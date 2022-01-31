Define dictionary meaning weenus

A new exploration report showed that in China's material industry, 66% of organizations are having a normal working edge of just 0.62%. On the off chance that these organizations fall flat, it will influence 15 million positions.

Material is one of the most delegate products of China, with an exchange overflow of US$150 billion last year. Be that as it may, the Chinese RMB has increased by 14% against USD since the cash change, and the US subprime emergency is spreading to different nations. Accordingly, the entire Chinese sending out area is encircled by a negative air.

