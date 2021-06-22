Es ci guide-q1_2020_vv for fd

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.groupon.co.uk Interfaz de comercio (i.e. CI) Guía del primer trimestre de 2020
www.groupon.co.uk 2 Bienvenido Groupon Productos y la Interfaz de Comercio se han unido para ofrecer a nuestros proveedore...
www.groupon.co.uk 3 1. Introducción 1. Comienzo I. Iniciar sesión II. Pestañas de navegación III. Cambiar la contraseña IV...
www.groupon.co.uk 4 Introducción
www.groupon.co.uk 5 Introducción Una vez que se haya creado su cuenta de CI, recibirá un correo electrónico con sus creden...
6 Commerce Interface (CI) es el portal de gestión de pedidos global de Groupon Shopping. https://scm.commerceinterface.com...
www.groupon.co.uk 7 7 Comienzo
www.groupon.co.uk Introducción • Puedes acceder a Commerce Interface a través de https://scm.commerceinterface.com • En cu...
www.groupon.co.uk 9 9 Inicio de sesión
www.groupon.co.uk 10 Inicio de sesión • Después de que hayas creado tu cuenta de Gateway, deberías haber recibido un corre...
www.groupon.co.uk 11 Inicio de sesión múltiple en la UE Dentro del canal de la UE, puede suceder que dispongas de dos cuen...
www.groupon.co.uk 12 12 Pestañas de navegación
www.groupon.co.uk 13 Pestañas de navegación Tablero: te proporciona una descripción general del estado de los pedidos Pedi...
www.groupon.co.uk 14 14 Cambiar la contraseña
www.groupon.co.uk 15 Cambiar la contraseña • Haz clic en el botón Ajustes de la cuenta (i.e. Account Settings) • Elige la ...
www.groupon.co.uk 16 Preferencias de la cuenta
www.groupon.co.uk 17 Preferencias de la cuenta Ten en cuenta que todos los ajustes de las Preferencias de la cuenta no sol...
www.groupon.co.uk 18 Preferencias personales
www.groupon.co.uk 19 Preferencias personales Todos los ajustes de las Preferencias personales solo influyen en tu cuenta d...
www.groupon.co.uk 20 Añadir nuevos usuarios
www.groupon.co.uk 21 Añadir nuevos usuarios Es posible que tengas que crear un nuevo inicio de sesión para tus empleados o...
www.groupon.co.uk 22 Panel
www.groupon.co.uk • La página de inicio por defecto es el panel. Esta página ofrece una visión general de las etapas actua...
www.groupon.co.uk 24 Detalles del panel
www.groupon.co.uk 25 Detalles del panel El Rastreador de Cumplimiento (i.e. Fulfillment Tracker) y el Rastreador de Cumpli...
www.groupon.co.uk 26 Pestaña de pedidos
www.groupon.co.uk 27 Pestaña de pedidos Número de páginas (color gris oscuro para la página actual) 1 2 3 4 6 7 8 9 10 11 ...
www.groupon.co.uk 28 Detalles del pedido
www.groupon.co.uk 29 Detalles del pedido Detalles del pedido Los artículos clave hacen referencia al n.º del pedido. El n....
www.groupon.co.uk 30 Detalles del pedido ¿Quién es responsable del IVA? Dependiendo del valor del Producto, de dónde y a d...
www.groupon.co.uk 31 Detalles del pedido Devoluciones Abre el menú desplegable de Acción para seleccionar "Devolver el art...
www.groupon.co.uk 32 Botones con funciones
www.groupon.co.uk 33 Botones con funciones Acción Cancelar pedido/s Tienes la posibilidad de cancelar todos los pedidos fi...
www.groupon.co.uk 34 Botones con funciones Acción Cancelar pedido/s Después de haber solicitado la cancelación de uno o má...
www.groupon.co.uk Botones de funciones 35 35 Exportar También puedes exportar todos los pedidos filtrados o solamente aque...
www.groupon.co.uk 36 Botones con funciones Importar Usa este botón para cargar la plantilla de seguimiento rellenada y par...
www.groupon.co.uk 37 Botones con funciones Importar La pestaña Exportaciones/Importaciones te ofrece información sobre el ...
www.groupon.co.uk 38 Botones con funciones Importar El Informe de Errores te ofrecerá información sobre el error que ocurr...
www.groupon.co.uk 39 Botones de funciones Buscar La función de búsqueda en la pestaña de pedidos se utiliza para obtener p...
www.groupon.co.uk 40 Informes
www.groupon.co.uk 41 Informes (i.e. Reports) La pestaña Reports es útil para saber si los días festivos de tu país están r...
www.groupon.co.uk 42 Exportaciones/Impor taciones
www.groupon.co.uk 43 Exportaciones/Importaciones La pestaña Exports/Imports ofrece la posibilidad de descargar los datos e...
www.groupon.co.uk 44 Lista de actividades
www.groupon.co.uk 45 Lista de actividades La Activity List muestra la última actividad en tu cuenta de proveedor. Al hacer...
www.groupon.co.uk 46 Remittance Center
www.groupon.co.uk 47 Remittance Center (RC) La pestaña Remittance Center es el lugar donde se controlan los datos de las r...
www.groupon.co.uk 48 48 Recuadro de búsqueda en RC En la pantalla principal, en la parte superior derecha, puedes ver el m...
www.groupon.co.uk En la pantalla principal, en la parte superior izquierda, puedes ver el recuadro Resumen, que te mostrar...
www.groupon.co.uk 50 50 Sección “Pagado” en RC Pagado Todas las facturas que han sido aprobadas por el equipo de Cuentas P...
www.groupon.co.uk 51 51 Sección “Esperando el pago” de RC “Esperando el pago” Facturas que están a la espera de aprobación...
www.groupon.co.uk 52 52 Sección “Deducciones” en RC Deducciones Las deducciones se aplican en las siguientes situaciones: ...
