Knjižnica - uporaba enciklopedije (nastava na daljinu)

Knjižnica – uporaba enciklopedije
Podsjetimo se! 1. Kako se zove mjesto na kojem možemo posuditi knjige? 2. Što znači posuditi knjigu? 3. Što nam je sve pot...
Kako čuvamo knjige? 1. Ponašaš li se jednako prema svojim i prema posuđenim knjigama? 2. Jesi li ikada napisao ili nacrtao...
Kako su smještene knjige na policama?  Svaka knjiga ima točno određeno mjesto na polici.  Razvrstane su prema abecednom ...
Kako pronaći željenu knjigu?  Sve su knjige popisane po određenim pravilima.  Popisi knjiga nalaze se u katalogu. Katalo...
Mogu li se sve knjige posuditi izvan knjižnice? Enciklopedije se koriste samo u prostoru knjižnice (čitaonice). Zašto?  s...
Što je enciklopedija?  Riječ enciklopedija dolazi iz grčkog jezika i znači „sveobuhvatno znanje”.  Enciklopedija je knji...
Dječja enciklopedija  Pisana je tako da bude razumljiva djeci.  Ima velik broj crteža i fotografija – stoga je nazivamo ...
Kako se služimo enciklopedijom?  Enciklopedija je dio priručne zbirke.  Za njom ćemo posegnuti kada želimo štogod istraž...
Slijedi samostalan rad... 1. Zadatak za sve učenike Na poveznici https://cutt.ly/JtN7ZC0 ponovi što si naučio/naučila. Zad...
