Beglücke das Team mit einer Überraschungs-Box voller frischem Obst & Gemüse!

Choco Care

  1. 1. Care-Package für dein Team www.chocomarket.de
  2. 2. Was ist Choco Care? Choco Care ist eine wundervolle Möglichkeit in dieser schwierigen Zeit deinem Team eine besondere Freude zu machen: Sende deinem Team ein Box voller frischem Obst & Gemüse von lokalen Lieferanten Die Zustellung erfolgt am Folgetag kontaktlos direkt an die Haustür des Mitarbeiters Alle Einnahmen werden an Kochen für Helden gespendet
  3. 3. Saisonaler Mix an Obst und Früchten Äpfel, Kiwis, Honigmelone Saisonaler Mix and Gemüse Avocados, Gurke, Karotten, Kartoffeln, Paprika, Tomaten, Zucchini Saisonale Auswahl an Grünzeug Eisbergsalat, Frühlingszwiebeln, Petersilie Kleine Obst & Gemüse Vielfalt Kostenlose Lieferung am nächsten Tag Nur 40€ pro Box
  4. 4. Kostenlose Lieferung am nächsten Tag Nur 60€ pro Box Große Obst & Gemüse Auswahl Saisonaler Mix an Obst und Früchten Ananas, Äpfel, Kiwis, Orangen, Zitronen Saisonaler Mix and Gemüse Aubergine, Avocados, Brokkoli, Gurke, Karotten, Kartoffeln, Paprika, Süßkartoffeln, Tomaten Zucchini, Zwiebeln Saisonale Auswahl an Grünzeug Eisbergsalat, Frühlingszwiebeln, Petersilie
  5. 5. Wie funktioniert’s? Wähle ein Care-Package für dein Team aus1. Lege eine maximale Anzahl an Boxen fest2. Wir entwerfen eine individuelle Geschenk- karte mit einer persönlichen Notiz 3. Wir stellen nur die eingelösten Gutscheine in Rechnung 4.

