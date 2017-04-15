Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/2017 6:28:05 PMJ o - - "OMB No. 1124^0006; Expires April 30, Ml 7 U.S. Depart...
Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/2017 6:28:05 PM 8. If the foreign principal is not a foreign government or a ...
Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/2017 6:27:58 PM OMB No. 1124-0004; Expires April 30,2017 u.s. Department ofJu...
8. Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/2017 6:27:58 PM Describe fully the activities the registrant engages in or...
t Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/2017 6:27:58 PM SERVICE AGREEMENT This Service Agreement (herein the "Agree...
Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/2017 6:27:58 PM b. respond promptly to any Consultant request to provide dire...
Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/20J 7 6:27:58 PM IN THE TWO MONTH PERIOD PRECEDING THE EVENT GIVING RISE TO T...
Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/2017 6:27:58 PM b. Client termination for cause. In addition to any remedies ...
Received by NSD/FARA Registration Unit 04/06/2017 6:27:58 PM 14. NOTICE. All notices or other communications required unde...
Artemenko lobbyist

Artemenko lobbyist

Published in: Law
Artemenko lobbyist

