Resultados de febrero y enero

Resultado del Examen SIMULACRO 001 NOMBRAMIENTO DOCENTE Categoria: Nombramiento Docente Detalle del Exámen Resuelto Pregun...
Solución: El fundamento de la acupuntura Pregunta: 4.- TEXTO 01: Un mercader de Bagdag envió a sus sirviente al mercado a ...
no concedes la entrevista, no haremos siquiera la reseña, pero a menudo el periódico, satisfecho con la entrevista, se olv...
Pregunta: 11.- TEXTO 04: En todas las épocas, las perlas han sido las piedras tradicionales de las grandes ocasiones. Pero...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: no valora adecuadamente la tradición Pregunta: 15.- La actitud correcta frente a la tr...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: La práctica abortiva nos denigra socialmente Pregunta: 19.- El término «extremismo» si...
dos y retirarla del fuego. Puede rellenar con lo que desee. ¿Cuál es la estructura lógica del texto anterior? Solución: La...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 21 Pregunta: 27.- Todas las cosas frágiles, se rompen fácilmente. Algunos vasos son co...
Pregunta: 30.- Nancy tiene cierta cantidad de chocolates, triplica este número y luego Tony le quita 95 quedándole no más ...
Pregunta: 33.- En la siguiente multiplicación, cada ∗ representa un dígito. Halle la suma de todos los valores que reempla...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 5 Pregunta: 35.- Pablito y Pedrito tienen cierta cantidad de caramelos. Ellos se perca...
Pregunta: 36.- Todos los mamíferos son animales de sangre caliente. Todas las ballenas son mamíferos. Entonces, Solución: ...
Pregunta: 40.- En el país Kunta existen dos tipos de personas, los que siempre dicen la verdad y los que siempre mienten. ...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Lavenir – Ernesto Pregunta: 44.- Lo que no es animal, es planta. Todas las ovejas son ...
Pregunta: 48.- ¿Qué relación de parentesco existe entre el sobrino de la hermana del esposo de la única nuera del abuelo m...
Pregunta: 51.- En el área de Matemática, al desarrollar el tema de polinomios, el profesor Antonio había programado difere...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Construcción de su autonomía. Pregunta: 53.- El profesor Máximo está preocupado porque...
Pregunta: 56.- Luis debe tomar cuatro cursos de siete que están programados y que le interesan. Los cursos programados son...
Pregunta: 60.- En el VII Ciclo de la EBR, el estudiante reconoce su necesidad de independencia y de reafirmación de su pro...
Pregunta: 64.- Al finalizar una actividad deportiva, los profesores avisan al Director de la I.E de la indisciplina de los...
Pregunta: 68.- El docente observa que los estudiantes en aula forman grupos con fines comunes en la cual pueden expresarse...
Pregunta: 72.- El objetivo de monitoreo de la práctica Pre-Profesional es: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Verificar l...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Avanzado. Pregunta: 77.- En el área de Educación para el Trabajo, en el ciclo avanzado...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Audiovisual Pregunta: 81.- Si el profesor del EBA desea registrar los aprendizajes log...
Solución: La respuesta correcta es: aplicar una prueba de ubicación Pregunta: 85.- María es una adolescente, que por motiv...
Pregunta: 89.- Los estudiantes del VI ciclo de Educación Secundaria de la I.E. “Federico Villarreal” muestran iniciativa y...
  1. 1. Resultado del Examen SIMULACRO 001 NOMBRAMIENTO DOCENTE Categoria: Nombramiento Docente Detalle del Exámen Resuelto Pregunta: 1.- COMPRENSIÓN DE TEXTO La salud reproductiva es un estado general de bienestar físico, mental y social en todos los aspectos relacionados con el sistema reproductivo y con sus funciones y procesos. Ello lleva implícito el derecho del hombre y la mujer a obtener información y tener acceso a métodos de su elección seguros, eficaces, aceptables y económicamente asequibles en materia de planificación de la familia, así como otros métodos de su elección para la regulación de la fecundidad, que no estén legalmente prohibidos, y el derecho de la mujer a tener acceso a los servicios de atención de la salud que propicien los embarazos y los partos sin riesgo. La atención de la salud reproductiva incluye la salud sexual, cuyo objetivo es el desarrollo de la vida y de las relaciones personales. ¿Cuál es el tema central del texto anterior? Solución: La salud reproductiva Pregunta: 2.- TEXTO NO LITERARIO Hay demasiadas publicaciones en la Biblioteca del Congreso de Washington para satisfacer el afán de cultura de los hombres de todo el mundo. Esta circunstancia se debe a la sabia utilización de los fondos públicos. La biblioteca del Congreso no habría llegado a ser lo que es ahora sin la generosa ayuda del congreso de los EE.UU. y sin tener en cuenta a un ciudadano como el Dr. H. Putnam, Director Principal de tan importante Biblioteca. Él y sus colaboradores han dedicado, indesmayablemente, sus vidas en hacer que 5’000,000 ó más de libros y catálogos sirvan al público de todo el mundo en una proporción que no puede ser equipada por ninguna otra similar gran institución del viejo mundo”. Solución: Biblioteca para todo el mundo Pregunta: 3.- COMPRENSIÓN DE TEXTOS La práctica terapéutica de la medicina china que recurre a la inserción de agujas muy finas en puntos determinados de la superficie corporal es la acupuntura. Practicada en China desde siglos antes del inicio de nuestra era, fue introducida en Europa a mediados del siglo XIX. La acupuntura se funda en la teoría del principio único, que se divide en dos reglas vitales, el Yang y el Yin, que circulan por el cuerpo siguiendo líneas llamadas meridianos. El Yang es activo, solar y masculino; significa calor, vida y rapidez, y su energía es mental. El Yin es pasivo, lunar y femenino; significa frío, muerte y lentitud, y su energía es material. Para la medicina china, el cuerpo humano tiene doce órganos, asociados en pares yang-yin, cuyo desequilibrio causa enfermedad. La terapia consiste en el restablecimiento del equilibrio vital, para lo cual se insertan en determinados puntos agujas para tonificar (yang), que suelen ser de oro, y agujas para dispersar (yin) la energía, que suelen ser de plata. El tema que desarrolla el texto es http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 1 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  2. 