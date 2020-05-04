Globalizacion y mundializacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA UNIVE...
GLOBALIZACIÓN Es un proceso económico, tecnológico, político, social y cultural a escala mundial que consiste en la crecie...
TEORIA SOBRE LA GLOBALIZACIÓN El término “globalización” para referirse a la relación económica creciente que existe entre...
Los efectos de la globalización económica son el resultado de la creciente interdependencia de las economías nacionales. G...
forma se cambia la manera en la que las personas ven su entorno, y los países interaccionan constantemente. La tecnología ...
CAPITALISMO ACTUAL. El capitalismo es un sistema económico en el que los individuos privados y las empresas de negocios ll...
existencia de una competencia estos son originados por la corrupción que permite el sistema mercantilista. Sistema económi...
acortado los ciclos de vida de los productos y revolucionado los servicios haciendo que sean más los que se pueden comerci...
La generalización de la democracia y el estado de derecho como formas de gobierno predominantes a nivel mundial versus el ...
c) Proporcionar atención adecuada a los niños, así como otros servicios para facilitar el empleo de las mujeres y su reinc...
ordenamiento jurídico y económico nacional, y en sus relaciones internacionales. Este proceso originado en la Civilización...
  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA UNIVERSIDAD BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA ALDEA UNIVERSITARIA DOÑA BARBARA PNF.: ESTUDIOS JURIDICOS 2do. PERIODO - 2do. TRAYECTO SECCION UNICA U.C.: ESTADO INTEGRACION REGIONAL Y GLOBALIZACION SAN FELIX – EDO. BOLIVAR MUNDIALIZACION Y GLOBALIZACION Profesora: Abda. María Rojas Participante: CARLOS GARCIA V-12129464 Ciudad Guayana; Abril de 2020
  2. 2. GLOBALIZACIÓN Es un proceso económico, tecnológico, político, social y cultural a escala mundial que consiste en la creciente comunicación e interdependencia entre los distintos países del mundo uniendo sus mercados sociales y culturales, a través de una serie de transformaciones sociales y políticas que les dan un carácter global. La globalización es a menudo identificada como un proceso dinámico producido principalmente por la sociedad, y que ha abierto sus puertas a la revolución informática, llegando a un nivel considerable de liberalización y democratización en su cultura política, en su ordenamiento jurídico y económico nacional, y en sus relaciones nacionales e internacionales. ORIGEN DE GLOBALIZACIÓN La Globalización es un término utilizado para referirse a la interdependencia mundial de las naciones y a los avances tecnológicos y científicos de los países y regiones. Esta así como tiene desventajas y ventajas que afectan al mundo, al mundo en sentido científico, medioambiental, cultural y económicamente. En el Año 2000. de entrada a un nuevo milenio, la lectura del panorama mundial resulta algo compleja, variable y posible desde muchas perspectivas teóricas. El fin de la Guerra Fría y el creciente desarrollo del proceso de globalización han señalado la necesidad de incorporar nuevas formas de análisis que conjuguen las reestructuraciones, que se vienen produciendo tanto en el plano de las relaciones internacionales como en la esfera de los procesos nacionales. Hoy, el proceso de globalización, nacido en la transnacionalización del circuito productivo desde la década de los años setenta y en el reacomodo de las economías socialistas a una lógica de mercado capitalista (Fazio, 1997:22-23) encierra no sólo la globalización del espacio económico, sino también de la esfera cultural, comunicacional, social y política, que señalan un nuevo tipo de relaciones que trascienden conceptos tradicionales como los de soberanía, hegemonía, autonomía, territorialidad e identidad y exigen su revisión. Al mismo tiempo, estos cambios llaman a una interpretación distinta del papel de los Estados-nación. Ciertos autores (como por ejemplo Guy Rocher) consideran que es más adecuado en español el término mundialización, galicismo derivado de la palabra francesa mondialisation, en lugar de globalización, anglicismo procedente del inglés globalization, puesto que en español «global» no equivale a «mundial», como sí ocurre en inglés. Sin embargo, el Diccionario de la lengua española registra la entrada «globalización», entendida como la «tendencia de los mercados y de las empresas a extenderse, alcanzando una dimensión mundial que sobrepasa las fronteras nacionales» (DRAE 2006, 23ª edición), mientras que la entrada «mundialización» no está en el Diccionario.
