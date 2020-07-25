Gametogenésis

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gametogénesis UNIVERIDAD YACAMBÚ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES LICENCIATURA EN PSICOLOGIA ESTUDIOS A DISTANCIA ASIGNATURA: BIOLOGIA Y CONDUCTA ESTUDIANTE: KARIANLYS SEGURA
Gametogénesis • Es el proceso mediante el cual las células diploides experimentan meiosis para producir gametos haploides ...
División de la gametogénesis • Espermatogénesis producción de espermatozoides y se realiza en los testículos. • Ovogénesis...
Meiosis • Meiosis I:Durante la meiosis I los miembros de cada par homólogo de cromosomas se unen primero y luego se separa...
Ovogénesis • Este proceso se desarrolla en los ovarios y consiste en la formación de los gametos femeninos haploides, deno...
• Aproximadamente cada 28 días se producirá la ovulación, proceso en el que termina la meiosis I, generándose dos células ...
Esquema del desarrollo de los folículos ováricos
Espermatogénesis • La espermatogénesis es el proceso de formación y diferenciación de los espermatozoides o gametos mascul...
Proceso • La espermatogonia entra en un período de crecimiento que dura aproximadamente 26 días y se transforma en un espe...
Diferencias entre la espermatogénesis y la ovogénesis
Semejanzas entre la espermatogénesis y la ovogénesis • Ambos procesos constituyen sub- procesos de la Gametogénesis. • Tan...
  1. 1. Gametogénesis UNIVERIDAD YACAMBÚ FACULTAD DE HUMANIDADES LICENCIATURA EN PSICOLOGIA ESTUDIOS A DISTANCIA ASIGNATURA: BIOLOGIA Y CONDUCTA ESTUDIANTE: KARIANLYS SEGURA NUMERO DE HISTORIAL: UNY HPS-202-00169V
  2. 2. Gametogénesis • Es el proceso mediante el cual las células diploides experimentan meiosis para producir gametos haploides altamente diferenciados y especializados. Sean éstas denominadas espermatozoides en los hombres y ovocitos en las mujeres
  3. 3. División de la gametogénesis • Espermatogénesis producción de espermatozoides y se realiza en los testículos. • Ovogénesis producción de ovocitos y se lleva a cabo en los ovarios
  4. 4. Meiosis • Meiosis I:Durante la meiosis I los miembros de cada par homólogo de cromosomas se unen primero y luego se separan con el huso mitótico y se distribuyen en diferentes polos de la célula. • Meiosis II: En la meiosis II, las cromátidas hermanas que forman cada cromosoma se separan y se distribuyen en los núcleos de las nuevas células. Entre estas dos fases sucesivas no existe la fase S (duplicación del ADN). Se realiza en dos divisiones cromosómicas y citoplasmáticas, llamadas primera y segunda división meiótica o simplemente meiosis I y meiosis II.
  5. 5. Ovogénesis • Este proceso se desarrolla en los ovarios y consiste en la formación de los gametos femeninos haploides, denominados ovocitos. Comienza antes del nacimiento y dura toda la vida reproductiva de la mujer. En la ovogénesis se puede distinguir tres estapas:  Proliferación: durante el desarrollo embrionario, las células germinales de los ovarios sufren mitosis para originar a los ovogonios.  Crecimiento: en la pubertad crecen para originar los ovocitos de primer orden.  Maduración: el ovocito del primer orden sufre meiosis. El proceso se completa durante la vida reproductiva de la mujer, al ocurrir la fecundación
  6. 6. • Aproximadamente cada 28 días se producirá la ovulación, proceso en el que termina la meiosis I, generándose dos células haploides de distintos tamaños: una pequeña, con escaso citoplasma, denominada cuerpo polar I o polocito I, y una de mayor tamaño, llamada ovocito II. Luego, la meiosis continúa hasta la metafase II, etapa en que es interrumpida nuevamente y se completará solo si ocurre la fecundación. El resultado final de esa meiosis es la formación de cuatro células haploides: tres cuerpos polares y un ovocito maduro. El ovocito que termina su maduración durante un ciclo menstrual, comenzó a desarrollarse aproximadamente tres meses antes de manera independiente de las hormonas. Durante el ciclo menstrual , un grupo de folículos llamados cohorte folicular, es resultado por la hormona FSH. Uno de estos folículos crecerá y madurará hasta convertirse en el llamado folículo dominante, y el ovocito contenido en su interior será expulsado desde el ovario en la ovulación.
  7. 7. Esquema del desarrollo de los folículos ováricos
  8. 8. Espermatogénesis • La espermatogénesis es el proceso de formación y diferenciación de los espermatozoides o gametos masculinos a partir de células germinales primordiales llamadas espermatogonias. Se lleva a cabo en los túbulos seminíferos y se divide en tres fases: proliferativa, meiótica y espermiogénesis o espermiohistogénesis.
  9. 9. Proceso • La espermatogonia entra en un período de crecimiento que dura aproximadamente 26 días y se transforma en un espermatocito de primer orden. • El espermatocito de primer orden entra a la primera división meiótica originando dos espermatocitos de segundo orden. • Los espermatocitos de segundo orden entran a la segunda meiótica y originan cuatro células haploides llamadas espermatidas. • Cada espermátida entra a un proceso de metamorfosis o diferenciación llamado espermiogénesis y se convierten en espermatozoides. El paso de espermatocito primario hasta espermatozoide maduro requiere de 48 días.
  10. 10. Diferencias entre la espermatogénesis y la ovogénesis
  11. 11. Semejanzas entre la espermatogénesis y la ovogénesis • Ambos procesos constituyen sub- procesos de la Gametogénesis. • Tanto en ovogénesis como en espermatogénesis hay producción de células sexuales o gametos • En ambos procesos intervienen tanto divisiones mióticas como meióticas. • Ambos procesos pertenecen a las modalidades de reproducción sexual en animales. • Ambos procesos se forman dentro de órganos reproductores o gónadas. • Ambos procesos inician sus fases a partir de células germinales producidas por mitosis.

