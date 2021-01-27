Successfully reported this slideshow.
Katarzyna Rachwał

Prezentacja "Polecane miejsce"

Katarzyna Rachwał

  1. 1. Akademia WSB
  2. 2.  Miasto w województwie małopolskim  „Stolica Podhala”  Największe miasto na Podhalu – ponad 33 tys. mieszkańców. Akademia WSB
  3. 3. Akademia WSB fot. nowytarg24.tv
  4. 4. Akademia WSB
  5. 5. XV-wieczny drewniany kościół św. Anny Muzeum Podhalańskie Stoki narciarskie „Długa Polana” i „Zadział” Jarmark na Nowej Targowicy Koncerty na rynku miejskim Coroczne pokazy na Święto Lotnictwa w Aeroklubie Akademia WSB
  6. 6. Akademia WSB
  7. 7. Nowy Targ nazywany jest stolicą Podhala, co ze względu na bycie jego głównym ośrodkiem kulturalnym, przemysłowym, edukacyjnym, nie powinno dziwić. Położony w malowniczej kotlinie orawsko-nowotarskiej przyciąga turystów mnogością atrakcji, piękną przyrodą, możliwościami uprawiania przeróżnych sportów i bogatym życiem kulturalnym. Akademia WSB
  8. 8. Pierwsze wzmianki o Novum Forum pochodzą już z 1326r., jednak wiadomo że już wcześniej istniała na jego obecnych terenach osada Stare Cło. Po uzyskaniu praw miejskich w roku 1346 z rąk Kazimierza Wielkiego miasto zaczęło dynamicznie się rozwijać. Będąc miastem królewskim posiadało liczne przywileje, jak prawo składu wielickiej soli, ołowiu i pobierania cła na szlaku kupieckim z Węgier. Akademia WSB
  9. 9. Pod jaką nazwą znany był Nowy Targ w pierwszej wzmiance o tym mieście? Neumarkt Novum Forum Stare Cło Akademia WSB
  10. 10. W XVIIIw. Na skutek wojen miasto zostało wyludnione i zniszczone, by zostać następnie odbudowane przez austriackiego zaborcę. Miasto ponownie przeżywało rozkwit, który zakończyła dopiero II wojna światowa. Podobnie jak w całym kraju miały miejsce ludobójstwa, jednak Nowy Targ był centrum podhalańskiego ruchu oporu i miejscem powstania Konfederacji Tatrzańskiej. Akademia WSB
  11. 11. Nowy Targ poza byciem wspaniałym miejscem do uprawiania wszelakich sportów – od łyżwiarstwa po lotnictwo – jest znany z ogromnej liczby znanych sportowców. Akademia WSB
  12. 12.  Tadeusz Bafia – skoczek narciarski, olimpijczyk, trener reprezentacji Kanady w skokach,  Tadeusz Błażusiak – zdobywca niezliczonych tytułów mistrzowskich w motosporcie, legenda enduro i trialu,  Dawid Kubacki – skoczek narciarski, reprezentant Polski, olimpijczyk,  Drużyna hokejowa Podhale Nowy Targ – najbardziej utytułowany klub hokejowy w polsce, 19krotny mistrz Polski,  i wielu, wielu innych… Akademia WSB
  13. 13.  Jadwiga Apostoł – działaczka podziemia niepodległościowego  Piotr Cyrwus – aktor, prezenter,  Stanisław Jaskułka - aktor Akademia WSB
  14. 14. Źródła: 1. https://24tp.pl/?mod=news&strona=1&kat =14&id=285&str= 2. http://www.nowytarg.pl/dane.php?cid=3 3. https://pl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nowy_Targ Akademia WSB