  3. 3. TEORIA SOBRE LA GLOBALIZACIÓN El término “globalización” para referirse a la relación económica creciente que existe entre todos los países del mundo y que hace posible el libre intercambio de bienes y servicios. No obstante, otros sociólogos reservan la palabra “mundialización” para señalar la unificación progresiva del planeta que ha sido interconectado y se ha vuelto interdependiente gracias al desarrollo de la tecnología electrónica e informática. según tales concepciones, la mundialización sería un fin en sí misma, algo deseable que contribuiría a la mejora social de la humanidad, mientras que la globalización se entendería sólo como un medio que, en la práctica, vendría a ser lo mismo que “capitalismo global”. El surgimiento de un pluralismo dentro de las naciones y la conformación de una "sociedad globalizada", marcan la necesidad cada vez mayor de medios para que el diálogo global sea algo fluido y constante, mucho más allá de las fronteras nacionales. Por ello, Internet surge como una respuesta a estas necesidades. Del mercado financiero y del capitalismo transnacional en su afán por mantener una interconexión e intercambio de información constante; y de las sociedades para sentirse interconectadas en el mercado, como consumidores y patrones de consumo, ya no sólo a partir de los medios convencionales como la televisión, la radio o los periódicos. CARACTERISTICA DE LA GLOBALIZACION Tipos de globalización: Globalización económica La globalización económica consiste en el libre comercio, es decir, eliminar aranceles y barreras para que el capital pueda circular libremente y se cree así un mercado mundial. En este sentido, hay que distinguir entre tres tipos de capital: – Capital productivo: Es el dinero que se invierte en materiales, herramientas y mano de obra. – Capital comercial: Corresponde a las ventas y adquisiciones de bienes y servicios. – Capital financiero: Engloba préstamos, créditos e inversiones. En definitiva, estos capitales no corresponden a un lugar determinado, sino que circulan de un país a otro sin ningún obstáculo. En esto tienen un gran papel los bancos y las empresas multinacionales. Solo hay que pensar en algunas marcas que son conocidas en gran parte del mundo para darse cuenta de que esto es cierto.
  4. 4. Los efectos de la globalización económica son el resultado de la creciente interdependencia de las economías nacionales. Globalización cultural La globalización cultural hace referencia a la unificación de prácticas. Esto quiere decir, compartir valores, tradiciones e iconos. En el sentido más restrictivo del concepto, se podría hablar solo de música, cine, literatura y arte. Sin embargo, puede extenderse más allá, y es que aquí también entra el consumo de los mismos medios de comunicación en diferentes países e incluso el acceso a las mismas marcas comerciales. Hay que destacar aquí el papel del idioma inglés como hilo conductor, que actúa como lengua franca. Por poner un ejemplo, el semanario Der Spiegel de Alemania tiene una versión en inglés, igual que el diario El País, de España. Gracias a esto es posible que personas de otras muchas partes del mundo puedan consultar estas noticias y ver un punto de vista diferente sobre varios temas. Lo mismo sucede con el cine y la literatura: hay una gran variedad de libros y películas en inglés que van mucho más allá de las fronteras de sus países de origen. Globalización social y política La globalización también se extiende al área social y política. Desde el punto de vista social, la premisa es que todo el mundo es igual y debe ser tratado de la misma manera, de forma independiente a su condición social, su lugar de nacimiento o sus creencias. No obstante, a pesar de esta idea, no se puede negar que siguen existiendo países en una clara desventaja. Esta es una tarea pendiente en la que se debe seguir trabajando. Desde el punto de vista político, consiste en que los países se unan para hacer frente a problemas que se aplican al conjunto de la sociedad y no solo a una parte. Por poner un ejemplo, se puede hablar del cambio climático que está afectando al mundo entero. En vez de que cada país tome sus propias medidas, será mucho más eficiente ponerse de acuerdo para actuar de forma conjunta. Esto mismo puede extenderse a un sinfín de temas, y aquí tienen un papel clave, comunidades como la Unión Europea. Globalización tecnológica La tecnoglobalización o globalización tecnológica es el último tipo de globalización que se va a explicar y es el que permite en gran parte que existan los anteriores. Se trata de normalizar el acceso a los medios tecnológicos, siendo internet su máximo exponente. Estas circunstancias están cambiando el mundo de una manera solo equiparable a la forma en que lo hizo la Revolución Industrial. La tecnología permite que el conocimiento y la información traspasen las fronteras a una velocidad que antes nunca se hubiera imaginado. De esta
