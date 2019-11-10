Ca1 updatedreport

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Social Media: The Wide and Fast Connecting Media Karthik Sundaresan Subramanian MSc DAD Jan 2019 Submitted to Mr.Manuel Tova By x18136931
  2. 2. Introduction: A wide networking and connecting media in the modern global world is a social media. It helps connecting everyone in the world with the help of internet connection. A social media makes a connection among people of their own friends and also helps in making a wide networking both for personal and professional purpose. Even more people are getting benefited by the job sites and nowadays networking powers more employment among people and also make people to know about the emerging technologies to be learnt. Social Media also provides people to share their thoughts about any happenings of their choice. Even the leading companies have their own pages or blocks to make others to know about their activities to people of their own organisation and to other people. Social Media platform also serves as a medium for knowing current news very quickly. It also gives people for sharing Pictures of them and also to know about their current activities. The digital platform transformation is more benefited by the use of social medias. The Media also has some disadvantages as it leaks information to some unwanted sources to know about the personal details of others. So nowadays information security is also becoming viral to secure information of others. (1) Share of Internet users in Country: The internet users in the different continents are increasing day by day. The data extracted about the share of internet users illustrates about the share of internet users in the different continents and their shares on internet usage. The different internet users and the amount of internet they use is given in this graph. The above figure illustrates about the internet usage in different years in 5 major countries like Spain; Italy; UK; Germany and France in different years, it can be seen that the usage of internet increases in these different years. It can be seen that UK has more number of users and Spain ranks next to UK in the usage of internet by the users. Figure 1(a): Internet Usage in Some Selected Countries in different Years. Figure 1(b): Usage in 5 Major Countries in 2015 and 2021 (2) Average Daily Use: Internet have become a most essential aspect in everyone’s day to day life. The usage of internet increases day by day among people of different countries as discusses earlier. Internet has the ability of solving all the queries of individuals. Image and videos have also become so popular for solving the queries of everyone. The above figure explains about the internet usage in different European countries. It says about the average minute usage of internet in different country by users in the Country. It can be seen that Russia has the more internet usages among the other European countries and Netherlands ranks last with about 80 users in it.
  3. 3. Fig 2: Average Internet usage in European Countries (3) Internet Usage for Professional Purpose: The internet usage is also done for professional purposes in all countries as equal to that of personal or for entertainment. The professional users of internet also increases day by day as networking has become a key factor for seeking employment. It also helps a lot for knowing about the performance and the status of some company. Figure 3: Professional Usage of Internet in different Countries The figure3 illustrates about the extent to which the internet is used for professional purpose in different European Countries. It can be seen that Netherlands ranks at higher in the usage for professional purpose (4) Social Network Penetration: The internet usage is also done for the social network by different users to expand their friendship or also to connect with their friends. The Fig 4a: Social Network Penetration social media has more penetrations among the internet users in daily life. Social networks have given a platform for expressing thoughts of an individual either in a text format or in a pictorial format. The figures 4(a); 4(b); shows about the social network penetrations in different years. It implies that the penetration about the social media has grown more and is still growing at a pace amongst the people by a huge percentage. Fig 4b: Social Network Penetrations (5) Mobile Active Social Media Users: The Social Medias reach and success depends on the reach and the registration by users and their active logins and the posts being shared by them. The social media applications can be installed in mobile as an application in smart phones; Windows phone and apple phones. It can be accessed by getting an internet connection by opting a data service offered by the service provider or by getting
  4. 4. a wifi connection. So the mobility access of the application makes it more easy for the users to access from any mobile location to convey their messages to anyone or to share any posts of their choice. Fig 5: Mobile Active Social Media Users The above figure tells about the active users in social media in different European countries in a percentage format. It can be observed that Germany has more number of Mobile Active Social Media users. (6) Trust in Social Media: The social media posts cannot be trusted all the times as there are possibilities for hacking or data stolen or mishandling of data that is posted in social media. So the peoples trust on social media also plays a vital role in the use and reach of the social media. Only when people trust a social media site then the users count increases there and the active users can raise up and the data will be secured in it. Else the data can be stolen or it could Fig 6: Peoples Trust in Social Media be mishandled by anyone. The above figure implies about the peoples trust in social media in different European Countries. It says about the percentage or to the extent to which the users of social media trust the website. (7) Facebook Penetration: Facebook is one among the most famous social media site that is used by more people around the world. This site has more user trust and has ore number of active users with the site at a different time. The above figure tells about the Facebook user penetration in the different parts of the world. The data says that the user penetration of Facebook in the region of Europe is found to be 42% and the Fig 7: Facebook User Penetration user penetration in North America accounts to about 72.5%. (8) Facebook Turnover: The success or the failure of the business depends on checking the turnover of the company at each regular quarters or at the regular intervals. The turnover of Facebook in the European region is checked by seeing its turnover at different quarters or the turnover obtained at different intervals. The above figure tells about the turnover obtained by the Facebook in Europe at the different quadrant of the years and the advertising revenues of the quarters as advertising plays an important role for the reach of the product in the competitive market.