2. Solución: El fundamento de la acupuntura Pregunta: 4.- TEXTO 01: Un mercader de Bagdag envió a sus sirviente al mercado a comprar provisiones. Cuando el sirviente regresó estaba pálido y temblaba. En esas condiciones le dijo a su patrón: «Señor, ahora que estuve en el mercado fui empujado por una mujer en medio del gentío, pero cuando me di vuelta vi que era la muerte la que me empujaba. Ella me miró e hizo un gesto amenazante. Ahora, por favor, dame tu caballo y me iré lejos de esta ciudad y así escaparé a mi destino. Me iré a Samarra y la muerte no me encontrará». El mercader, entonces, procedió a darle su caballo más veloz. El sirviente se montó en él, le hincó las espuelas en los costados y se fue galopando lo más rápido que podía. Entonces el mercader se fue al mercado y vio a la muerte parada entre el gentío y se le acercó y le dijo : «¿Por qué le hiciste un gesto amenazante a mi sirviente esta mañana?». «No fue un gesto amenazante - le respondió ella - fue sólo un gesto de sorpresa». «¿De sorpresa», preguntó el mercader?. «Sí, - respondió -. Estaba asombrada de ver a tu sirviente todavía en Bagdad, ya que tenía una cita con él, esta noche, en Samarra». En el texto, la palabra procedió denota: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Disposición. Pregunta: 5.- TEXTO 02: En una sociedad fundamentalmente estática, como lo han sido en general las sociedades preindustriales, cada nueva generación nace, crece y muere en un mundo básicamente similar al de las anteriores, de manera que pueden ser fácilmente introducidas por ellas. En tiempos recientes esto dejó de ser así, y las generaciones han debido incorporarse a mundos que sus mayores crearon, pero no llegaron a dominar. Hoy en día ni siquiera puede decirse que cada generación vaya a vivir en un mundo distinto, sino más bien que crecerá en uno, vivirá en otro y envejecerá y morirá en otro, o tai vez, más, pero en todo caso los suficientes para plantear a la institución escolar un nuevo desafío: el de preparar a cada nueva generación para incorporarse a un mundo distinto del de sus mayores y para encontrar y mantener su lugar en un mundo en constante mutación. Hay una diferencia sustancial entre el papel de la escuela de ayer y hoy : en el comienzo de la industrialización, la democratización, la secularización, la modernización y otros cambios que han dado lugar a la sociedad actual, la institución representaba en todos los sentidos el polo de la modernidad frente a la tradición, lo nuevo frente a lo viejo, mientras que hoy día, en el mejor de los casos, encuentra concurrencia en ese papel y, en el peor, es posible que haya quedado rezagada en la tradición. La expresión: «Hoy en día ni siquiera pueda decirse que cada generación vaya a vivir en un mundo distinto», sugiere estar preparados para vivir en un mundo: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: En constante mutación Pregunta: 6.- TEXTO 03: Mientras depende de la televisión para su agenda, la prensa ha decidido emularla en su estilo. La manera más típica de dar cualquier noticia se ha vuelto la entrevista. La entrevista es obligatoria en la televisión, pero es, en cambio, un instrumento que la prensa en el pasado usaba con mucha mesura. Entrevistar quiere decir regalar el propio espacio a alguien para hacerle decir lo que él quiere. Piensen sólo en lo que sucede cuando un autor publica un libro. El lector espera de la prensa un juicio y una orientación, y se fía de la opinión del critico conocido o de la seriedad del periódico. Hoy en día, en cambio, un periódico se considera vencido si no consigue obtener con ese autor una entrevista. ¿Qué es una entrevista con el autor? Fatalmente, autopublicidad. Es habitual un chantaje implícito: Si http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 2 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  3. 3. no concedes la entrevista, no haremos siquiera la reseña, pero a menudo el periódico, satisfecho con la entrevista, se olvida de la reseña. En cualquier caso, se ha estafado al lector; la publicidad ha sustituido al juicio crítico. El autor deja entrever principalmente: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: La degeneración de la entrevista. Pregunta: 7.- En épocas pasadas, la entrevista Solución: La respuesta correcta es: no fue muy usada en la prensa. Pregunta: 8.- La entrevista periodística debería poseer: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: sentido objetivo y orientador Pregunta: 9.- Los entrevistados hacen de la entrevista Solución: La respuesta correcta es: un motivo para autoensalzarse. Pregunta: 10.- «Estafara los lectores» significa: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: desmerecer a su calidad intelectiva. http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 3 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  4. 4. Pregunta: 11.- TEXTO 04: En todas las épocas, las perlas han sido las piedras tradicionales de las grandes ocasiones. Pero las novias son quienes más las pretenden, bien como collares, rebordadas en el traje o salpicadas entre los azahares de la tiara. Todo se remonta a la leyenda según la cual el dios Vishnu encontró una perla en el mar y adornó con ella a su hija en su matrimonio. ¿Cuál es la estructura del texto anterior? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Un elemento en el tiempo - Uso del elemento - Origen del uso Pregunta: 12.