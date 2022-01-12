Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6
Entertainment & Humor
Jan. 12, 2022
46 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Emerald chat with strangers

Download to read offline

Entertainment & Humor
Jan. 12, 2022
46 views

The internet has a lot to offer. It's where many people go to find out what's going on in the news; still others use the internet to keep in touch with friends and family using chat and video-chat programs; many people use the internet to do their groceries or to buy their family's Christmas gifts; a good number of people use the internet for education-these days you can earn a fully certified bachelor's degree simply by sitting at your computer; other people rely on the internet to earn their daily bread. Emerald Chat is quite unique and entirely different from other apps . Without the internet all these people would be lost. In some way we all count on the internet.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dan Gets a Minivan: Life at the Intersection of Dude and Dad Dan Zevin
(4/5)
Free
The World's Largest Man: A Memoir Harrison Scott Key
(5/5)
Free
Truth in Advertising: A Novel John Kenney
(4/5)
Free
Coyote V. Acme Ian Frazier
(2.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Vitamin: A Novel Rachel Khong
(4/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
Yes Please Amy Poehler
(4/5)
Free
Sellevision: A Novel Augusten Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
Catch-22: 50th Anniversary Edition Joseph Heller
(4/5)
Free
Miss Buncle's Book D.E. Stevenson
(4.5/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Gil's All Fright Diner A. Lee Martinez
(4/5)
Free
JPod Douglas Coupland
(3.5/5)
Free
Acceptance: A Novel Susan Coll
(4/5)
Free
The Master & Margarita Mikhail Bulgakov
(4.5/5)
Free
A Confederacy of Dunces John Kennedy Toole
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Shopgirl Steve Martin
(3.5/5)
Free
The Dilbert Principle Scott Adams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Last Original Wife Dorothea Benton Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden: A Novel Jonas Jonasson
(4/5)
Free
The Unconsoled Kazuo Ishiguro
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Have I Ever: A Novel Joshilyn Jackson
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey to the End of the Night Louis-Ferdinand Celine
(4.5/5)
Free
Mary Jane: A Novel Jessica Anya Blau
(4.5/5)
Free
Deep Dish Mary Kay Andrews
(3.5/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers Mary Roach
(4.5/5)
Free
Three Wishes: A Novel Liane Moriarty
(4/5)
Free
Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales Ali Wentworth
(3.5/5)
Free
The Fixer Upper Mary Kay Andrews
(4/5)
Free
I Heart My Little A-Holes: A bunch of holy-crap moments no one ever told you about parenting Karen Alpert
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Emerald chat with strangers

  1. 1. Emerald Chat With Strangers The internet has a lot to offer. It's where many people go to find out what's going on in the news; still others use the internet to keep in touch with friends and family using chat and video-chat programs; many people use the internet to do their groceries or to buy their family's Christmas gifts; a good number of people use the internet for education-these days you can earn a fully certified bachelor's degree simply by sitting at your computer; other people rely on the internet to earn their daily bread. Emerald Chat is quite unique and entirely different from other apps . Without the internet all these people would be lost. In some way we all count on the internet.
  2. 2. There is, however, a fairly large number of people who are missing out on all that the internet has to offer. These people usually live in secluded, remote areas where the nearest gas station is miles and miles away, and the only neighbors around have horns and paws. These people are living in the equivalent of Dorothy Gale's Kansas. While living in the boonies does have its merits-peace and quiet, little to no stress and fresh air, for instance-there are a fair number of drawbacks. Namely, you are cut off from the rest of the world. And while some people like the reclusive lifestyle, others are more wary.
  3. 3. We've all seen The Shining; cabin fever is not a good thing. But that's where satellite internet comes in to save the day.With satellite broadband, the world comes to you. You are always connected. Always. Satellite internet offers a wealth of information available at the click of your mouse. Going back to our Dorothy metaphor, satellite internet is like the Emerald City. With reliable and fast high speed internet at your beck and call, you'll be able to access new and different worlds that you never would have even dreamed of before. Satellite broadband users can easily watch their favorite movies online, or read about new species of frogs discovered in Borneo. They can explore topics in science and astronomy. They can easily pick up new
  4. 4. hobbies. Want to learn how to knit or sew? Care to learn how to make your own birdhouse? It's all there on the internet.
  5. 5. Satellite internet is up to 50 times faster than your regular dial-up connection, which many rural homemakers have had to cope with for years before the arrival of satellite technology. With satellite broadband, moreover, your phone line is free. You don't need to take out another line just for your computer. To use satellite internet all you need is a computer, a special modem and a satellite dish; the latter two items are provided by your service provider. They'll install everything and make sure your connection works as it should. You'll be able to decide whether you want to lease the equipment or purchase it. There are plans available for all needs. Whether you're setting up a home business or simply want to enjoy the net as it was meant to be, you'll find what you need.
  6. 6. Content source:https://talkwithstranger.com/chatsites/emer ald-chat

The internet has a lot to offer. It's where many people go to find out what's going on in the news; still others use the internet to keep in touch with friends and family using chat and video-chat programs; many people use the internet to do their groceries or to buy their family's Christmas gifts; a good number of people use the internet for education-these days you can earn a fully certified bachelor's degree simply by sitting at your computer; other people rely on the internet to earn their daily bread. Emerald Chat is quite unique and entirely different from other apps . Without the internet all these people would be lost. In some way we all count on the internet.

Views

Total views

46

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×