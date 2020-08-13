Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SCHOOL BILLING SYSTEM (CSE005) INTERNSHIP CPI-D 2020
• Project Mentor : Himanshi Chaudhary • Objective :To design an implement a School Billing System in C Language ABOUTME Ka...
Why a new system? Error prone Since everything is done manually, there is a high chance of human error. Hard to maintain A...
SOWHATDOWEPROPOSE? page 4
page 5 PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION • The application upon start loads up the introscreen where upon hitting enter user can proc...
page 6 PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION AUTHENTICATION • Next the user is asked for the Admin password. If the user fails to enter p...
page 7 PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION MAIN PORTAL • Upon authentication, user is led to the main portal where he/she can choose th...
page 8 Working
page 9 Working
page 10 Working
THANK YOU Kartik Gupta kartik.1923co1043@kiet.edu
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

School billing system_presentation_animation

104 views

Published on

minuniunnjkn

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

School billing system_presentation_animation

  1. 1. SCHOOL BILLING SYSTEM (CSE005) INTERNSHIP CPI-D 2020
  2. 2. • Project Mentor : Himanshi Chaudhary • Objective :To design an implement a School Billing System in C Language ABOUTME Kartik Gupta Sec – G University Roll No : 1900290120050 page 2
  3. 3. Why a new system? Error prone Since everything is done manually, there is a high chance of human error. Hard to maintain As the amount of data increases , maintenance of data becomes more of a tedious task. Trust There is high chance of tampering with data. Cost It is less pocket – friendly when it comes to cost. Easy to debug More easy debugging when it comes to human errors. page 3
  4. 4. SOWHATDOWEPROPOSE? page 4
  5. 5. page 5 PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION • The application upon start loads up the introscreen where upon hitting enter user can proceed to the next step.
  6. 6. page 6 PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION AUTHENTICATION • Next the user is asked for the Admin password. If the user fails to enter password in three attempts, auto shutdown is initiated.
  7. 7. page 7 PROJECT IMPLEMENTATION MAIN PORTAL • Upon authentication, user is led to the main portal where he/she can choose the category of the person (student / teacher / staff)
  8. 8. page 8 Working
  9. 9. page 9 Working
  10. 10. page 10 Working
  11. 11. THANK YOU Kartik Gupta kartik.1923co1043@kiet.edu

×