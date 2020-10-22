ROI in Teams user adoption Kettukari Microsoft Reactor 22.10.2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Where's the ROI in Teams user adoption? Karoliina Kettukari 22.10.2020
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Karoliina Kettukari Leading Modern Work with Microsoft 365 @ Meltlake Co-organiser...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Story time!
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ The usual story… @kettukari
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ How do you succesfully implement Teams? Platform for modern work Hub for teamwork ...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ USER ADOPTION @kettukari
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Change is slow I don’t care about these Office 365 tools. What added value those b...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ FIGHT THE HOOK ISTANCE WITH WHAT’S IN IT FOR ME? HOOK OF RESISTANCE @kettukari
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Why are companies implementing Teams? Licencing costs & moving to cloud 70% 19% Ga...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Meetings each week Time saved every week by improved collaboration and communicati...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Why are companies implementing Teams? Gartner 2019 Technical trainings 70% User ad...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ What to measure? MAU @kettukari
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 0 1 000 2018/05 2018/06 2018/07 2018/08 2018/09 2018/10 20...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Monthly Active Users Customers in 2020 @kettukari
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ THE NUMBERS ARE NOT ENOUGH @kettukari
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ What do you do with all the money and time you save? @kettukari
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Employee experience tools in Teams Productivity Score My Analytics New! Wellbeing ...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ HOW MUCH? WHAT IF WE DON’T? @kettukari
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ “The species that survives is the one that is able best to adapt and adjust to the...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ GOODIE BAG @kettukari
🖤 Learn more: https://aka.ms/ROI-in-Teams-8 @kettukari Q&A Please answer to our survey: https://aka.ms/Reactor/Survey Plea...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Harward Business Review 2020 A C-suite Blueprint for Empowering Firstline Workers ...
meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Join our community meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ @MSFTReactor http://www...
ROI in Teams user adoption Kettukari Microsoft Reactor 22.10.2020

Where's the Return On Investment in Microsoft Teams User Adoption? / Karoliina Kettukari / Microsoft Reactor Stockholm / 22.10.2020

ROI in Teams user adoption Kettukari Microsoft Reactor 22.10.2020

  1. 1. Where's the ROI in Teams user adoption? Karoliina Kettukari 22.10.2020
  2. 2. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Karoliina Kettukari Leading Modern Work with Microsoft 365 @ Meltlake Co-organiser @ Teams Community Finland #TeamsFI Host @ ACM Teams Europe @kettukari
  3. 3. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Story time!
  4. 4. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ The usual story… @kettukari
  5. 5. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ How do you succesfully implement Teams? Platform for modern work Hub for teamwork How do we gain return on investment for our licencing costs? @kettukari
  6. 6. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ USER ADOPTION @kettukari
  7. 7. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Change is slow I don’t care about these Office 365 tools. What added value those bring to our company? Our core business is not to use Teams and make presentations! Our goal is that no one has private documents anymore, because collaboration is effective. Documents are in Teams and available for everyone. CEO, April 2019 CEO, August 2019 @kettukari
  8. 8. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ FIGHT THE HOOK ISTANCE WITH WHAT’S IN IT FOR ME? HOOK OF RESISTANCE @kettukari
  9. 9. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Why are companies implementing Teams? Licencing costs & moving to cloud 70% 19% Gartner 2019 @kettukari
  10. 10. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Meetings each week Time saved every week by improved collaboration and communication 2 710 000 $ Overall net benefit over three years -18,9% -4 h 88% ”Having all of our solutions in one place saves time” 1 to 8 hours per week Forrester 2019 @kettukari
  11. 11. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Why are companies implementing Teams? Gartner 2019 Technical trainings 70% User adoption 19% @kettukari
  12. 12. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ What to measure? MAU @kettukari
  13. 13. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 0 1 000 2018/05 2018/06 2018/07 2018/08 2018/09 2018/10 2018/11 2018/12 2019/01 2019/02 2019/03 2019/04 2019/05 Active users Licenced users Active users % Monthly Active Users Customers in 2019 @kettukari
  14. 14. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Monthly Active Users Customers in 2020 @kettukari
  15. 15. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ THE NUMBERS ARE NOT ENOUGH @kettukari
  16. 16. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ What do you do with all the money and time you save? @kettukari
  17. 17. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Employee experience tools in Teams Productivity Score My Analytics New! Wellbeing Insights aka.ms/ProductivityAndWellbeing @kettukari
  18. 18. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ HOW MUCH? WHAT IF WE DON’T? @kettukari
  19. 19. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ “The species that survives is the one that is able best to adapt and adjust to the changing environment in which it finds itself.” Leon C. Megginson @kettukari
  20. 20. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ GOODIE BAG @kettukari
  21. 21. 🖤 Learn more: https://aka.ms/ROI-in-Teams-8 @kettukari Q&A Please answer to our survey: https://aka.ms/Reactor/Survey Please enter the event code 11821 at the start of survey
  22. 22. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Harward Business Review 2020 A C-suite Blueprint for Empowering Firstline Workers Forrester 2019 The Total Economic Impact™ Of Microsoft Teams Gartner 2019 Implementing Office 365 McKinsey Global Institute 2012 The social economy: Unlocking value and productivity through social technologies Dr. Michael Parker / London Business School 2019 New research reveals a surprising link between the workplace and business success Prosci Change Management @kettukari
  23. 23. meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ Join our community meetup.com/Microsoft-Reactor-Stockholm/ @MSFTReactor http://www.youtube.com/c/MicrosoftReactor Microsoft Reactor at Epicenter, Master Samuelsgatan 36, 5th floor, 111 57 Stockholm Sweden Questions? ReactorStockholm@microsoft.com ReactorStockholm@microsoft.com