- TEXTO 03: El pasadista tiene siempre tiene el paradójico destino de entender el pasado muy interiormente al futurista. La facultad de pensar la historia y la facultad de hacerla o creerla, se identifican. El revolucionario tiene una imagen animada y viviente del pasado, mientras que el pasadista es incapaz de representárselo en su inquietud y su afluencia. Quien no puede imaginar el futuro, tampoco puede, por lo general, imaginar el pasado. No existe, pues, un conflicto real entre revolucionario y una tradición, sino para los que conciben la tradición como un museo o una momia. El conflicto es efectivo sólo con el tradicionalismo. Los revolucionarios encarnan la voluntad de la sociedad de no petrificarse en una etapa, de no inmovilizarse en una actitud. A veces, la sociedad pierde esta voluntad creadora, se percibe una sensación de desencanto; se constata, entonces, inexorable, su envejecimiento y decadencia. Para sacar conclusiones de la tradición se requiere Solución: La respuesta correcta es: desligarle dei tradicionalismo Pregunta: 13.- El desencanto social es producto de Solución: La respuesta correcta es: la mala orientación de la voluntad creativa. Pregunta: 14.- Se deduce que el pasadista, a diferencia del futurista http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 4 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  5. 5. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: no valora adecuadamente la tradición Pregunta: 15.- La actitud correcta frente a la tradición sería Solución: La respuesta correcta es: darle un carácter dinámico Pregunta: 16.- El tradicionalismo se caracteriza por: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: petrificar las relaciones sociales. Pregunta: 17.- TEXTO 05: Hoy en día el debate sobre el aborto está instalado en nuestra sociedad. Este tema genera sentimientos encontrados y la sociedad nos pide que tomemos una postura a favor o en contra, cuando en realidad esto implica, en ocasiones, el tener que decidir entre la vida de dos seres humanos. El extremismo fomentado por las corrientes opuestas coarta la reflexión que debe implantarse en todos los ámbitos de la sociedad. El tema es controversial y tomar una postura, a favor o en contra, implica dejar de lado ciertas situaciones que se deben contemplar desde una y otra mirada. Por ejemplo, suele decirse que los bebés tienen derecho a vivir, que son inocentes criaturas que surgen en el mundo y su muerte representa el más atroz de los crímenes; las campañas de concientización suelen complementar su defensa con imágenes muy explícitas de esta práctica. Pero en ningún caso se tienen en cuenta los derechos de la mujer que, en situaciones particulares, la concepción atenta contra su propia vida. Hablamos específicamente en casos de enfermedades congénitas, o de cualquier tipo, que pueda tener el bebé y casos de violación, donde se comprueba que fue fruto de una situación forzosa. Como bien exige la propuesta planteada desde la Cámara de Diputados, es necesario que la legislación, ya sea a favor o en contra, contemple la educación de los jóvenes, para evitar que se fomente el aborto de forma sistemática e inconsciente. El hecho de admitir que, en situaciones excepcionales, debe permitirse el aborto, no quiere decir que sea sano ni aceptable incentivar la inconsciencia y la falta de precauciones, promoviendo el aborto como opción gratuita y cotidiana. El tema del texto es Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Divergencias sobre el aborto Pregunta: 18.- Del texto se infiere: http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 5 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  6. 6. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: La práctica abortiva nos denigra socialmente Pregunta: 19.- El término «extremismo» significa: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Radicalización Pregunta: 20.- Según lo leído podemos afirmar que el autor del texto es: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Abogado Pregunta: 21.- TEXTO 06: Al pleno sol, frente a la casa comunal y en tomo de una mesa rústica y maciza, con macicez de mueble incaico, el gran consejo de los yayas, constituido en tribunal, presidía el acto, solemne, impasible, impenetrable, sin más señales de vida que el movimiento acompasado y leve de las bocas chacchadoras, que parecían tascar un freno invisible. De pronto los yayas dejaron de chacchar, arrojaron de un escupitajo la papilla verdusca de la masticación, limpiáronse en un paso de manos las bocas espumosas y el viejo Marcos Huacachino, que presidía el consejo, exclamó: - Ya hemos chacchado bastante. La coca nos aconsejará en el momento de la justicia. Ahora bebamos para hacerlo mejor. Y todos, servidos por un decurión, fueron vaciando a grandes tragos un enorme vaso de chacta. Que traigan a Cunee Mailie - ordenó Huacachino una vez que todos terminaron de beber. Y, repentinamente, maniatado y conducido por cuatro mozos corpulentos, apareció ante el tribunal un indio de edad incalculable, alto, fornido, ceñudo y que parecía desdeñar las injurias y amenazas de la muchedumbre. En esa actitud, con la ropa ensangrentada y desgarrada por las manos de sus perseguidores y las dentelladas de los perros ganaderos, el indio más parecía la estatua de la rebeldía que la del abatimiento. Era tal la regularidad de su mirada, su porte señorial que, a pesar de sus ojos sanguinolentos, fluía de su persona una gran simpatía, la simpatía que despiertan los hombres que poseen la hermosura y la fuerza. «Ushanan Jampi» Enrique López Albújar Los yayas son análogos a: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Jueces Pregunta: 22.- TEXTO 05: Para preparar una tortilla francesa, es necesario batir los huevos, agregarles sal y luego verter la mezcla en una sartén con mantequilla derretida. Cuando se dora por un lado, hay que darle vuelta con mucho cuidado. Finalmente hay que doblarla en http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 6 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  7. 7. dos y retirarla del fuego. Puede rellenar con lo que desee. ¿Cuál es la estructura lógica del texto anterior? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Idea general - descripción del proceso e indicación de ingredientes - sugerencia final. Pregunta: 23.- El autor describe a: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Un indio Pregunta: 24.