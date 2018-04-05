Download now : http://bit.ly/2q8pJJL

By Robert Rotstein

Read ebook Free Download Corrupt Practices: A Parker Stern Novel Online For Iphone

A Los Angeles church, considered by some to be a powerful cult, charges Rich Baxter with embezzling millions. Rich reaches out to former colleague and star trial attorney Parker Stern to come to his defense. Parker despises the cult, but he hasn t entered a courtroom since developing severe stage fright after his mentor, Harmon Cherry, committed suicide. Rich claims that Cherry did not kill himself--he was murdered by someone connected to the church. At first, Parker doesn t believe it . . . until disturbing events force him to question what s really happening. As the case takes an unexpected turn, Parker surprises himself and agrees to take on the church. But to represent his client and uncover the truth he must overcome his own long-buried secrets.

