Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

C.B Module-5.pptx

Jan. 30, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Chemistry Lab Equipment 6th.pdf
melvinlozbanoz
vdocuments.net_studying-how-did-you-learn-how-to-study.pptx
Ramorin
globalization.pptx
Angelika B.
CA1 Ophelia Presentation.pptx
ScottJennings38
03 - grammar present past.pptx
AhmadShadiqi
E-Governance in Africa From Theory to Action a Handbook on icts for Local Gov...
Angelika B.
earlylanguageliteracy21stcentury - Copy.pptx
YULAINECARILLO1
How to Make People Respect You.pptx
PeterKoech11
1 of 62 Ad

C.B Module-5.pptx

Jan. 30, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

Perception is a personal phenomenon.
An individual will usually interpret stimuli in such a way that they will serve to fulfill personal needs, wishes, interests and so on.
Same principle applies in projective techniques where respondents are asked to interpret incomplete sentences, unclear pictures or untitled cartoons.
How the person interprets a vague stimulus is not a reflection on the stimulus itself but the subject’s own needs, wants, and desires. Respondents reveal a great deal about themselves.

Perception is a personal phenomenon.
An individual will usually interpret stimuli in such a way that they will serve to fulfill personal needs, wishes, interests and so on.
Same principle applies in projective techniques where respondents are asked to interpret incomplete sentences, unclear pictures or untitled cartoons.
How the person interprets a vague stimulus is not a reflection on the stimulus itself but the subject’s own needs, wants, and desires. Respondents reveal a great deal about themselves.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
15.4k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.1k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.7k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
26.9k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.1k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.1k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Chemistry Lab Equipment 6th.pdf
melvinlozbanoz
0 views
vdocuments.net_studying-how-did-you-learn-how-to-study.pptx
Ramorin
0 views
globalization.pptx
Angelika B.
0 views
CA1 Ophelia Presentation.pptx
ScottJennings38
0 views
03 - grammar present past.pptx
AhmadShadiqi
0 views
E-Governance in Africa From Theory to Action a Handbook on icts for Local Gov...
Angelika B.
0 views
earlylanguageliteracy21stcentury - Copy.pptx
YULAINECARILLO1
0 views
How to Make People Respect You.pptx
PeterKoech11
0 views
Collaborative Learning.pptx
PeterKoech11
0 views
OECD Skills Strategy for Southeast Asia: Skills for Post-COVID Recovery and G...
OECD Centre for Skills
0 views
Student Management Software - Schoolpad
SchoolPad Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
0 views
Hammurabi Situations.ppt
RanjeetGond1
0 views
UnivSSE Coop Presentation 1-2023 EN 2.ppt
Kostas Nikolaou
0 views
NGS.pptx
Bl Saini
0 views
phy_inquiry_ch22_stp.ppt
ALADDINBODON
0 views
Bosses in Elden Ring.pdf
EldenRing
0 views
Active Listening.pptx
PeterKoech11
0 views
This is the best time to push forward, I believe we can do it..pdf
Gargi Raghav
0 views
FAST PROTEIN LIQUID CHROMATOGRAPHY.pptx
RanjitaRaniSamal
0 views
CALENDARIO REGULAR 2023.pdf
cristiano148197
0 views
Chemistry Lab Equipment 6th.pdf
melvinlozbanoz
0 views
46 slides
vdocuments.net_studying-how-did-you-learn-how-to-study.pptx
Ramorin
0 views
30 slides
globalization.pptx
Angelika B.
0 views
26 slides
CA1 Ophelia Presentation.pptx
ScottJennings38
0 views
32 slides
03 - grammar present past.pptx
AhmadShadiqi
0 views
11 slides
E-Governance in Africa From Theory to Action a Handbook on icts for Local Gov...
Angelika B.
0 views
336 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.1k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.4k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.2k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
14 slides
Advertisement