- El término chacchar, significa Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Masticar Pregunta: 25.- En el texto, hermosura adquiere el significado de: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: gallardía Pregunta: 26.- Seis amigas cuyas edades son 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 y 15 años, están sentadas en seis asientos distribuidos simétricamente alrededor de una mesa circular. Se observa que: – Todas están ubicadas consecutivamente según sus edades. Angélica está sentada junto a Andrea. – Ariana se sienta frente a la menor y junto a Alexandra y Angélica. Además, Ágatha está sentada a la derecha de Ana y a la izquierda de la mayor. Halle la suma de las edades, en años, de Ágatha y Ana. http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 7 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  8. 8. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 21 Pregunta: 27.- Todas las cosas frágiles, se rompen fácilmente. Algunos vasos son cosas frágiles. Entonces, Solución: Algunos vasos se rompen fácilmente. Pregunta: 28.- Sofía sumó los números de las páginas de un libro empezando por el 1 de la primera página y obtuvo 2013. Pablo, que observaba se dio cuenta de que se saltó una página. Halle la suma de los números que indican la cantidad de páginas que tiene el libro y el número de la página que se saltó. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 66 Pregunta: 29.- Un mayorista compró a un fabricante cierto número de lapiceros a razón de S/. 8,4 la docena y los vendió después a un comerciante a razón de S/. 9 la decena. Luego, el comerciante vendió dichos lapiceros al público a S/. 2,8 el par, ganando 720 soles más de lo que ganó el mayorista, ¿cuánto cobró, en soles, el fabricante por todos los lapiceros? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 1680 Solución: 1) Cantidad de lapiceros que vendió el fabricante: 120k Entonces, cobró al almacenista: 8,4(10k) = S/. 84k 2) El almacenista vende al comerciante todo por: 9(12k) = S/.108k Liego, tiene una ganancia de 108k-84k = 24k. 3) El comerciante vende todo por: 2,8(60k) = S/. 168k Luego, tiene una ganancia de 168k-108k = 60k. Entonces 60k – 24k = 720, luego, k = 20. Por lo tanto, el fabricante cobró S/. 1680. http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 8 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  9. 9. Pregunta: 30.- Nancy tiene cierta cantidad de chocolates, triplica este número y luego Tony le quita 95 quedándole no más de 87. Después, con ayuda de Fernando, duplica el número de chocolates que tenía al principio y luego se ve obligada a vender 40, quedándole no menos de 79. ¿Cuántos chocolates tenía inicialmente Nancy? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 60 Pregunta: 31.- En una ánfora se tiene 13 fichas rojas, 9 fichas blancas, 8 fichas azules y 5 fichas verdes. ¿Cuántas fichas se debe extraer, al azar, como mínimo, para tener con seguridad 9 fichas rojas, 8 fichas blancas, 7 fichas azules y 3 fichas verdes? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 34 Resolución: 1) Se tiene en la ánfora 35 fichas: 13R, 9B, 8A, 5V. 2) Se tiene cuatro extracciones posibles: 1ro. 31 fichas: (9R), 9B, 8A, 5V 2do. 34 fichas: 13R, (8B), 8A, 5V 3ro. 34 fichas: 13R, 9B, (7A), 5V 4to. 33 fichas: 13R, 9B, 8A, (3V) 3) Tomando el caso extremo, resulta el número mínimo de fichas extraídas: 34. Pregunta: 32.- La liebre de Marzo (personaje de Alicia en el país de las maravillas) siempre miente de lunes a miércoles y dice la verdad los demás días de la semana. Un día se encuentra con Alicia y le dice: – “Ayer mentí” – “Pasado mañana mentiré durante dos días seguidos” Después de una cierta meditación lógica, Alicia deduce que encontró a la liebre de Marzo un día: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Lunes http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 9 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  10. 10. Pregunta: 33.- En la siguiente multiplicación, cada ∗ representa un dígito. Halle la suma de todos los valores que reemplazan a los asteriscos (∗) de los productos parciales. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 15 Pregunta: 34.- Marcos tiene menos de S/. 40 en monedas de 2 y 5 soles. Si el número de monedas de 5 soles es el máximo posible y el doble del número de monedas de 5 soles es excedido por el número de monedas de 2 soles, ¿cuál es la diferencia positiva entre el número de monedas de 2 soles y las de 5 soles? http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 10 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  11. 11. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 5 Pregunta: 35.- Pablito y Pedrito tienen cierta cantidad de caramelos. Ellos se percatan, que la suma del número de caramelos que tiene Pablito y la mitad de los que tiene Pedrito es menor que 92, además la diferencia entre el cuádruple de los caramelos de Pablito y los de Pedrito, en ese orden es mayor que 35. Si el número de caramelos de Pablito excede en 2 a la mitad del número de caramelos de Pedrito, ¿cuántos caramelos tienen entre los dos como máximo? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 134 http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 11 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  12. 12. Pregunta: 36.- Todos los mamíferos son animales de sangre caliente. Todas las ballenas son mamíferos. Entonces, Solución: Todas las ballenas son animales de sangre caliente. Pregunta: 37.- Todas las flores son muy bonitas. Todas las rosas son flores. Entonces, Solución: Todas las rosas son muy bonitas. Pregunta: 38.- Nadia, Rosario, Mery y Janet se alojan en un hotel y cada una de ellas toma una habitación diferente. Las habitaciones están numeradas diferentes del 1 al 4, y dicen: – Nadia : “Yo tengo la habitación 3” – Rosario : “El numero en mi habitación es el doble que la de Janet” – Mery : “Nadia no tiene la habitación 3” – Janet : “Mery tiene la habitación 4” Si sólo uno de ellas miente, ¿cuánto suman los números de las habitaciones que tienen Rosario y Janet? