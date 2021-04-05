COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0769516025 The proceedings of ICDAR '95 comprise technical papers and posters in sessions including word recognition, neural networks, on-line recognition, application systems, handwritten character recognition, image processing techniques, database and document retrieval, signature verification, map interpretation, classification methods, feature extraction, reconstruction and interpretation, document analysis, neural networks and systems, symbol recognition, postprocessing, document structure and analysis, modeling methods, drawing and map recognition, theoretical approach and music recognition, layout analysis, and skew detection and processing. The keynote speech is "Image Processing of Forensic Documents, by Peter E. Baier. No index. Annotation copyright Book News, Inc. Portland, Or.