www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación de RC 53 53 El archivo de exportación (*.xslx) contiene 4 hojas con datos que dep...
www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 54 54 Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de t...
www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 55 55 Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de t...
www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 56 56 Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de t...
www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 57 57 Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de t...
www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 58 ● Cantidad de la partida: Número de unidades para este pedido y el multi...
www.groupon.co.uk 59 Conexión API
www.groupon.co.uk Autenticación Todas las llamadas de API (API calls) requieren autenticación. Las credenciales de autenti...
www.groupon.co.uk 61 Conexión API API calls Hay varias API Calls disponibles para conectar tu sistema con la base de datos...
www.groupon.co.uk 62 Conexión SFTP
www.groupon.co.uk 63 Conexión SFTP El método FTP de CI permite interactuar con la plataforma CI a través de transferencia ...
www.groupon.co.uk 64 64 Pedidos en CSV El CSV de los pedidos es un archivo separado que contiene la información de los ped...
www.groupon.co.uk 65
www.groupon.co.uk 66 CSV con la confirmación del envío El archivo CSV con las confirmaciones de envío (seguimiento) debe s...
www.groupon.co.uk 67 Archivo automático CI archiva automáticamente todos los archivos de pedidos FTP que procesamos. Drop ...
www.groupon.co.uk Si necesitas asistencia, puedes enviar un correo a: Inglés: goodspartnermgmt@groupon.com Alemán: pmgoods...
  1. 1. www.groupon.co.uk Interfaz de comercio (i.e. CI) Guía del primer trimestre de 2020
  2. 2. www.groupon.co.uk 2 Bienvenido Groupon Productos y la Interfaz de Comercio se han unido para ofrecer a nuestros proveedores una plataforma que mejora el cumplimiento de los envíos de sus ofertas de Groupon Productos. Esta perspectiva general te proporcionará toda la información necesaria para comenzar con la Interfaz de Comercio (i.e. CI). Gracias por ser un socio valioso. Esperamos seguir desarrollando negocios juntos.
  3. 3. www.groupon.co.uk 3 1. Introducción 1. Comienzo I. Iniciar sesión II. Pestañas de navegación III. Cambiar la contraseña IV. Preferencias de la cuenta V. Preferencias personales VI. Añadir nuevos usuarios 1. Panel I. Detalles 1. Pestaña de pedidos I. Detalles II. Botones con funciones a) Acción / Cancelar pedido/s b) Exportar c) Importar d) Búsqueda 1. Informes 1. Exportaciones/Importaciones 1. Lista de actividades 1. Órdenes de compra/Entrega de pedidos 1. Remittance Center I. perspectiva general II. facturación III. deducciones IV. facturas fallidas 1. Devoluciones DCO 1. Conexión API 1. Conexión FTP Contenido
  4. 4. www.groupon.co.uk 4 Introducción
  5. 5. www.groupon.co.uk 5 Introducción Una vez que se haya creado su cuenta de CI, recibirá un correo electrónico con sus credenciales para iniciar sesión en CI. Lea esta guía y navegue por el sistema de usuario de CI para familiarizarse con el sistema. Si olvida sus datos de inicio de sesión, utilice Forgot password? enlace en la pantalla de inicio de sesión. Para obtener ayuda, envíe un correo electrónico a: Inglés: goodspartnermgmt@groupon.com Aleman: pmgoods-cer@groupon.com Frances: goods.pm.fr@groupon.com Italiano: ecommerce.it@groupon.com Español: ecommerce.es@groupon.com
  6. 6. 6 Commerce Interface (CI) es el portal de gestión de pedidos global de Groupon Shopping. https://scm.commerceinterface.com Esta herramienta proporciona los datos necesarios para el cumplimiento de los pedidos DSN, visibilidad respecto a la remesa, facturas y notas de crédito. Con esta herramienta puedes descargar listas de pedidos y cargar los códigos de seguimiento de los artículos enviados. También permite descargar archivos de remesas, facturas y notas de crédito. › ¹ DSN = “Drop Ship on NET” / Drop Ship (Marketplace)
  7. 7. www.groupon.co.uk 7 7 Comienzo
  8. 8. www.groupon.co.uk Introducción • Puedes acceder a Commerce Interface a través de https://scm.commerceinterface.com • En cuanto a DSN, todos los países europeos operan en el nuevo canal EX (Europe Exchange) y únicamente será necesario iniciar sesión en el canal de la UE. • Si has iniciado la sesión correctamente en el nuevo canal EX, verás el siguiente icono en la esquina superior derecha. Iniciar sesión como UE ¡Consejo de oro! El sistema funciona mejor con los navegadores web Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox y Safari para Apple.
  9. 9. www.groupon.co.uk 9 9 Inicio de sesión
  10. 10. www.groupon.co.uk 10 Inicio de sesión • Después de que hayas creado tu cuenta de Gateway, deberías haber recibido un correo electrónico para establecer tu contraseña. La contraseña es también tu contraseña para tu nueva cuenta de CI de Gateway. • Tu nombre de usuario será la dirección de correo electrónico en la que recibiste el correo electrónico con la contraseña de Gateway, el cual es también el correo electrónico que utilizarás para iniciar sesión en Gateway • Por favor, introduce tus credenciales en los campos correspondientes y haz clic en INICIAR SESIÓN (i.e. LOGIN) ¿Olvidaste la contraseña de tu cuenta de CI de Gateway? Por favor, usa el enlace ¿Olvidaste tu contraseña? en la pantalla de inicio de sesión de Gateway para restablecer tu cuenta de CI.