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 3 Pregunta: 39.- “Juan tiene por lo menos 6 primos”, dice José. “No, tiene menos de 6”, corrige Ramiro. “Tal vez tengas razón, pero lo que yo sé, es que tiene más de 1 primo”, agrega Ezequiel. Si se sabe que solo uno de los tres muchachos, dice la verdad, ¿cuántos primos puede tener Juan? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 1 Resolución: 1) Solo uno de ellos está diciendo la verdad. 2) Si José dice la verdad, entonces la afirmación de Ezequiel también seria verdadero. Imposible porque solo uno dice la verdad. Por tanto José no dice la verdad, es decir Juan tiene menos de 6 primos. 3) Si Juan tiene entre 2 y 5 primos, entonces Ramiro y Ezequiel estarían diciendo la verdad. Imposible porque solo uno dice la verdad. Por tanto Juan tiene 1 solo primo. Así solo Ramiro estaría diciendo la verdad. 4) Por tanto Juan tiene 1 solo primo. http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 12 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  13. 13. Pregunta: 40.- En el país Kunta existen dos tipos de personas, los que siempre dicen la verdad y los que siempre mienten. Una persona se encuentra con 3 habitantes de Kunta y le comentan lo siguiente: – A dice: “B y yo somos iguales (decimos la verdad los dos o mentimos los dos)” – B dice: “C siempre dice la verdad” – C dice: “A y yo somos diferentes (si uno miente el otro dice la verdad)” Entonces son correctas: I) A es mentiroso II) B es mentiroso III) C dice la verdad Solución: La respuesta correcta es: I y III Pregunta: 41.- Cuatro amigos que tienen 66, 68, 72 y 75 años de edad, conversan de sus edades de hace 50 años y afirmaron: • Lucas: “Yo tenía 16 años”. • Venancio: “Para entonces yo tenía 22 años”. • José: “Lucas tenía en ese tiempo 18 años”. • Guillermo: “Yo tenía 25 años”. Se sabe que solo uno de ellos miente y los otros tres dicen la verdad. Si José es menor que Lucas, ¿cuál es la suma de las edades, que tenían José y Guillermo hace 50 años? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: I y III Pregunta: 42.- Supongamos que los solteros siempre mienten y los casados siempre dicen la verdad. Tres amigos afirmaron: Alan : “Kevin y Daniel son casados”. Kevin : “Alan es soltero”. Daniel : “Kevin es soltero”. Si sólo uno de ellos dice la verdad, ¿cuáles de las siguientes afirmaciones son verdaderas? I) Alan es soltero y Kevin es casado. II) Alan y Daniel son solteros. III) Kevin es casado y Daniel es soltero. IV) Alan y Daniel son casados. V) Kevin y Daniel son casados. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: I, II y III Resolución: 1) Supongamos que Alan dice la verdad. Entonces se tiene la contradicción: – Alan: V ⇒ casado. – Kevin: M ⇒ soltero y casado. – Daniel: M ⇒ soltero. 2) Supongamos que Daniel dice la verdad. Entonces se tiene la contradicción: – Alan: M ⇒ soltero y casado. – Kevin: M ⇒ soltero. – Daniel: V ⇒ casado. 3) Por tanto, Kevin dice la verdad. Entonces se tiene el resultado: – Alan: M ⇒ soltero – Kevin: V ⇒ casado. – Daniel: M ⇒ soltero 4) Por tanto las afirmaciones verdaderas son: I, II y III. Pregunta: 43.- Tres amigos Marcos, Ernesto y Lavenir en el último examen de admisión a San Marcos obtuvieron puntajes diferentes. Al encontrarse hicieron dos afirmaciones cada uno: – Marcos: “Yo obtuve el mayor puntaje de los tres”. “Lavenir obtuvo el menor puntaje” – Ernesto: “Yo obtuve el mayor puntaje de los tres”. “Mi puntaje obtenido es más que Marcos y Lavenir juntos” – Lavenir: “Yo obtuve el mayor puntaje de los tres”. “Ernesto solo obtuvo la mitad de mi puntaje”. Si tres de las afirmaciones anteriores son falsas, ¿quiénes obtuvieron el menor y mayor puntaje respectivamente? http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 13 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  14. 14. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Lavenir – Ernesto Pregunta: 44.- Lo que no es animal, es planta. Todas las ovejas son animales. Entonces, Solución: Ninguna de las anteriores. Pregunta: 45.- Alberto es padre de Danilo, Ernesto es hijo de Ruperto y a la vez hermano de Alberto y de Benito. Si los tres hermanos son de un mismo padre, ¿quién es el padre del tío del padre del hijo de Danilo? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Ruperto Pregunta: 46.- Carlitos camina con una brújula en la mano y hace el siguiente recorrido: Camina 20√2m al noreste, 15m al este, 12√2m al suroeste, 31m al sur. ¿A qué distancia del punto de partida se encuentra? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 23√2m Pregunta: 47.- Una familia consta de 2 padres, 2 madres, 3 hijos, 1 hija, 2 hermanos, 1 hermana, 1 abuelo, 1 abuela, 2 nietos, 1 nieta, 2 esposos, 2 esposas, 1 nuera. ¿Cuántas personas como mínimo conforman dicha familia? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 7 http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 14 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  15. 15. Pregunta: 48.- ¿Qué relación de parentesco existe entre el sobrino de la hermana del esposo de la única nuera del abuelo materno de mi único sobrino y el tío de la hija del suegro de mi esposa? Considere que mi esposa es hija única y mi única hermana tiene solo un hermano. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: sobrino nieto – tío abuelo Pregunta: 49.- En cierta reunión familiar se encuentran 1 abuelo, 1 abuela, 2 padres, 2 madres, 3 nietos, un nieto, 2 nietas, 1 hermano, 2 hermanas, 2 hijos varones, 2 hijas, 1 suegro, 1 suegra y 1 nuera; en esta reunión hay una urna conteniendo fichas numeradas del 1 al 11, de la cual cada una de las personas extrae al azar 3 fichas, obteniendo como total suma de la numeración de sus fichas a lo más 58. Si todos extrajeron fichas con numeración par, y la cantidad de personas reunidas es la mínima, ¿cuál es la suma máxima de los números de solo 2 fichas extraídas por la nuera? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 20 Pregunta: 50.- Con S/. 5890 se compraron 16 artículos entre televisores a S/ 550, radios a S/. 260 y reproductores a S/. 