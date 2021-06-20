Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Dichotomous key Construction of a dichotomous key- simplest way to identifying organism consist of structural features about the specimen to be identified. There are two alternatives for each features each of these two alternatives will lead to other features until the desired group of the specimen is reached.
  2. 2. A. Made up of pairs of statements which have opposing (opposite) descriptions B. Each pair of descriptions are numbered starting at 1 C. Each description in a pair is labeled A or B D. At the end of each description the key will either identify an object or give directions to another specific pair of descriptions Characteristics of a dichotomous key
  3. 3. A. Start at description 1a - if the description is correct follow the directions B. If description 1a is incorrect go to 1b - follow the directions C. Always read description A first - if it is correct follow the directions - if it is incorrect go to description B D. Continue following directions until object is identified How to use a dichotomous key
  4. 4. Example of the use of dichotomous key 1 With flower Angiosperms Without flower Go to 2 2 Seedless Go to 3 Seed bearing Gymnosperms 3 Plant body do not differentiate into root, stem and leaves Go to 4 Plant body differentiate into root, stem and leaves Go to 5 4 Without photosynthetic pigments Fungi With chlorophyll or other photosynthetic pigments Algae 5 No Vascular tissues Mosses/Bryophytes With vascular tissues Ferns/Pteridophytes
  5. 5. Dichotomous key  the dichotomous key can also be expressed in a diagrammatic form Non-flowering plants Without photsyn- thetic pigm ent With c hlorophyll or other photosynthetic pigm ent Algae Fungi No vasc ula r tissues With vasc ular tissues Mosses Gym nosperm s Plant body not differentiated into root, stem a nd leaves Plant body differentiated into stem and leaves Seed less Seed -bearing Ferns Flowering Plants (Angiosp erm ) Without flower With flower Plants
  6. 6. A. List characteristics of the objects to be identified B. Chose one characteristic that is unique (different) about each object C. Use that unique characteristic in opposing descriptions to identify How to make a dichotomous key
  7. 7. Dichotomous key for identification of E.coli
  8. 8. dichotomous key alone cannot be used to identify specimens, unless the specimens are known in advance to be included within the key. comparing the specimen with a more detailed description is vitally important

×