  11. 11. www.groupon.co.uk 11 Inicio de sesión múltiple en la UE Dentro del canal de la UE, puede suceder que dispongas de dos cuentas diferentes vinculadas al mismo correo electrónico de usuario, ya que Gateway crea cuentas UE automáticamente con el correo electrónico de usuario de Gateway. Puedes introducir una de tus credenciales como de costumbre y hacer clic en el botón INICIAR SESIÓN Si tu correo electrónico se ha asignado a más de una cuenta para el canal de la UE, aparecerá un menú desplegable. Selecciona la cuenta para la que deseas procesar los pedidos y haz clic de nuevo en el botón INICIAR SESIÓN.
  12. 12. www.groupon.co.uk 12 12 Pestañas de navegación
  13. 13. www.groupon.co.uk 13 Pestañas de navegación Tablero: te proporciona una descripción general del estado de los pedidos Pedidos: aquí consta toda la información de los pedidos Informes: esta función te permite seleccionar los informes ya listos para descargar Exportaciones/Importaciones: permite subir y descargar archivos, importar estados e informes de errores Configuración de la cuenta: cambiar la contraseña, referencias y añadir usuarios Lista de actividades:muestra las actividades en tu cuenta de proveedor Órdenes de compra/Órdenes de consigna: aquí puede subir facturas para las ofertas SOR/CSX/Consigna y ver la información sobre los pagos No hay relevancia en cuanto a DSN Remittance Center (RC): proporciona visibilidad sobre las remesas de las unidades enviadas (se actualiza semanalmente) Devolver pedidos: n/a No hay relevancia alguna en cuanto a DSN Facturas del empresario: Archivos PDF de facturas y notas de crédito, así como el correspondiente desglose de pagos en formato CSV
  14. 14. www.groupon.co.uk 14 14 Cambiar la contraseña
  15. 15. www.groupon.co.uk 15 Cambiar la contraseña • Haz clic en el botón Ajustes de la cuenta (i.e. Account Settings) • Elige la opción Cambiar contraseña (i.e. Change Password) • Introduce tu antigua contraseña • Introduce tu nueva contraseña • Vuelve a introducir tu nueva contraseña para asegurarte de que sea correcta • Guarda la contraseña ¡Esto solo cambiará la contraseña de CI! Si el usuario también tiene acceso a Gateway, se recomienda encarecidamente cambiar la contraseña a través de la interfaz de Gateway.
  16. 16. www.groupon.co.uk 16 Preferencias de la cuenta
  17. 17. www.groupon.co.uk 17 Preferencias de la cuenta Ten en cuenta que todos los ajustes de las Preferencias de la cuenta no solo se aplican a ti como usuario, sino a todos los usuarios de tu cuenta de proveedor. Dentro de las Preferencias de la cuenta, puedes encontrar el ID del proveedor (i.e. Supplier ID) y puedes elegir qué delimitador CSV se utilizará para la exportación y la importación de los archivos *.csv. También puedes configurar el Método de pedido (i.e. Order Method), lo cual significa que puedes decidir cómo se enviarán los nuevos pedidos. • Si deseas utilizar la Interfaz web, puedes dejarlo como está (None) o elegir Web Interface (i.e. Interfaz Web). • Si quieres recibir y subir tus archivos a través de la transferencia de archivos del servidor, entonces tienes que elegir FTP. • O, si quieres recibir nuevos pedidos por correo electrónico, entonces tienes que elegir Email. • EDI aún no está disponible para Europa, pero tenemos una conexión API en su lugar. Por lo tanto, también puedes dejar la selección cómo está (None).
  18. 18. www.groupon.co.uk 18 Preferencias personales
  19. 19. www.groupon.co.uk 19 Preferencias personales Todos los ajustes de las Preferencias personales solo influyen en tu cuenta de usuario. • Puedes configurar una página de inicio (i.e. Landing Page) para establecer qué página se mostrará después de que hayas iniciado sesión. • Como idioma predeterminado (i.e. Default Language), puedes elegir entre inglés y japonés. • Por defecto, todas las notificaciones están activadas, pero puedes desactivarlas desmarcando las casillas de verificación de las notificaciones no deseadas.
  20. 20. www.groupon.co.uk 20 Añadir nuevos usuarios
  21. 21. www.groupon.co.uk 21 Añadir nuevos usuarios Es posible que tengas que crear un nuevo inicio de sesión para tus empleados o tu colaborador. Puedes hacerlo por tu cuenta en la pestaña de configuración de la cuenta "User" (i.e. Usuario) siguiendo las instrucciones que se indican a continuación. 1. Introduce los ajustes de la cuenta, subopción Users 1. Haz clic en el botón + NewUser en la esquina superior derecha 1. Introduce el Nombre (i.e. First Name), Apellido (i.e. Last Name) y el ID del correo electrónico (i.e. Email Id) en la ventana emergente New User, a la vez que asignas un *Nivel de permiso (i.e. Permission Level) 1. Haz clic en el botón Crear usuario (i.e. Create User) para completar el proceso y crear el usuario *Puedes usar Ver matriz de permisos (i.e. View Permission Matrix) para encontrar un nivel apropiado. 1 2 3 4 ¡Esto solo creará un perfil de usuario de CI! Si quieres conceder a otra persona el acceso a Gateway y CI, tendrás que crear un nuevo usuario en Gateway.
  22. 22. www.groupon.co.uk 22 Panel
  23. 23. www.groupon.co.uk • La página de inicio por defecto es el panel. Esta página ofrece una visión general de las etapas actuales en las que se encuentran los productos • Se puede cambiar a través de Configuración de la cuenta (i.e. Account Settings) -> Preferencias (i.e. Preferences) -> Preferencias personales (i.e. Personal Preferences) -> Página de inicio (i.e. Landing Page), en Inicio de Sesión (desplegable) 23 Panel Navegación Use este panel para desplazarte entre las diferentes secciones Lista de productos Haz clic en el botón “+” para exponer una lista de todos los productos que tienes en el sistema Rango de fechas Utiliza la función de búsqueda para elegir el plazo de un rango de pedidos. La configuración por defecto es mostrar los últimos 8 días. También puedes introducir un enlace permanente específico en el campo Permalink para reducir la selección a una oferta. Panel de pedidos actuales Este panel te muestra el recuento de tus pedidos más importantes. Lo que significa que una acción es necesaria en poco tiempo o que hay un retraso. Al hacer clic en los números, se abrirá la Vista de pedidos y se establecerá un filtro para los estados relacionados. ¡Consejo práctico! Siempre que veas este signo al lado de un encabezado de columna, podrás cambiar el orden (ascendente/descendente) de dicha vista.