330 cada uno. Calcule el exceso de la cantidad de radios a la cantidad de televisores que se compraron. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: 4 http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 15 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  16. 16. Pregunta: 51.- En el área de Matemática, al desarrollar el tema de polinomios, el profesor Antonio había programado diferentes evaluaciones para la unidad. Tenía bien claro los logros de aprendizaje que debían alcanzar sus . estudiantes. La aplicación de diferentes técnicas de evaluación le permitió detectar que sus alumnos tenían dificultades en la división de polinomios de tercer grado. Se dio cuenta que debía reforzar sus conocimientos sobre suma y resta de polinomios y la ley de signos. Por tal motivo, trabajando juntos, los estudiantes comenzaron a mostrar mejoras y mayor dominio en el tema de los polinomios. ¿Qué función de la evaluación permitió recoger información valiosa sobre las dificultades de los estudiantes? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: El profesor realizó el seguimiento oportuno del proceso de enseñanza y aprendizaje, para detectar logros o dificultades, con el fin de aplicar medidas pertinentes conducentes al mejoramiento del aprendizaje. Pregunta: 52.- El tutor aplicó una lista de cotejo a los estudiantes de 2do. Grado de secundaria. A través de ella Identificó las características principales de comportamiento del aula. Entre todos, Miguel se hizo notar por su carácter rebelde y enfado hacia todo adulto que le llame la atención; sin embargo, en una oportunidad comentó a su tutor que ni él mismo se entiende. Miguel, en esta etapa de su vida, está atravesando por un proceso de: http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 16 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  17. 17. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Construcción de su autonomía. Pregunta: 53.- El profesor Máximo está preocupado porque sus estudiantes pocas veces muestran entusiasmo ante cada sesión de aprendizaje; pero procura encontrar procedimientos que le ayuden a resolver esta dificultad. ¿Qué estrategias le podría usted sugerir a su colega? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Incorporar dinámicas o actividades prácticas acordes a las necesidades de los estudiantes. Pregunta: 54.- La profesora Sarita debe trabajar con sus alumnos la hora del juego libre; para ello ha organizado el aula en sus diversos sectores con sus respectivos materiales, y espera que los niños disfruten de esta actividad. Ha pasado una semana y está preocupada porque los niños se disputan los materiales y dejan desordenada el aula; todos quieren hacer lo mismo. Estas acciones le permiten reflexionar sobre la secuencia de la actividad programada en la hora del juego. ¿Qué secuencia debe seguir la profesora para el mejor desarrollo del juego? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Toman decisiones en equipo sobre el tipo de juego; ubican el sector de juego; eligen los juguetes que necesitan al asumir roles; desarrollan el juego; guardan los objetos y ordenan los sectores; socializan y representan lo que jugaron. Pregunta: 55.- El profesor Panfilo, luego de recoger el examen escrito de matemática se dirige a los niños y niñas diciéndoles en voz alta: "Felicitaciones a los que han desarrollado bien los problemas propuestos porque lo hemos trabajado en clase, y quienes lo hicieron mal podrán tener una segunda oportunidad'. Ante la situación descrita, ¿cuál de las proposiciones NO corresponde con la reacción de Panfilo? Solución: El profesor no conoce bien a los estudiantes porque fue destacado recientemente. http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 17 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  18. 18. Pregunta: 56.- Luis debe tomar cuatro cursos de siete que están programados y que le interesan. Los cursos programados son: De Ciencias: Biología, Química y Física. De Humanidades: Inglés, Francés , Música y Literatura. Luis debe tomar dos cursos de Ciencias, pero tiene problemas en el horario ya que Inglés, Química y Música están programadas a la misma hora; lo mismo sucede con Biología y Francés. Si Luis decide tomar el curso de Inglés, ¿qué otros cursos puede tomar? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Biología; física; inglés y literatura. Pregunta: 57.- Si en una Institución Educativa, los docentes del área de Persona Familia y Relaciones Humanas, desean trabajar con otras áreas curriculares, el desarrollo de la autoestima en los estudiantes ¿qué tipo de unidad didáctica deberán diseñar? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Proyecto de aprendizaje. Pregunta: 58.- Una característica que distingue al estudiante del VI Ciclo de la Educación Básica Regular es que evidencia una inclinación progresiva hacia el arte y la práctica de actividades físicas y deportivas; esto se explica debido a: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: La necesidad de buscar medios para expresar sus emociones, intereses e ideas. Pregunta: 59.- Ante las inquietudes o interrogantes de sus estudiantes del primer grado de secundaria, la profesora de C.T.A, se preocupa y esmera en brindar explicaciones racionales de los hechos, fenómenos y procesos de la realidad. Así la profesora está favoreciendo el desarrollo del pensamiento: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Abstracto http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 18 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  19. 19. Pregunta: 60.- En el VII Ciclo de la EBR, el estudiante reconoce su necesidad de independencia y de reafirmación de su propio “Yo" y siente la necesidad de aumentar su confianza en sí mismo. Esto se explica en: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: La necesidad de asumir responsabilidades como joven y futuro ciudadano. Pregunta: 61.- El Profesor de Ciencias Sociales, planificó y realizó con sus estudiantes una campaña de recolección de víveres y abrigo para donar a los niños y niñas víctimas de las heladas en la sierra de nuestro país. ¿Qué características se favoreció en el estudiante con esta actividad? