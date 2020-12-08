La diversidad ecuatoriana

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “EMAÚS” Integrantes: Avilés Nicole María Camejo
ELEMENTOS VOLCANES HIDROGRAFÍA CASCADAS PRODUCTOS
VOLCANES
• El Cayambe Es un volcán en la Cordillera Central del norte de Ecuador. Es la tercera elevación más importante del país s...
• El reventador El Reventador es un volcán de Ecuador, ubicado en el cantón El Chaco de la provincia de Napo, aproximadame...
• El Guagua Pichincha El Guagua Pichincha es el volcán más activo de los Andes Occidentales Ecuatorianos y del Ecuador, ju...
• El Cotopaxi es un estratovolcán activo que se encuentra en el cantón Latacunga, Provincia de Cotopaxi, República de Ecua...
El Tungurahua El Tungurahua es un estratovolcán activo situado en la zona andina de Ecuador. El volcán se alza en la Cordi...
Sangay Sangay es un estratovolcán activo en el centro de Ecuador . Es el volcán más activo de Ecuador, a pesar de que solo...
• Cerro Negro Su actividad es solo sísmica y se ha mantenido así desde hace 10.000 años. Tiene una altitud de 4.748 y está...
HIDROGRAFÍA
El Mataje Es un río sudamericano perteneciente a la vertiente del Pacífico y que durante aproximadamente la mitad de su tr...
El río Santiago se origina en los declives del cerro de Yanahurco y después de recorrer gran parte de la provincia de Esme...
El río Esmeraldas Nace en la provincia de Pichincha, en la hoya del Guayllabamba, con el nombre de San Pedro. Luego de rec...
El río Guayas, constituye el sistema hidrográfico más importante de la región Litoral y aún de toda la costa occidental de...
CASCADAS
EL PAILÓN DEL DIABLO Ubicación geográfica: Baños de Agua Santa - Tungurahua - Ecuador Altura: 100 metros Aunque su nombre ...
CASCADA NAMBILLO Ubicación: Vía a Mindo Altura: 50 metros Esta cascada es una de las principales atracciones en el viaje a...
SAN RAFAEL Ubicación: Sobre el Río Quijos, al límite de las provincias Napo y Sucumbios. Altura: 150 metros. Cascada San R...
CASCADA CÓNDOR MACHAY Ubicación: Situada en la parroquia de Rumipamba, al sureste del cantón Rumiñahui Altura: 80 metros. ...
Los 5 Productos más exportados PETRÓLEO CRUDO CAMARÓN BANANO Y PLATANO ENLATADOS DE PESCADO FLORES NATURALES
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
Los volcanes y cascadas del Ecuador más importantes.