  24. 24. www.groupon.co.uk 24 Detalles del panel
  25. 25. www.groupon.co.uk 25 Detalles del panel El Rastreador de Cumplimiento (i.e. Fulfillment Tracker) y el Rastreador de Cumplimiento en Tiempo Real del panel proporcionan una visión general de las etapas actuales en las que se encuentran los productos. Al usar el Rastreador de Cumplimiento en Tiempo Real, no tienes que refrescar la página para ver los cambios inmediatamente. Resumen de los pedidos Orders received without cancelled orders Orders that need to be fulfilled Orders that need the tracking upload today Orders that are overdue Orders with uploaded tracking Cancelled orders (don‘t ship) Partially shipped orders Orders granted for invoicing (due to recorded tracking) Completion TRACKING REC*100/RECEIVED Average days from ordered to processed ¡Consejo práctico! Puedes hacer clic en los números de color azul para obtener los datos relacionados que se muestran en la Tabla de Pedidos. # of Units # of Orders
  26. 26. www.groupon.co.uk 26 Pestaña de pedidos
  27. 27. www.groupon.co.uk 27 Pestaña de pedidos Número de páginas (color gris oscuro para la página actual) 1 2 3 4 6 7 8 9 10 11 Número de artículos mostrados y total Botones de funciones Activar, Buscar, Exportar, Importar 5 1 - ID DEL PEDIDO Referencia al pedido del cliente. 2 - ESTADO El estado de los pedidos. Abierto significa que está listo para ser expedido. Procesando significa que los detalles de seguimiento se han cargado y que los estamos verificando. Enviado significa que el pedido ya ha finalizado. 3- ESTADO DEL ENVÍO Te permite saber si el pedido está siendo procesado “A tiempo” o “Tarde”. Por defecto, han de transcurrir 24 h para que los productos se expidan una vez que se encuentran en el estado “abierto”. 4 - EXP Aparecerá un símbolo con un tic verde cuando el pedido se exporte. Esto es importante porque podrás ver qué pedidos ya se han exportado y cuáles deben procesarse todavía. 5 - FECHA DE SEGUIMIENTO Marca la fecha en que se añadieron los detalles de seguimiento. 6 - FECHA DEL PEDIDO (CH) Muestra la fecha en que se inició el pedido. 7 - FECHA DEL PEDIDO (CI) Muestra la fecha en la que el pedido se abrió en CI, y por lo tanto se puso disponible para el envío 8 - NOMBRE DEL PRODUCTO El nombre del producto relacionado con el país de la campaña. 9 - ID DE LA OFERTA GTWY: Deal Slug (parte del permalink https://groupon.co.uk/deals/[deal_slug]). SF: El título de la oferta junto con el “permalink” (Opportunity Id 15) al final y separado por un guión. 10 - CANAL SKU El código para identificar la opción de oferta múltiple (Multi Deal Option). Se trata de un código único para cada tipo de producto (paquete)/opción de oferta múltiple. 11 - Detalles del pedido El botón de rueda de engranaje te redirige a una página que muestra más detalles sobre el pedido. El campo MÉTODO DE ENVÍO puede omitirse. Este campo ahora mismo no dispone del contenido adecuado.
  28. 28. www.groupon.co.uk 28 Detalles del pedido
  29. 29. www.groupon.co.uk 29 Detalles del pedido Detalles del pedido Los artículos clave hacen referencia al n.º del pedido. El n.º de cliente es nuestro único número de identificación para el cliente. Facturar a La dirección de facturación del cliente. Cantidad encargada El número de artículos que ha encargado el cliente en relación con la opción de oferta múltiple (Proveedor/Canal SKU). Partidas Enumera los artículos adquiridos por el cliente Enviar a La dirección de envío y número de teléfono del cliente. Detalles del envío: número de seguimiento, transportista, cantidad El número de artículos enviados y rastreados a través del código de seguimiento del transportista, tal y como se han cargado. Los datos se han aceptados y compartido con el cliente cuando el estado es "Aprobado".
  30. 30. www.groupon.co.uk 30 Detalles del pedido ¿Quién es responsable del IVA? Dependiendo del valor del Producto, de dónde y a dónde se haya enviado, la responsabilidad del IVA recae sobre Groupon o sobre ti, de acuerdo con la nueva normativa de la UE en materia del IVA. El campo custom_field_value contendrá una secuencia para marcar la responsabilidad del IVA. La columna V en el archivo de pedido UI y FTP Respuesta de API
  31. 31. www.groupon.co.uk 31 Detalles del pedido Devoluciones Abre el menú desplegable de Acción para seleccionar "Devolver el artículo" en aquellos casos en que los clientes devuelvan un pedido. Devolver el pedido del cliente 2. 3. 1. Si un cliente devuelve un pedido y lo has recibido: 1. Selecciona "Devolver el artículo" en el menú desplegable, en la última columna 2. Confirma la devolución 3. Selecciona un motivo adecuado para la devolución y haz clic en "Aplicar" para confirmar tu selección (¡las devoluciones parciales todavía no están disponibles!)