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Sensible y solidario. Pregunta: 62.- El Profesor de C.T.A ha planificado una unidad didáctica, articulando con el área de Educación para el Trabajo. Con sus estudiantes recopilarán información sobre la contaminación y los residuos sólidos, reforzarán y profundizarán sus conocimientos, realizarán charlas, elaborarán trípticos finalizando con la adquisición de colectores para separar los residuos sólidos. Para ello el docente ha diseñado: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Un proyecto de aprendizaje. Pregunta: 63.- Una profesora desarrolla la siguiente capacidad en sus estudiantes: “indaga sobre las instituciones que velan por la seguridad ciudadana en su distrito”. ¿Cuál de los conflictos éticos sobre crisis de valores, planteados en el Diseño Curricular Nacional, ha utilizado como guía para el desarrollo de este aprendizaje? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Violencia social. http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 19 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  20. 20. Pregunta: 64.- Al finalizar una actividad deportiva, los profesores avisan al Director de la I.E de la indisciplina de los estudiantes; éste, que ya se había dado cuenta, ordena que se queden en el patio a los alumnos involucrados. Les insulta, grita y les impone castigos de acuerdo a las normas de la institución educativa. Este hecho de la vida escolar, ¿a qué tipo de modelo de autoridad corresponde? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Autoritaria Pregunta: 65.- El profesor una vez culminado el proceso de evaluación, determinó que uno de sus estudiantes evidenció el logro de los aprendizajes previstos en el tiempo programado, entonces le corresponde una nota: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Entre 14-17 Pregunta: 66.- En la institución educativa se ha detectado que existe mucho maltrato entre los niños y niñas, a veces los alumnos quieren opinar y sus compañeros los callan o los ridiculizan poniéndoles apodos. En las familias hay poca comunicación entre padres e hijos. Los hijos no confían en sus padres por temor a que los peguen. Esta institución educativa debe plantear como tema transversal: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Educación para la paz. el amor y la familia. Pregunta: 67.- Si el docente observa que el adolescente muestra actitudes y comportamientos, al parecer conflictivos, como ser: desafío a la autoridad paterna, exigencia de mayor libertad, uso de vocabulario poco convencional, etc. Entonces debe brindar orientación con apoyo del padre de familia para desarrollar................................... Solución: La respuesta correcta es: La afirmación de su personalidad a partir del reconocimiento de su identidad. http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 20 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  21. 21. Pregunta: 68.- El docente observa que los estudiantes en aula forman grupos con fines comunes en la cual pueden expresarse y sentirse bien. ¿Cuál es la técnica propicia para fortalecer dichas características? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Trabajo en equipo. Pregunta: 69.- Un docente al utilizar los programas de computadoras con materiales impresos, equipos de laboratorio con textos de aprendizaje, materiales de artes plásticas con diapositivas, sonido grabado y uso de textos de autoaprendizaje. Estaría haciendo uso de: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Materiales multimediales. Pregunta: 70.- La aprobación satisfactoria de cada Módulo Ocupacional del Ciclo Básico o Módulo de especialidad del Ciclo Medio precisando la competencia laboral, las capacidades terminales, la cantidad de horas efectivas de aprendizaje, la Institución y el lugar donde se ha realizado la Práctica Pre-Profesional que habilita para el desempeño laboral, son requisitos para: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: La Certificación Modular. Pregunta: 71.- Los estudiantes que aprueban módulos de especialidad, que respondan a un perfil técnico y alcancen el mínimo de 2000 horas establecidas obtendrán: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: El Título de Técnico. http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 21 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  22. 22. Pregunta: 72.- El objetivo de monitoreo de la práctica Pre-Profesional es: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Verificar la eficiencia y eficacia del desarrollo de la práctica pre- profesional Pregunta: 73.- Comprende capacidades para utilizar tecnología adecuada, operar herramientas, máquinas, equipos y realizar procesos. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Ejecución de Procesos. Pregunta: 74.- Los ciclos en la EBA constituyen las principales unidades de la estructura de la modalidad que una vez concluidos dan derecho a... y el logro de los aprendizajes ... Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Una certificación, una constancia Pregunta: 75.- El desarrollo de competencias que posibilitan a los estudiantes el fortalecimiento y la autoafirmación de su identidad como persona y grupo social y también al desarrollo funcional de las capacidades básicas de lectura y escritura, y de cálculo matemático, se desarrolla en ciclo: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Inicial e Intermedio. Pregunta: 76.- La adquisición de herramientas para seguir aprendiendo a través de todas las áreas (principalmente mayor dominio de diversos lenguajes, hábitos de estudio, desarrollo de habilidades cognitivas, flexibilidad para adaptarse a situaciones nuevas, capacidad para buscar información, procesarla y aplicarla), se dan con énfasis en el ciclo: http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 22 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  23. 23. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Avanzado. Pregunta: 77.