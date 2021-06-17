Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19

COVID-19

  1. 1. Covid- 19 KAROL RODRIGUEZ
  2. 2. Take the proper precautions and inform yourself well to protect yourself and take care of those around you.
  3. 3. To prevent the spread of COVID-19: -Wash your hands often. Use soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  4. 4. -Keep a safe distance from people who cough or sneeze.
  5. 5. -Wear a mask when it is not possible to maintain physical distance. -Don't touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.
  6. 6. -When you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and mouth with your elbow flexed or with a tissue. -If you are not feeling well, stay home. -In case you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, seek medical attention.
  7. 7. Masks: -Masks can help prevent people who wear them from spreading the virus and spreading it to others. However, they do not protect against COVID-19 on their own, but must be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the recommendations of public health agencies in your area..
  8. 8. Wearing a mask can create a false sense of security, leading to relaxation of physical detachment and increased frequency of touching the face. Lack of evidence that non-medical masks are effective against infection. They must be carefully placed to avoid self-contamination. My opinion:
  9. 9. THANKS FOR WATCHING...