  32. 32. www.groupon.co.uk 32 Botones con funciones
  33. 33. www.groupon.co.uk 33 Botones con funciones Acción Cancelar pedido/s Tienes la posibilidad de cancelar todos los pedidos filtrados (1) o solo algunos seleccionados (2) marcando las casillas de verificación. 1 2 Artículo seleccionado La casilla está marcada para cancelar solo el pedido seleccionado
  34. 34. www.groupon.co.uk 34 Botones con funciones Acción Cancelar pedido/s Después de haber solicitado la cancelación de uno o más pedidos, el sistema te preguntará el motivo de la cancelación. Tendrás que elegir y aplicar (i.e. Apply) una razón apropiada. Después, el sistema te mostrará un breve resumen para confirmar la cancelación. Puedes hacer clic en Cerrar (i.e. Close). La cancelación de lo/s pedido/s ya está hecha.
  35. 35. www.groupon.co.uk Botones de funciones 35 35 Exportar También puedes exportar todos los pedidos filtrados o solamente aquellos que selecciones. Pedidos: una lista que contiene la información importante sobre el envío (dirección, opción, etc.) Plantilla de seguimiento: se utiliza para importar la información de seguimiento, pero te recomendamos que utilices la nueva plantilla GIS* Albarán: albarán en formato PDF para imprimir y añadirlo dentro del paquete Paquete (todos): esta opción de exportación contiene las tres opciones mencionadas previamente y es la que se recomienda que utilices Consejo de oro Si utilizas “no exportado” como filtro de búsqueda, debes tener en cuenta que los pedidos que se muestran desaparecerán una vez que la exportación finalice, ya que estarán marcados como exportados. Si deseas descargar los archivos por separado, el archivo de pedidos debe ser el último archivo descargado. *Plantilla GIS Para pedidos fuera del Sistema de Inventario de Productos (GIS), tendrás que sustituir los encabezados de las columnas de la plantilla de seguimiento de la siguiente manera para tener la opción de poder establecer la cantidad enviada como corresponde, o para añadir diferentes números de seguimiento en caso de enviarlos por separado. "fulfillment_line_item_id","carrier","tracking","shipped_qty","inventory_decrement_date"
  36. 36. www.groupon.co.uk 36 Botones con funciones Importar Usa este botón para cargar la plantilla de seguimiento rellenada y para confirmar el envío. Consejo práctico El sistema aceptará archivos CSV y XLSX, pero se recomienda encarecidamente utilizar la opción CSV porque es mucho más fiable en lo que respecta a los informes de error. • Haz clic en el botón “+” para seleccionar la plantilla con los detalles de seguimiento • Haz clic en el botón Import (i.e. Importar) para iniciar la carga • En la pestaña Exportaciones/Importaciones se mostrará si la carga se completó con éxito o no
  37. 37. www.groupon.co.uk 37 Botones con funciones Importar La pestaña Exportaciones/Importaciones te ofrece información sobre el éxito de la carga y te proporcionará un informe de errores si la carga ha fallado por algún motivo. Subida a la cola El sistema mostrará este cuadro verde para que sepas que la carga se procesará Informe preparado Una vez que la carga se haya procesado, aparecerá un punto rojo con la cantidad de archivos "listos para descargar" Función del punto rojo Si desplazas el cursor del ratón sobre el punto rojo, aparecerá un nuevo panel de control Descargar directamente Si repites la acción con el siguiente punto rojo, verás la descarga disponible como una nueva partida debajo del panel de control emergente. Ahora puedes hacer clic en “Descargar” (i.e. Download) para activar la descarga sin cambiar a la pestaña Exportar/Importar. Esto se aplica para todas las descargas/informes en cola.
  38. 38. www.groupon.co.uk 38 Botones con funciones Importar El Informe de Errores te ofrecerá información sobre el error que ocurrió y te proporciona la capacidad de resolver la incidencia por tu cuenta. Archivo actualizado Presionando aquí se activará la descarga del archivo que se ha subido originalmente. Es útil si no tienes el archivo a mano en este momento pero quieres revisar y modificar los datos para otra carga. Informe de errores Al hacer clic aquí se activará la descarga del Informe de Errores. Es útil para averiguar qué error ocurrió, y para corregirlo para la próxima carga. Ejemplo de informe de errores Artículos actualizados Estado del artículo (Error) Especificación del error
  39. 39. www.groupon.co.uk 39 Botones de funciones Buscar La función de búsqueda en la pestaña de pedidos se utiliza para obtener pedidos específicos. Commerce Interface tiene la capacidad de crear búsquedas según un número de parámetros. • Haz clic en el botón Buscar • Escoge e introduce tus parámetros de búsqueda Consejo de oro Puedes buscar varios IDs de pedidos, Canales SKU, etc., a la vez separando cada valor con un punto y coma. Por ejemplo: 123456;123455;123458 También puedes utilizar los números que aparecen en el Panel para buscar todos los pedidos que tengan un estado específico. Para ello, solo tienes que hacer clic en uno de los números resaltados en azul en la línea de la oferta para la cual se realizará la búsqueda. En el caso de DSN, los pedidos de todos los países pertinentes están disponibles en una cuenta de CI, por lo que uno de los valores de filtro más importantes es el País de Envío, si deseas procesar los pedidos en función del país.