C.B Module-5.pptx

  1. 1. CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR M O D U L E - 5 C O N S U M E R P E R C E P T I O N : D Y N A M I C S O F P E R C E P T I O N
  2. 2. SYLLABUS – CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR Unit Topics Duration (Hr) 1 Consumer Behaviour: its origin and Strategic Implications Customer value, satisfaction and retention; consumer behaviour and decision making 3 2 Consumer Research Consumer data capturing by companies 3 3 Consumer Motivation Motivation as a psychological force, the dynamics of motivation, types of needs 3 4 Personality and Consumer Behaviour Understanding personality and consumer diversity, brand personality, self and self-image 3 5 Consumer Perception Dynamics of perception 3 6 Consumer Learning The elements of consumer learning, behavioural learning theories, cognitive learning theory 4 7 Consumer Attitude Formation and Change Characteristics and functions of attitudes Sources of Attitude Development Strategies for changing attitudes and intentions 4 8 Communication and Consumer Behaviour Components of communication, the communication process Designing persuasive communications 3 9 Consumer Decision Making Problem recognition by consumer, Search & Evaluation, Purchase, Post Purchase Behaviour 4 TOTAL HRS. 30
  3. 3. PERCEPTION ???
  4. 4. TELL A STORY…..
  5. 5. PERCEPTION IS The process by which an individual selects, organizes, and interprets stimuli into a meaningful and picture of the world How we see the world around us
  6. 6. WHICH HORIZONTAL LINE IS LONGER?
  7. 7. WHICH HORIZONTAL LINE IS LONGER? Despite their contrary appearance, the two horizontal lines will be found to be of equal length.
  8. 8. PERCEPTION IS EVERYTHING….
  9. 9. PERCEPTION IS Perception is defined as the process by which an individual • Selects • Organizes and • Interprets stimuli into a meaningful and coherent picture of the world. This is based on each person’s own • Needs • Values and • Expectations
  10. 10. SENSORY DYNAMICS OF PERCEPTION
  11. 11. STIMULUS • A stimulus is any unit of input to any of the senses eg. products, packages, brand names, advertisements and commercials. • Sensory receptors like eyes, ears, nose, mouth and skin receive sensory inputs and we are able to see, hear, smell, taste, and touch. • Sensation is the immediate and direct response of the sensory organs to the stimuli. • Fragrances make shopping experiences pleasurable. • Touching a product influences persuasion.
  12. 12. ABSOLUTE THRESHOLD • The lowest level at which an individual can experience a sensation is called the Absolute Threshold • The point at which a person can detect a difference between “something” and “nothing” is that person's absolute threshold for that stimulus • For example, the distance at which a driver can note a specific billboard on a highway is that individual’s absolute threshold. • Two people riding together may first spot the billboard at different times (i.e. at different distance), thus they appear to have different threshold.
  13. 13. DIFFERENTIAL THRESHOLD OR JUST NOTICEABLE DIFFERENCE (J.N.D) • The minimal difference that can be detected between two similar stimuli is Differential Threshold or Just Noticeable Difference (j. n. d) • A nineteenth century German scientist named Ernst Weber discovered that the J.N.D between two stimuli was not an absolute amount, but an amount relative to the intensity of the first stimulus. • Weber’s law, as it has come to be known, states that the stronger the initial stimulus, the greater the additional intensity needed for the second stimulus to be perceived as different • For example, if the price of a one container of premium, freshly squeezed orange juice is Rs.150, most consumer would probably not notice the Rs.2 increase in the price (i.e. the increment would fall below J.N.D) and it may take more increase in the price for consumer to notice it. But if this is the case with increase in petrol price then it will be surely noticed by all consumers
  14. 14. MARKETING APPLICATIONS FOR J.N.D
  15. 15. • When it comes to product improvements marketers very much want to meet or exceed the consumer’s differential threshold; that is, they want consumers to readily perceive any improvements made in the original product. • Marketers use the j.n.d. to determine the amount of improvements they should make in the product • Less then j.n.d is a wasted effort because the improvements may not be perceived and more than j.n.d it is also wasteful as it reduces the chances of repeat sales • On the other hand, when it comes to price increases, less than the j.n.d is desirable because consumers are unlikely to notice it.
