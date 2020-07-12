Lesson 1 introduction to the state

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to the state Dr.Piyanan Songsoontorawat Bachelor of Political Science Program NRRU
วัตถุประสงค์เชิงพฤติกรรม • อธิบายความหมายของรัฐ เหตุผลของการมีรัฐได้ถูกต้อง • อธิบายปรัชญาว่าด้วยรัฐ และวิวัฒนาการการกําเน...
ความหมายของรัฐ • Roger Benjamin และ Raymond Duvall • The State as Government • The State as Public Bureaucracy • The State...
ความหมายของรัฐ รัฐ คือ ชุมชนทางการเมืองทีรวมกลุ่มกันสร้างขึนมาโดยประชาชน มีดินแดนชัดเจน แน่นอน ประชาชนเหล่านีได้สร้างรัฐบา...
เหตุผลแห่งรัฐ • ความกลัว • ความปรารถนาทีจะมีชีวิตรอดอยู่อย่างมีความสุข • ความต้องการทีจะอยู่อย่างมีศักดิศรี
ปรัชญาว่าด้วยรัฐ โสกราตีส เป็นศาสดาของผู้สอน เพลโต เป็นศาสดาของผู้คิด อริสโตเติล เป็นศาสดาของผู้เรียน (บิดาแห่งรัฐศาสตร์ )
วิวัฒนาการของรัฐ • Theory of the Divine Right • Theory of the Social Contract • Division of Labor Theory • Instinctive The...
ทฤษฎีเทวสิทธิ (Theory of the Divine Right) • รัฐเกิดจากพระประสงค์ของพระเจ้า • มนุษย์มิได้เป็นปัจจัยสําคัญในการสร้างรัฐ แต่...
ทฤษฎีสัญญาประชาคม (Theory of the Social Contract) John Locke Thomas Hobbes Jean Jacques Rousseau
ทฤษฎีสัญญาประชาคม (Theory of the Social Contract) • รัฐเกิดจากมนุษย์หรือมนุษย์เป็นผู้สร้างรัฐต่างหาก • การสร้างรัฐ มนุษย์ม...
ทฤษฎีเกียวกับการแบ่งงาน (Division of Labor Theory) • งานสําคัญของรัฐบาล คือ มอบหมายหรือจัดสรรให้ทังชายและหญิงทํางานทีเหมาะ...
ทฤษฎีสัญชาติญาณ ( Instinctive Theory) สังคมแรกทีมนุษย์ก่อตังขึนมามีลักษณะป่าเถือน (Primitive) เกินไปทีจะทําให้มนุษย์ สามาร...
ทฤษฎีเศรษฐกิจ (Economic Theory) • รัฐ เกิดขึนเพือทีจะปกป้องคุ้มครองคนรวยต่อต้านคนจน (The state exists to protect the rich ...
ทฤษฎีพลกําลัง (Theory of Force) •กลุ่มนักเทววิทยาคริสเตียน •กลุ่มนักคิดชาตินิยมชาวเยอรมัน •ทฤษฎีของนักมานุษยวิทยาทางการเมื...
ทฤษฎีวิวัฒนาการ (Theory of Evolution) กลุ่มชน สังคมร่วม เผ่าพันธุ์ รัฐหรือนคร รัฐ จักรวรรดิ “รัฐเกิดขึนจากวิวัฒนาการในทางก...
องค์ประกอบของรัฐ • Population • Territory • Government • Sovereignty and Independence
ความแตกต่างระหว่าง รัฐ กับ ชาติ และ ประเทศ state • ประชากร • ดินแดน • รัฐบาล • อํานาจอธิปไตย nation • ความผูกพันกันทาง วัฒ...
รูปแบบของรัฐ • ประเทศทีมีลักษณะเป็นรัฐทีรวมศูนย์และมีความเป็น เอกภาพแห่งอํานาจทังหลายของรัฐรัฐเดียว • สมาพันธรัฐ (Confeder...
Regime of Government •Democracy •Dictatorship
หลักการของระบอบประชาธิปไตย • หลักการอํานาจอธิปไตยเป็นของปวงชน • หลักเสรีภาพ • หลักความเสมอภาค • หลักการปกครองโดยกฎหมายหรือ...
ข้อดีและข้อเสียของระบอบประชาธิปไตย ข้อดีของระบอบประชาธิปไตย ข้อเสียของระบอบประชาธิปไตย เปิ ดโอกาสให้ประชาชน ส่วนข้างมาก ดํ...
ระบอบเผด็จการ ระบอบเผด็จการทหาร • ระบอบเผด็จการทีคณะ ผู้นําฝ่ายทหารเป็นผู้ใช้ อํานาจเผด็จการในการ ปกครองโดยตรงหรือ โดยอ้อม...
หลักการของระบอบเผด็จการ • ผู้นําคนเดียวหรือคณะผู้นําของกองทัพ หรือของพรรคการเมืองเพียงกลุ่มเดียวมีอํานาจ สูงสุด • ประชาชนไ...
ข้อดีและข้อเสียของระบอบเผด็จการ ข้อดีของระบอบเผด็จการ ข้อเสียของระบอบเผด็จการ รัฐบาลสามารถตัดสินใจทําการอย่างใดอย่างหนึงได...
สรุป • รัฐ คือ ชุมชนทางการเมืองของประชาชน มีพลัง 3 ด้านทีขับดันมนุษย์ให้มาอยู่ร่วมกันใน สังคมภายใต้อํานาจทีเหนือกว่าครอบคร...
