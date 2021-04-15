Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Description Feeling confused?Is being a White Belt creating a few challenges?This is a manual designed to get White Belts ...
Book Details ASIN : B00DZ0YBHK
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
DOWNLOAD OR READ Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue by click link below GET NOW Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue OR CLICK THE BUTT...
EBOOKS
READ
DOWNLOAD
EPUB
KINDLE
BESTSELLER
PAPERBACK
HARDCOVER
IPAD
ANDROID
THANK YOU
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Lifestyle
12 views
Apr. 15, 2021

download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue

[Visit Here] : https://reader.ebookexprees.com/fulllink/B00DZ0YBHK Feeling confused?Is being a White Belt creating a few challenges?This is a manual designed to get White Belts to competent Blue Belts in as fast a time as possible.Zen Jiu Jitsu is more a rendition of concepts than techniques. This is the simplest and easiest way to break down and simplify the many and varied ideas, philosophies and combinations in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu arsenal. For both competition jiu jitsu and self defense jiu jitsu most white belts need to fully understand the concepts, but it can be VERY confusing!Here is a short list of a few of the questions students ask, that are covered in depth:What is the guard and how do we utilize it best?What options do we have from guard?Why is posture and distance important?The mount is a powerful position but how do I get there?... And when I do get there, how do I stay there? 707; 707; 707; Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue Answers these Questions and Many More... It covers, Core Principles, Drilling techniques, Choosing a School, Technique Concepts, Tactical Considerations and more. It even includes some technique chains and Maps for the white belt to try when doing specific training or sparring. 707; 707; 707; Don't forget every black belt started out as a white belt!This manual also covers the motivational strategies to keep you moving along the path and towards becoming a competent blue belt.This is a great manual for anyone just starting Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Traditional Jiu Jitsu, MMA and Grappling.PDFu❤Scroll up and grab a copy today.PDFu❤

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

download Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue

  1. 1. Description Feeling confused?Is being a White Belt creating a few challenges?This is a manual designed to get White Belts to competent Blue Belts in as fast a time as possible.Zen Jiu Jitsu is more a rendition of concepts than techniques. This is the simplest and easiest way to break down and simplify the many and varied ideas, philosophies and combinations in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu arsenal. For both competition jiu jitsu and self defense jiu jitsu most white belts need to fully understand the concepts, but it can be VERY confusing!Here is a short list of a few of the questions students ask, that are covered in depth:What is the guard and how do we utilize it best?What options do we have from guard?Why is posture and distance important?The mount is a powerful position but how do I get there?... And when I do get there, how do I stay there? 707; 707; 707; Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue Answers these Questions and Many More... It covers, Core Principles, Drilling techniques, Choosing a School, Technique Concepts, Tactical Considerations and more. It even includes some technique chains and Maps for the white belt to try when doing specific training or sparring. 707; 707; 707; Don't forget every black belt started out as a white belt!This manual also covers the motivational strategies to keep you moving along the path and towards becoming a competent blue belt.This is a great manual for anyone just starting Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Traditional Jiu Jitsu, MMA and Grappling.PDFuâ•¤Scroll up and grab a copy today.PDFuâ•¤
  2. 2. Book Details ASIN : B00DZ0YBHK
  3. 3. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD OR READ Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue by click link below GET NOW Zen Jiu Jitsu - White to Blue OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
  5. 5. EBOOKS
  6. 6. READ
  7. 7. DOWNLOAD
  8. 8. EPUB
  9. 9. KINDLE
  10. 10. BESTSELLER
  11. 11. PAPERBACK
  12. 12. HARDCOVER
  13. 13. IPAD
  14. 14. ANDROID
  15. 15. THANK YOU

×