- En el área de Educación para el Trabajo, en el ciclo avanzado, se deben desarrollar módulos ocupacionales, y tener en cuenta que no se trata de desarrollar los contenidos teóricamente en la pizarra, si no de desarrollar capacidades y actitudes vivenciando los procesos de una actividad productiva. Estos módulos se desarrollan: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: En todos los grados. Pregunta: 78.- La matemática en el ciclo avanzado es una obra humana en permanente construcción. Es fruto de un proceso histórico en el que los aspectos deductivos de esta ciencia son una faceta de ella, la que se manifiesta en su condición de producto elaborado, riguroso, que muestra a la matemática como una ciencia deductiva en la que se llega a una verdad mediante una cadena de pasos lógicos. Sin embargo caeríamos en la unilateralita si no reconociéramos su otra faceta, asociada a su proceso de elaboración, que incluye aspectos como la intuición, las conjeturas, la exploración, la creatividad, las motivaciones y las emociones. El título del presente fragmento sería: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Las dos facetas de la matemática. Pregunta: 79.- El profesor Jorge Cortez, al iniciar su dase de Ciencia Ambiente y Salud, invita a sus alumnos a observar el barranco convertido en un botadero de basura que está cerca al centro educativo. Luego retoman al aula y el profesor continúa con el desarrollo de su clase, en cuyo esquema presenta las siguientes fases: - Presentación de la situación o problema. - Identificación de las necesidades de aprendizaje. - Aprendizaje necesario para responder a la situación. - Resolución de la situación o problema. ¿Qué estrategia para aprender estaría utilizando el profesor Jorge Cortez? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: De problemas. Pregunta: 80.- Cuando Juan, profesor del curso de Ciencia, Tecnología y Ambiente, proyecta durante su clase películas atractivas para captar la atención de los estudiantes, ¿qué tipo de material educativo utiliza? http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 23 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  24. 24. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Audiovisual Pregunta: 81.- Si el profesor del EBA desea registrar los aprendizajes logrados por el estudiante en el grado correspondiente, entonces ¿qué instrumento de registro de evaluación de los aprendizajes utiliza? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Constancia de estudios. Pregunta: 82.- Según Piaget cuando el estadio moral se reduce la autoridad del adulto en beneficio de la relación ente iguales Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Heterónoma Pregunta: 83.- Muchos de los estudiantes de EBA están desmotivados frente a la educación formal, en la medida que durante gran parte de la jornada diaria utilizan el tiempo para desarrollar su trabajo, lo que no les permite asistir a jornadas escolares rígidas. El enunciado define: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Una característica de la población demandante de EBA. Pregunta: 84.- Carmen es ama de casa y tiene 38 años de edad. A lo largo de su vida ha logrado desarrollar múltiples aprendizajes. Luego de muchos años, decide retomar sus estudios en el EBA. Para efectuar su matrícula se le debe http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 24 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  25. 25. Solución: La respuesta correcta es: aplicar una prueba de ubicación Pregunta: 85.- María es una adolescente, que por motivos familiares no terminó el quinto grado de secundaria en una I.E. de EBR. Ella desea terminar sus estudios y se matricula en un CEBA. ¿En qué grado debe matricularse? Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Cuarto grado del ciclo avanzado. Pregunta: 86.- Un director de EBA ha observado durante una semana la forma en que se realiza la evaluación de los aprendizajes en el CEBA. Al detectar que ésta se concentra en procedimientos de heteroevaluación, reúne a los docentes y les recomienda incorporar procedimientos que garanticen el auto y coevaluación. Esta recomendación busca que la evaluación en el CEBA sea: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Participativa. Pregunta: 87.- Son estudiantes entre doce a catorce años de edad y se encuentran en el segundo grado de educación secundaria ¿Qué características cognitivas serian propias de esta edad: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Participativa. Pregunta: 88.- El profesor Luís Palacios, de la I.E "San José” en su programación curricular del Área de Comunicación formula la capacidad: “Redacta textos narrativos sobre Chiclayo, y otros contextos, respetando su estructura y utilizando los conectores propios de la narración” En este caso se está: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: contextualizando capacidades http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 25 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.
  26. 26. Pregunta: 89.- Los estudiantes del VI ciclo de Educación Secundaria de la I.E. “Federico Villarreal” muestran iniciativa y se esmeran por la práctica del deporte fútbol, esta es: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: Una actitud Pregunta: 90.- Cuando un docente en la gestión del proceso Aprendizaje - Enseñanza desarrolla habilidades de razonamiento tales como: observar, comparar, dosificar, describir, identificar, etc que involucran un conjunto de capacidades especificas a través de las cuales los seres humanos podemos interpretar información, analizarla, argumentar ideas, intuir, significados y evaluar proposiciones en diferentes contextos de la acción humana, esta desarrollando y fortaleciendo: Solución: La respuesta correcta es: el pensamiento critico Resumen Exámen Resuelto Cantidad de Preguntas: 90 Preguntas Correctas: 54, representa un: 60.00% al 100% Preguntas Incorrectas: 36 Puntos Obtenido: 119.5 de un total de: 195.5 Tiempo Transurrido: 0 : 10 : 36 http://www.augeperu.org/cursovirtual/user/resultexa.php 26 de 26 1/03/2017 7:18 p. m.

