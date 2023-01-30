C.B Module-5.pptx

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Perception is a personal phenomenon.
An individual will usually interpret stimuli in such a way that they will serve to fulfill personal needs, wishes, interests and so on.
Same principle applies in projective techniques where respondents are asked to interpret incomplete sentences, unclear pictures or untitled cartoons.
How the person interprets a vague stimulus is not a reflection on the stimulus itself but the subject’s own needs, wants, and desires. Respondents reveal a great deal about themselves.
