Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presentado por: Elba Rodríguez 3-744-154 Radiografías de Tobillo
 Huesos de la cintura pelviana, en la cadera.  Fémur, en el muslo.  Rótula o Patela, en la rodilla  La tibia y el pero...
Proyección Antero Posterior de Tobillo Normal 1. Maleolo Medial. 2. Espacio claro medial (menor a 5mm). 3. Superficie arti...
Tobillo (Anatomía)
 Flexión dorsal del pie si el paciente tolera (una flexión insuficiente puede causar que se superponga el calcáneo sobre ...
Proyección de Mortaja  Sirve para evaluar el domo del astrágalo y la integridad de la mortaja.  Se coloca el paciente co...
Tobillo Oblicua (Mortaja Articular)
Se pone de manifiesto fracturas, luxaciones, derrames articulares. El rayo centralizado a nivel de maleolo lateral o media...
 Tobillo en posición AP Neutra.  Se realizan dos proyecciones: inversión, eversión para visualizar separación articular ...
Gracias por su Atención
Proyecciones del tobillo.
Proyecciones del tobillo.
Proyecciones del tobillo.
Proyecciones del tobillo.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecciones del tobillo.

14 views

Published on

Proyecciones radiográficas del tobillo.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecciones del tobillo.

  1. 1. Presentado por: Elba Rodríguez 3-744-154 Radiografías de Tobillo
  2. 2.  Huesos de la cintura pelviana, en la cadera.  Fémur, en el muslo.  Rótula o Patela, en la rodilla  La tibia y el peroné, en la pierna.  El tarso, el metatarso y las falanges, en el pie. Los huesos que componen la extremidad inferior son:
  3. 3. Proyección Antero Posterior de Tobillo Normal 1. Maleolo Medial. 2. Espacio claro medial (menor a 5mm). 3. Superficie articular tibioastragalina. 4. Superposición tibioperonea (mayor a 10mm). 5. Maleolo lateral. ANATOMIA DESCRIPTIVA
  4. 4. Tobillo (Anatomía)
  5. 5.  Flexión dorsal del pie si el paciente tolera (una flexión insuficiente puede causar que se superponga el calcáneo sobre el espacio articular) (AP Neutra)  Estructuras demostradas: tercios distales de la tibia y peroné, ambos maléolos y astrágalo.  Rotación interna del pie de 15º a 20º (oblicua).  Se quiere ver la mortaja articular, la mortaja del tobillo debe estar abierta y debe ser claramente visible.  También se puede valorar la base del 5 metatarsiano. AP Neutra del Tobillo
  6. 6. Proyección de Mortaja  Sirve para evaluar el domo del astrágalo y la integridad de la mortaja.  Se coloca el paciente con una rotación interna de 15 a 20º y el rayo dirigido a la art. del tobillo.
  7. 7. Tobillo Oblicua (Mortaja Articular)
  8. 8. Se pone de manifiesto fracturas, luxaciones, derrames articulares. El rayo centralizado a nivel de maleolo lateral o medial. Lateral de Tobillo
  9. 9.  Tobillo en posición AP Neutra.  Se realizan dos proyecciones: inversión, eversión para visualizar separación articular y desgarro o ruptura de ligamentos.  Estas proyecciones el traumatólogo estará presente para hacer la inversión y eversión del tobillo.
  10. 10. Gracias por su Atención

×