  40. 40. www.groupon.co.uk 40 Informes
  41. 41. www.groupon.co.uk 41 Informes (i.e. Reports) La pestaña Reports es útil para saber si los días festivos de tu país están registrados correctamente y para saber qué código de transportista tienes que usar para cargar la información de seguimiento • Para obtener un informe sobre los días festivos registrados, selecciona Holiday Schedule Report (i.e. Informe sobre el calendario de vacaciones) • Para obtener una lista de códigos de transportistas aprobados, selecciona Approved Carrier Report • Haz clic en Export para crear el informe solicitado • Se te notificará que la solicitud está en la cola; una vez que el archivo esté listo para ser descargado, aparecerá un punto rojo
  42. 42. www.groupon.co.uk 42 Exportaciones/Impor taciones
  43. 43. www.groupon.co.uk 43 Exportaciones/Importaciones La pestaña Exports/Imports ofrece la posibilidad de descargar los datos en la cola una vez que se ha haya realizado la búsqueda, así como los estados de todos los archivos cargados y los informes de error para las cargas fallidas. El historial de tus exportaciones e importaciones se guardará durante cinco días en el panel de estado (Status Board). Download fetched data Download the originally uploaded file Download the related Error Report Import was successful
  44. 44. www.groupon.co.uk 44 Lista de actividades
  45. 45. www.groupon.co.uk 45 Lista de actividades La Activity List muestra la última actividad en tu cuenta de proveedor. Al hacer clic en Search o Load Older Activity (i.e. Cargar actividad previa), puedes buscar actividades específicas a través de varios parámetros. Puedes ver las actividades pasadas hasta las de hace un mes, aproximadamente.
  46. 46. www.groupon.co.uk 46 Remittance Center
  47. 47. www.groupon.co.uk 47 Remittance Center (RC) La pestaña Remittance Center es el lugar donde se controlan los datos de las remesas. RC en CI ofrece una perspectiva general de tu actividad respecto a la realización de pedidos y las transacciones de los pedidos relacionadas. Para acceder a la interfaz RC in Commerce, haz clic en el icono del menú de navegación de la parte izquierda, llamado "Remittance Center". Modelo de oferta DSN: En este modelo, un Servicio de Agregación de Facturas (IAS) recopila todos los datos para agregar todas las unidades enviadas* en todas las ofertas. La agregación tiene lugar semanalmente todos los sábados por la tarde. Netsuite recibe instrucciones de transferencia de IAS con el importe neto que se te debe abonar y realiza la conciliación y la realización del pago de forma automática. Esto difiere del modelo convencional en el que la agregación se realizaba mediante SKU/UPC y Deal. Se generan las facturas en base a un único OCD/OC (Opción de Compra/Orden de Compra). *Marcado como enviado en Commerce Interface, después de la validación de la información de seguimiento.
  48. 48. www.groupon.co.uk 48 48 Recuadro de búsqueda en RC En la pantalla principal, en la parte superior derecha, puedes ver el menú desplegable Buscar, que ofrece diferentes campos para filtrar los datos que deseas que se muestren. Los valores de los filtros seleccionados determinan lo que se mostrará en la página y se exportará. ● País (obligatorio): La agregación se realiza a nivel del país de la campaña/oferta ● Número de la factura de Groupon (opcional): permite filtrar una única factura ● Fecha objetivo (opcional): su duración por defecto es de 31 días ● Fecha de inicio y Fecha de finalización (opcional): El rango máximo es de 31 días
  49. 49. www.groupon.co.uk En la pantalla principal, en la parte superior izquierda, puedes ver el recuadro Resumen, que te mostrará un resumen de todas las instrucciones de transferencia enviadas a NetSuite en los últimos 30 días. Según el país de la campaña que hayas seleccionado, la moneda ("EUR" o "GBP") aparecerá debajo de la casilla y se aplicará a los importes mostrados. ● Total facturado: Número total de unidades e importe total de todas las facturas filtradas ● Total en espera del pago: Total de todas las facturas con estado “Esperando el pago” ● Total abonado: Total de todas las facturas con estado “Pagado” ● Deducciones totales: Importe de todas las deducciones aplicadas a las facturas del rango de fechas filtrado 49 49 Resumen y secciones de RC Debajo del recuadro de resumen puedes ver un informe detallado de todos los pedidos que se han agregado a las facturas semanales (órdenes de transferencia) en función del país. Verás tres secciones diferentes. ● Pagado: Contiene las partidas agregadas que se han abonado, junto con la Fecha del Pago y el Número de Pago ● Esperando el pago: Las órdenes de transferencia enviadas a NetSuite que están a la espera de aprobación financiera y la fecha de pago contractual (fecha de pago prevista) ● Deducciones: El listado de todas las deducciones que se han aplicado durante el intervalo de fechas determinado
  50. 50. www.groupon.co.uk 50 50 Sección “Pagado” en RC Pagado Todas las facturas que han sido aprobadas por el equipo de Cuentas Pendientes y que ya están pagadas.
  51. 51. www.groupon.co.uk 51 51 Sección “Esperando el pago” de RC “Esperando el pago” Facturas que están a la espera de aprobación por parte del equipo de Cuentas Pendientes.
  52. 52. www.groupon.co.uk 52 52 Sección “Deducciones” en RC Deducciones Las deducciones se aplican en las siguientes situaciones: 1. Recuperación de costes por incumplimiento (NCCR): Consiste en una multa impuesta por incumplir el contrato. Los motivos que desencadenan las multas NCCR son la carga tardía de los códigos de seguimiento (que figuran como "Envío tardío"), la falta de existencias y los reembolsos fuera del plazo de envío. 2. Cargo por impago: Se produce cuando se reembolsa a un cliente debido a un motivo que se escapa de nuestro control. El "Precio de compra" del pedido se deduce para recuperar el coste del reembolso al cliente. Esto se conoce informalmente como "recuperación", o "contracargo".