  16. 16. SUBLIMINAL PERCEPTION • Stimuli that are too weak or too brief to be consciously seen or heard may nevertheless be strong enough to be perceived by one or more receptors calls. • This process is called subliminal perception because the stimulus is absolutely beneath the threshold, or “limen,” of conscious awareness New Jersey Drive-in movie theatre 1957 Inconclusive expt.
  17. 17. IS SUBMENTAL PERCEPTION EFFECTIVE? • Extensive research has shown no evidence that subliminal advertising can cause behavior changes • Some evidence that subliminal stimuli may influence affective reactions
  18. 18. ASPECTS OF PERCEPTION Selection Organization Interpretation
  19. 19. PERCEPTUAL SELECTION Expectations: People usually see what they expect to see, and what they see is usually based on familiarity, previous experience or preconceived set of expectations. e.g. Feedback about a professor, feedback about a movie, etc. Motives: People tend to perceive the things they need or want; the stronger the need, the greater the tendency to ignore unrelated stimuli in the environment.
  20. 20. PERCEPTUAL SELECTION Which stimuli gets selected depends on two major factors in addition to the nature of the stimuli itself: 1. Consumers previous experience as it affects their expectation (what they are prepared, or “set” to see). 2. Their motives at the time (their needs, desires, interest and so on). Each of these factors can serve to increase or decrease the probability that a stimulus will be perceived. Nature of the stimulus • Several stimuli including nature of the product, its physical attribute, the package design, the brand name, the advertisements and commercials (including copy claims, choice and sex of model, positioning of model, size of ad, typography), the position of a print ad or a commercial, and the editorial environment. • Ads and packs should be a contrast (stand out, clutter breaking). Consumer looks at a pack for 1/10th of a seconds only.
  21. 21. SELECTIVE PERCEPTION 4 IMPORTANT CONCEPTS CONCERNING PERCEPTION Selective Exposure: Consumers actually seek out messages that they find pleasant or to which they are sympathetic to. Avoid painful and threatening ones. Selectively expose themselves to ads that reassure them of their purchase wisdom. Selective Attention: Tendency to selectively listen to or see, what one likes., They also selectively pay attention to ads using this filter. Defense : e.g. when somebody sees an ad full of vegetables, they may choose to ignore it if they eat fast food everyday. Perceptual Blocking: Consumers simply tune out of stimuli rather than being bombarded by them.
  22. 22. SELECTIVE PERCEPTION V/s
  23. 23. PERCEPTUAL ORGANISATION • According to Gestalt psychology, the whole is different than the sum of its parts. • Based upon this belief, Gestalt psychologists developed a set of principles to explain perceptual organization, or how smaller objects are grouped to form larger ones. • These principles are often referred to as the "laws of perceptual organization."
  24. 24. GESTALT PSYCHOLOGY: “LAWS OF PERCEPTUAL ORGANIZATION" The operational principle of gestalt psychology is that the brain is holistic, parallel, and analog, with self-organizing tendencies. The principle that maintains that the human eye sees objects in their entirety before perceiving their individual parts.
  25. 25. FIGURE & GROUND, GROUPING, CLOSURE. Figure and Ground • The perceived shape depends critically on the direction in which the border (edge) between the black and white regions is assigned. • If the two curvy edges between the black and white regions are assigned inward then the central white region is seen as a vase shape in front of a black background. • No faces are perceived in this case. • On the other hand, if the edges are assigned outwards, then the two black profile faces are perceived on a white background and no vase shape is perceived.
  26. 26. FIGURE & GROUND. GROUPING. CLOSURE. Grouping: All of us read with a whole word approach. "From Cambridge University . Olny srmat poelpe can raed tihs. I cdnuolt blveiee taht I cluod aulaclty uesdnatnrd waht I was rdanieg. The phaonmneal pweor of the hmuan mnid, aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it deosn't mttaer in waht oredr the ltteers in a wrod are, the olny iprmoatnt tihng is taht the frist and lsat ltteer be in the rghit pclae. The rset can be a taotl mses and you can sitll raed it wouthit a porbelm. Tihs is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the wrod as a wlohe. Amzanig huh? yaeh and I awlyas tghuhot slpeling was ipmorantt! if you can raed tihs psas it on !!" Closure: Incomplete stimuli create tension