  5. 5. Figure 8: Facebook Turnover in different intervals (9) Revenue by Facebook in European Countries The main attribute determining the success of any organisation is the revenue that is obtained after the business. Only when a company performs well and it is trustable by the customers and when it is user friendly the company can have a good revenue. Fig 9: Revenue from different countries in USD The above chart symbolises about the revenue obtained from the different European countries. It can be seen that the Countries like UK; Germany and France contribute more for the revenue of Facebook. (10) Advertising Revenue: The advertising revenue says about the spending on the advertising on the product. The amount spent on advertising of the product and the amount that is being spent on marketing and promoting the product. The advertising and promoting the product plays a key role for the reach of the product in the market and among the people. The above figure tells about the advertising revenue of Facebook in different European countries. It can be seen that United Kingdom and Germany gives the highest contribution among the available countries. Fig 10: Advertising Revenue by Countries Conclusion: It can be observed that the internet usage and the interest of people using the internet increases daily in all people day by day. The usage of internet for professional purpose also raises as internet helps everyone for finding a job based on their need and their qualification and their experience. On the other hand the usage of internet is also increased for the usage of social media. The social media usage for sharing news and the other purpose also increases daily. The usage of Facebook for networking purpose also is increasing in daily basis among the citizens of the European Union. The social media sites have also turned as a bigger platform for marketing and promoting a product. The revenue for the marketing also increases in a greater margin and it also raises the advertising revenue and the return that is obtained after the investment and the promotion. Appendix: (i) The Mapping graph(Fig1) is used as it says about the Countries and the data related to the country. (ii) The Donut graph is used as the data is equally distributed and it serves fit for graphs about the data of different countries. (iii) The t-graph is used as only very less number of country data are used. (iv) The line graph is used as it explains well about the each countries
  6. 6. distribution in a detailed manner with accuracy. (v) The funnel graph is used as it says in a detailed manner about the developments or since the step by step increase order in data is shown. (vi) The Bowtiechart is used as it is needed to be explained about multiple data in a well understandable manner. (vii) The analytics option is used as it is needed to be explained about the different country data in an understandable manner. (viii) The Walkers Pictogram is used as it is needed to be explained about the data of individual users in it. (ix) The clustered bar chart is used as it is needed to be explained about the different country data for a numbered data. Tools Used: Tableau; Power BI. References: [1] P. Brandtzæg, J. Heim and A. Karahasanović, "Understanding the new digital divide—A typology of Internet users in Europe", 2019. [2] Redecker, C., Ala-Mutka, K. and Punie, Y., 2010. Learning 2.0-The impact of social media on learning in Europe. Policy brief. JRC Scientific and Technical Report. EUR JRC56958 EN, available from: http://bit. ly/cljlpq [Accessed 6 th February 2011]. [3]Redecker, C., Ala-Mutka, K. and Punie, Y., 2010. Learning 2.0-The impact of social media on learning in Europe. Policy brief. JRC Scientific and Technical Report. EUR JRC56958 EN, available from: http://bit. ly/cljlpq [Accessed 6 th February 2011]. Dataset Link: (1)https://www.statista.com/statistics/271430/s ocial-network-penetration-in-the-eu/ (2) https://www.statista.com/statistics/221377/inter net-users-using-social-networks-since-2010- by-country/ (3) https://www.statista.com/statistics/299492/acti ve-mobile-social-media-penetration-in- european-countries/ (4) https://www.statista.com/statistics/384479/prof essional-network-penetration-in-european- countries/ (5) https://www.statista.com/statistics/461963/social- media-advertising-revenue-countries-digital- market-outlook-europe/ (6) https://www.statista.com/statistics/715620/most- popular-global-news-sites-on-social-media-in- europe/ (7) https://www.statista.com/statistics/299496/active- mobile-social-media-users-in-european-countries/ (8) https://www.statista.com/statistics/454406/europe- trust-in-online-social-networks-by-country/ (9) https://www.statista.com/statistics/719966/average- daily-social-media-use-in-selected-european- countries/ (10) https://www.statista.com/statistics/719966/average- daily-social-media-use-in-selected-european- countries/ (11) https://www.statista.com/statistics/241552/share- of-global-population-using-facebook-by-region/

