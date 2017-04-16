Tarea 1.3 morales katheryn

UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE AMBATO FACULTAD DE CONTABILIDAD Y AUDITORÍA
LA NUBE Y SU WEB 2.0 LaNubeysuWeb2.0 Las Tic forman parte de un nuevo paradigma. La tecnología modifica las prácticas soci...
 Según (García y cols., 2010)dice que: La incorporación de las TIC en la enseñanza sigue siendo un desafió ya que, requie...
La Web 2.0 Las herramientas se le considera como un enfoque importante para la Web 2.0 La Web 2.0, nace a mediados del 200...
Sus Herramientas Provoca un cambio radical en el proceso de aprendizaje. A logrado modificar hábitos para buscar y encontr...
La Red La red nueva es abierta y democrática La red a generado “la sociedad de la autoría” Cuenta con nuevas competencias ...
La Web 2.0 ha generado grandes comunidades de ciudadanos apoyadas en el dialogo y la interacción. Además, también ha recre...
LOS BLOGS Los Blogs son considerados como “la imprenta personal del siglo XXI” Para los estudiantes son grandes herramient...
LAS WIKIS La palabra Wiki proviene del hawaiano y significa Rápido. Para Baumgartner (2004): Las wikis rebasan los límites...
LAS REDES SOCIALES Se caracterizan por la conformación de cadenas de participantes. Generan nuevos códigos de comunicación...