  27. 27. PERCEPTUAL INTERPRETATION • Perception is a personal phenomenon. • An individual will usually interpret stimuli in such a way that they will serve to fulfill personal needs, wishes, interests and so on. • Same principle applies in projective techniques where respondents are asked to interpret incomplete sentences, unclear pictures or untitled cartoons. • How the person interprets a vague stimulus is not a reflection on the stimulus itself but the subject’s own needs, wants and desires. Respondents reveal a great deal about themselves.
  28. 28. INFLUENCES OF PERCEPTUAL DISTORTION (THESE ARE THE SHORTCUTS TAKEN BY CONSUMER TO PERCEIVE OBJECTS HENCE THEY DISTORT PERCEPTION
  29. 29. BE AWARE OF STEREOTYPES • Judging someone on the basis of the perception of the group to which they belong. • Main factors that can trigger stereotypes: – Physical appearances – Descriptive terms – First impressions – Halo effect Photo in the Print Ad Consumer Perception about the tissue Fluffy Cat Soft and expensive. Colourful cat Soft and colourful. Soft sunset Soft, expensive and colourful. Roadside sunset Neither soft, nor colourful. Inexpensive.
  30. 30. BE AWARE OF STEREOTYPES • Descriptive terms: If truthful, work to enhance product or service appeal. • First impressions • Halo effect: Evaluation of multiple products on the basis of the evaluation of just one dimension. E.g. a brand name or a spokesperson The Complete Man
  31. 31. ISSUES IN CONSUMER IMAGERY Product Positioning and Repositioning Perceived Price Perceived Quality Price-Quality Relationship Perceived Risk
  32. 32. PRODUCT POSITIONING • Positioning is more important to the ultimate success of a product than are its actual characteristics although products that are poorly made will not succeed in the long run on the basis of image alone. • Marketers need to stress the benefits and not the features • The benefits in a product’s positioning must reflect attributes that are important to and congruent with the perceptions of the targeted consumer segment. • Successful positioning strategy leads to distinctive brand image on which consumers rely to make product choices. • A positive brand image leads to – Consumer loyalty – Positive beliefs about brand value and – A willingness to search for the brand • A positive brand image also – Promotes consumer interest in future brand promotions and – Inoculates consumers against competitors’ marketing activities
  33. 33. POSITIONING PRODUCTS AND SERVICES • Model of Strategic Positioning Positioning Aim(s) Positioning Objective(s) Positioning Strategy(ies) Communications Consumer Perceptions
  34. 34. PACKAGING AS A POSITIONING ELEMENT • Packaging must convey the image that the brand communicates to buyers. • Perfumes packaging constitutes 40% or more of fragrance’s cost.
  35. 35. PACKAGING AS A POSITIONING ELEMENT Giving sketch pencils a personality Simple yet eye-catching packaging Dumbbell pack to dramatize strength
  36. 36. PRODUCT REPOSITIONING • The marketer may be forced to reposition the product: – A competitor cutting into the market share – Too many competitors stressing the same attributes – To satisfy changing consumer preferences – When a contemporary image is required in some categories due to changing psychographics – When brands desire to change their target segment – When brands want to advertise improved offerings – from lower-end watches to expensive watches with high technology – When motivation to buy the category is low amongst the users
  37. 37. REVITALISING THE “TEA” CATEGORY
  38. 38. REVITALISING THE “EGG” CATEGORY
  39. 39. PERCEIVED QUALITY • A variety of informational cues that they associate with the product, determines the consumers’ perceived quality of a product or service • These can be intrinsic or extrinsic.
  40. 40. DIMENSIONS OF PERCEIVED QUALITY THE PRODUCT CONTEXT 1. Performance: How well does a washing machine clean clothes? 2. Features: Does an anti-asthmatic have a convenient dispenser? 3. Conformance with specifications: What is the incidence of defects? 4. Reliability: Will the vacuum cleaner work properly each time it is used? 5. Durability: How long will the water filter last? 6. Serviceability: Is the service system efficient, competent, and convenient? 7. Fit and finish: Does the product look and feel like a quality product?
  41. 41. SERVICE QUALITY HOW IT DIFFERS FROM PRODUCT? 1. Services are intangible 2. Services are variable 3. Services are perishable 4. Services are simultaneously produced and consumed 5. Consumers are unable to compare competing services side by side Doctor’s service may be evaluated by: 1. Quality of the clinic and furnishings 2. The number & source of framed degrees on the wall/shelves 3. The pleasantness of the receptionist 4. The quantity and “gentry” of the patients
