualquier vaginales puededar placer; pero nosotrasnocualquier pene nospuede dar placer; y el de él me lo dio, y bastante;en esosdos encuentrosme dio más placer sentimental de lo que me da Beto. Es poreso que ingreso a mi corazón, muy aparte que me gustabatiene un pequeñoespacioen mi corazón;si lo vería no dudaríaen agarrarle de la manoy besarlocomo sucediócuandonos encontramosporprimera vez y le pedi un beso. Me gustopero justome agarrola manoy me lo solto. De repente reucerdo todoesto, por que losmantendré nannítidosen mi mente, que lo cuento para dejarlo por terminadoy aburrirme. Quiero creer acabar con esto, pero no tengovoluntadnoentiendopor que lo queiro cambiar a Beto, y a Jonathanno, me gusta todo de él sutalla sugordura, su cara medio lavadiza, su cabello despeinado, suforma loca de pensar. Beto tengoalgunosaspectosnegativis y eso no esta bien; es mi pareja y noesta bien; no sé porque. Le fui infiel aBetoytodo acabó