  53. 53. www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación de RC 53 53 El archivo de exportación (*.xslx) contiene 4 hojas con datos que dependerán de los valores de filtro seleccionados ● Resumen: Una perspectiva general de todas las facturas ● Facturas: Una vista detallada de todas las facturas ● Deducciones: La deducción aplicada durante el rango de fechas filtrado ● Detalles del artículo: Los detalles de la partida en CI para todos los artículos agregados en las facturas filtradas
  54. 54. www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 54 54 Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de todas las facturas ○ Facturas: Una vista detallada de todas las facturas ○ Deducciones: La deducción aplicada durante el rango de fechas filtrado ○ Detalles del artículo: Los detalles de la partida en CI para todos los artículos agregados en las facturas filtradas ● 1. Datos para el número de factura: Si solo se ha filtrado una factura 2. Datos desde AAAA-MM-DD hasta AAAA-MM-DD: Si se filtra para más de una factura (rango de fechas) ● Total facturado: Número de unidades agregadas a una factura, importe total de todas las unidades ● Total esperando el pago: Número de unidades agregadas a una/s factura/s y con estado “Esperando el pago” (enviadas a NS, pero que todavía no se han pagado), cantidad total de unidades esperando el pago ● Total pagado: Número de unidades pagadas para la/s factura/s filtrada/s, importe total abonado ● Deducciones totales: Importe total deducido aplicado a las facturas filtradas 1. 2 .
  55. 55. www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 55 55 Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de todas las facturas ○ Facturas: Una vista detallada de todas las facturas ○ Deducciones: La deducción aplicada durante el rango de fechas filtrado ○ Detalles del artículo: Los detalles de la partida en CI para todos los artículos agregados en las facturas filtradas ● Número de la factura de Groupon: Se asigna un UUID de factura IAS a cada grupo de artículos que se han agregado a nivel de país de la campaña/oferta, el cual incluye artículos que han adquirido el estado "enviado" durante la última semana ● Fecha de la factura: La fecha en que las unidades se han agregado a una factura ● Condiciones de pago: Define el retraso respecto a cuándo se realizará el pago ● Fecha de pago prevista: La fecha en que se efectuará el pago ● Unidades facturadas: Número de unidades agregadas a esta factura ● Importe facturado: Importe total del pago solicitado ● Moneda: La moneda del país de la campaña ● Importe pagado: Importe total abonado. NS lo devuelve una vez realizado el pago. ● Fecha del pago: Fecha introducida en NS en la que se ejecutó el pago ● Número del pago: Identificador del pago devuelto por NS después del pago ● Estado: El estado de la factura (esperando el pago o pagado)
  56. 56. www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 56 56 Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de todas las facturas ○ Facturas: Una vista detallada de todas las facturas ○ Deducciones: La deducción aplicada durante el rango de fechas filtrado ○ Detalles del artículo: Los detalles de la partida en CI para todos los artículos agregados en las facturas filtradas ● Importe: El importe que se ha deducido de la transacción ● Razón: La primera parte del código de razón proporciona el tipo de deducción que se ha aplicado ● Aplicado a : El número de la factura de Groupon al que se ha aplicado la deducción ● Moneda: La moneda del país de la campaña ● Fecha de la deducción: La fecha en que se ha aplicado la deducción ● Número de referencia: Número de identificación de Netsuite
  57. 57. www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 57 57 Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de todas las facturas ○ Facturas: Una vista detallada de todas las facturas ○ Deducciones: La deducción aplicada durante el rango de fechas filtrado ○ Detalles del artículo: Los detalles de la partida en CI para todos los artículos agregados en las facturas filtradas (parte 1) ● Número de la factura de Groupon: El UUID de la factura IAS a la que se ha asignado el pedido ● ID de la partida (cumplimiento): También conocido como channel_lid y LineItem ● Enviar al país: Hace referencia al país de la campaña/oferta ● UPC/EAN/SKU: "Sell SKU/UPC/EAN number" en SF, también conocido como Código de Producto Único (Multi Deal Level identifier) ● Permalink: El “Permalink” de SF es el enlace a la página de la oferta y el identificador único de la Oportunidad ● Fecha de envío: Fecha en la que el seguimiento se cargó en CI, el paquete se entregó al transportista
  58. 58. www.groupon.co.uk Archivo de exportación en RC 58 ● Cantidad de la partida: Número de unidades para este pedido y el multiplicador para todos los demás valores de esta fila ● Precio de venta del producto: El precio que el cliente paga a Groupon ● Coste para Groupon (Item Buy Price): El valor “intrínseco” de los productos. Precio de venta tras deducir el descuento y el IVA. ● Descuento: El descuento que se aplicó para el cliente respecto a este pedido ● Tipo de IVA del producto: El tipo de IVA que debe aplicarse a este pedido ● Importe del IVA del producto: El importe del IVA resultante para este pedido ● Responsable del IVA del producto: Quién es/era la persona responsable del IVA en relación con el nuevo reglamento de la UE ● Importe de la comisión: Importe de la comisión que Groupon recibe del Precio de Venta ● Tipo de IVA de la comisión: Tipo de IVA que debe aplicarse al importe de la comisión ● Importe del IVA de la Comisión: Este importe se deducirá de tu pago correspondiente ● Importe bruto: Precio de Venta - Descuento - Importe de la Comisión ● Importe neto: (Precio de Venta - Descuento) - (Importe de la Comisión + Importe del IVA de la Comisión) - si Groupon es responsable del IVA (Importe del IVA del producto) ● Moneda: La moneda ISO del país de la campaña/oferta (código 3) Exportar detalles del archivo ○ Resumen: Una perspectiva general de todas las facturas ○ Facturas: Una vista detallada de todas las facturas ○ Deducciones: La deducción aplicada durante el rango de fechas filtrado ○ Detalles del artículo: Los detalles de la partida en CI para todos los artículos agregados en las facturas filtradas (parte 2)