  42. 42. DIMENSIONS OF PERCEIVED QUALITY THE SERVICE CONTEXT 1. Tangibles: Do the physical facilities, equipment, and appearance of personnel imply quality? 2. Reliability: Will the service be performed dependably and accurately? 3. Competence: Does the repair shop staff have the knowledge and skill to get the job done right? Do they convey trust and confidence? 4. Responsiveness: Is the sales staff willing to help customers and provide prompt service? 5. Empathy: Does the bank provide caring, individualized attention to its customers?
  43. 43. PRICE/QUALITY RELATIONSHIP Perceived product value has been described as a trade-off between the product’s perceived benefits or quality and the perceived sacrifice both monetary and non- monetary to acquire it. $2.50/cap s 10 cents/caps Both placebo Pain relief reported 85% 61% Generics less effective than Branded??
  44. 44. RETAIL STORE IMAGE • Retail store images serve to influence: – The perceived quality of products they carry – And the decisions of consumers where to shop • Images stem from: – The merchandise they carry (width and type) – The brands sold and their prices – The level of service – The store’s physical environment and ambience (Café Coffee Day, Starbucks, Natural Ice Cream) – Its typical clientele (Tanishq)
  45. 45. PERCEIVED RISK
  46. 46. PERCEIVED RISK • Is defined as the uncertainty that consumers face when they cannot foresee the consequences of their purchase decision. • It is actually the degree of uncertainty perceived by the consumer as to the consequences (outcomes) of a specific purchase decision • There are – High-risk perceivers are narrow categorizers and limit their choices to safe alternatives – Low-risk perceivers are broad categorizers and have wide range of alternatives preferred
  47. 47. TYPES OF RISK • Functional Risk • Physical Risk • Social Risk • Psychological Risk • Time Risk • Sensory Risk
  48. 48. PERCEIVED RISK • Physical - Can the product hurt me, my children or my pets? – e.g. Side effects of drugs, harmful radiation from cellphones. • Social - What will my peers think? – e.g. Will I look like a nerd in this pair of spectacles? • Psychological - Am I doing the right thing? – e.g. Will I be embarassed to take my new girlfriend out on this “ramshackle” second-hand bike? • Time - How much time and effort may I expend to make this purchase? This may be the greatest perceived risk for the plant and produce retailer to overcome. – e.g. Will I have to look for another plastic surgeon to fix this problem? • Sensory Risk : This risk refers to unwanted impact of any of the five senses.Smell of leather couches, non-smoking cars for second hand, small indicators on the car. (Volkswagen has purple light on the indicators.)
  49. 49. HOW CONSUMERS HANDLE PERCEIVED RISK • Seek Information • Stay Brand Loyal • Select by Brand Image • Rely on Store Image • Buy the Most Expensive Model • Seek Reassurance
  50. 50. HOW CONSUMERS HANDLE PERCEIVED RISK • Consumers seek information - From word-of- mouth, sales people, media including the internet. • Consumers are Brand Loyal – Safer to stick to tried and tested brands. Risk in buying newly introduced products. • Consumers select by Brand Image - Well know brands are believed to imply assurance of quality, dependability, performance and service. • Consumers Rely on Store Image-Believing that the store would have taken the care to keep right merchandise. Also reputable and known stores will take back/adjust defective merchandise • Consumers buy the most expensive model - Expensive = Best quality. • Consumers seek reassurance - Quality reassurance e.g. ISO certifications, Money- back guarantees, Warranties etc.
  51. 51. PERCEPTION AND MARKETING STRATEGY • Make perceptual selection work in your favour – Increase accidental exposure – Use the j.n.d – Draw attention to your ad using contrast and other principles – Find creative ways to reduce blocking • Ensure that consumers organize and interpret messages correctly • Develop suitable consumer imagery • Find ways to reduce perceived risk
  52. 52. PROMOTIONAL METHODS TO INCREASE SENSORY INPUT Method Description/Examples Experiential Marketing Nike’s iD system to create shoes to suit identity Scented Ads Magazines, Newspapers, Movies Insets &Pop-ups Magazines, Newspapers, Visual Aids Ambush advertising Video screens, giant 3-D ads in cricket fields, Rest rooms, Players’ shirts and bats Product Placements Movies, TV shows, webisodes
  53. 53. eg. of Ambush advertising

×