  59. 59. www.groupon.co.uk 59 Conexión API
  60. 60. www.groupon.co.uk Autenticación Todas las llamadas de API (API calls) requieren autenticación. Las credenciales de autenticación son Supplier ID y Token. - Puedes generar un token de acceso haciendo clic aquí - El Supplier Id se puede encontrar en Account Settings → Preferences Los parámetros para Supplier ID y Token son supplier_id y token. Todas las llamadas a API Calls tienen que enviar ambos parámetros. 60 Conexión API Punto final La URL de punto final de la API de CI es https://scm.commerceinterface.com/api/v4/. Supplier Id
  61. 61. www.groupon.co.uk 61 Conexión API API calls Hay varias API Calls disponibles para conectar tu sistema con la base de datos de CI. GET - get_orders ▷ Para obtener una lista de los pedidos en tu cuenta - purchase_orders ▷ disponible solo para nuestros almacenes de 3PL POST - mark_exported ▷ marca que las partidas han sido exportadas. Hay que ejecutar este post para asegurarse de que los pedidos ya procesados no aparezcan en el próximo resultado de get_orders. - tracking_notification ▷ Para enviar la información de seguimiento de una partida usando el ci_lineitem_id (“Nº de la partida” en CI UI). - lineitem_tracking_notification ▷ Para enviar la información de seguimiento de una partida usando fulfillment_lineitem_id (“Nº de la partida” en CI UI). - purchase_orders/acknowledgement ▷ disponible solo para nuestros almacenes de 3PL
  62. 62. www.groupon.co.uk 62 Conexión SFTP
  63. 63. www.groupon.co.uk 63 Conexión SFTP El método FTP de CI permite interactuar con la plataforma CI a través de transferencia de archivos FTP para el seguimiento de pedidos y envíos. Dirección, configuración y credenciales de FTP Puedes acceder a FTP usando un cliente de FTP y el dominio SFTP domain sftp.commerceinterface.com. Un agente de atención a empresas se encargará de configurar FTP por ti. El nombre de usuario y la contraseña se te enviarán por correo electrónico. O, si prefieres, puedes configurarlo tú mismo en CI UI, en account settings -> Preferences -> Order Method -> FTP. En este caso, las credenciales también se te enviarán por correo electrónico. Drop Frequency Puedes configurar Drop Frequency para tu pedido a cada 1, 2, 3 o 4 horas. Una vez que los pedidos se hayan exportados, se marcarán como exportados en CI UI y estos pedidos no se incluirán en futuras exportaciones, por lo tanto, es importante recoger todos los archivos disponibles, y no sólo el más reciente. Ten en cuenta que cada exportación manual a través de CI para pedidos aún no exportados marcará los pedidos como "exportados" y los excluirá de la exportación FTP. Frecuencia de las importaciones CI recoge cualquier archivo de confirmación de envío o archivo de inventario aproximadamente cada hora. Estructura del directorio Los archivos destinados a ser importados en tu sistema y a ser procesados, como por ejemplo los pedidos, se colocarán en el directorio /in/ del servidor FTP. Te recomendamos que borres los archivos de pedidos en el servidor FTP una vez descargados. Los archivos destinados a ser importados y procesados en CI, como por ejemplo las confirmaciones de envío (i.e. Tracking), deben colocarse en el directorio /out/shipments/. Una vez procesados, CI borrará los archivos publicados. CI crea automáticamente una copia de todos los archivos de pedidos en el directorio de archivos (/in/archive/Year/Month). De este directorio puedes extraer cualquier archivo antiguo, pero no puedes borrar ningún archivo. Estructura del archivo del pedido Los pedidos no exportados se colocan en el directorio /in/ en un archivo .CSV.
  64. 64. www.groupon.co.uk 64 64 Pedidos en CSV El CSV de los pedidos es un archivo separado que contiene la información de los pedidos no exportadas anteriormente. Cada línea representa un pedido; por lo tanto, al realizar un envío, hay que tener cuidado y tener en cuenta la cantidad, ya que un pedido puede contener más de un artículo.
  65. 65. www.groupon.co.uk 65
  66. 66. www.groupon.co.uk 66 CSV con la confirmación del envío El archivo CSV con las confirmaciones de envío (seguimiento) debe ser devuelto con los datos que se muestran en la tabla a continuación. Por favor, asegúrate de que los encabezados de los campos coincidan exactamente. Por favor, utiliza el número de envío por defecto para el "seguimiento" si los artículos se enviaron sin seguimiento. Alertas de confirmación de envío Si CI encuentra algún error al procesar tus datos de confirmación de envío, el sistema te enviará un correo electrónico de noreply@commerceinterfce.com haciéndote saber qué archivo contenía los errores. Procesaremos todas las partidas correctas y te notificaremos cualquier error. También dejaremos un archivo con las partidas con errores en la carpeta de errores dentro del directorio de envíos (out/shipments/error).
  67. 67. www.groupon.co.uk 67 Archivo automático CI archiva automáticamente todos los archivos de pedidos FTP que procesamos. Drop Shippers puede usar estos archivos para volver a recuperar cualquier archivo que necesiten. Cuando procesamos un archivo de pedidos también producimos una copia de ese archivo de pedidos en la carpeta de Archivo, dentro del directorio /in. Tenemos una estructura de carpetas organizada en el Archivo, donde separaremos los archivos por año y mes. En la siguiente captura de pantalla se muestra un ejemplo de dónde se pueden encontrar estos documentos de archivo. Ten en cuenta que este directorio de Archivo es SOLO de lectura, lo que significa que te permitimos ver los archivos y exportarlos. Sin embargo, no podrás eliminar o añadir ningún archivo a este directorio. NOTA: Si utilizas un transportista que no aparece en esta lista, por favor, contacta con el gerente de tu cuenta de Groupon y solicita que se añada dicho transportista. Es importante que realices esta solicitud con antelación y no el día de que se tengan que enviar las confirmaciones de envío. Necesitamos al menos 2 semanas para introducir adecuadamente a un nuevo transportista.
  68. 68. www.groupon.co.uk Si necesitas asistencia, puedes enviar un correo a: Inglés: goodspartnermgmt@groupon.com Alemán: pmgoods-cer@groupon.com Francés: goods.pm.fr@groupon.com Italiano: ecommerce.it@groupon.com Español: ecommerce.es@groupon.com creado por Fabian Kokert Commerce Interface & Order Analyst ¡GRACIAS POR TU ATENCIÓN!