  5. 5. forma se cambia la manera en la que las personas ven su entorno, y los países interaccionan constantemente. La tecnología ha creado una sociedad en la que los Estados ya no son tan independientes: están constantemente relacionados y conviven en muchos aspectos. BASES CONCEPTUALES DE LA GLOBALIZACION
  6. 6. CAPITALISMO ACTUAL. El capitalismo es un sistema económico en el que los individuos privados y las empresas de negocios llevan a cabo la producción y el intercambio de bienes y servicios mediante complejas transacciones en las que intervienen los precios y los mercados. Se llama capitalista a la clase social más alta de este sistema económico, o a la forma común que tendrían los intereses individuales de los propietarios de capital en tanto accionistas y patrones de empresas; también se denomina capitalismo a todo el orden social y político que orbita alrededor del sistema y a la vez determina estructuralmente las posibilidades de su contenido. Según el Banco Mundial, la actual crisis del Estado radica en la brecha existente entre lo que es capaz de hacer y lo que se le pide que haga. Un Estado eficiente es el que por medio de una revitalización de las instituciones públicas hace lo que es capaz bien hecho y descentraliza antiguas funciones suyas en la sociedad. Las disfunciones del mercado y la preocupación por la equidad son razones para la intervención del Estado en la economía. Esto y las demás funciones asignadas al Estado, Este redireccionamiento tiende a buscar, además la superación de los traumatismos consecuentes de los procesos del capitalismo, la reestructuración del Estado no sólo a nivel interno sino también a nivel global. Desde el momento en el que Venezuela se convirtió en una República independiente del imperio española, el modelo económico que se ha desempeñado por más de 200 años ha aberración del capitalismo democrático donde se puede desempeñar un libre mercado sin restricción o preferencias legislativas. A diferencia de este último, el empresariado ofrecen los mejores productos y servicios, pero, estos no van dirigidos a satisfacer al consumidor sino las necesidades políticas. Si se analiza un momento el desempeño del mercado venezolano durante el siglo más explícita y descarada en el actual régimen queda demostrado que el propósito de la compañía “privada” ha sido y sigue siendo poder crear una cadena de mercantilista y subsidiar o proteger su negocio de la competencia. Esto lo podemos apreciar en las industrias privadas, que patrocinan las campañas políticas de los candidatos que aspiran a puesto gubernamentales inyectando recursos económicos a la campaña, donde el empresario ha cumplido su parte del trato, el político se encargara como amigo del empresario dejando caer todo el peso de la ley sobre su competencia. A nivel internacional, el mercantilismo se desenvuelve cuando el Estado crea convenio internacionales correspondiente a determinado rubro o producto, con el pretexto de “proteger” la producción nacional frente a una falsa ilusión de capitalismo de libre mercado, las cuales pueden parecer venir de la
  7. 7. existencia de una competencia estos son originados por la corrupción que permite el sistema mercantilista. Sistema económicamente, puesto que conlleva un derroche de recursos por parte de la industria donde siempre el más afectado va a ser el consumidor. ANALISIS MARXISTA DEL FENOMENO DE LA GLOBALIZACION El proceso para el que actualmente se utiliza la palabra “globalización” fue un tema central del materialismo histórico. Marx consideraba que la constitución del mercado mundial y la expansión del capitalismo hasta convertirse en un sistema universal era una tendencia inmanente del capital. Su argumento se basaba en la tesis de que lo que denomina “trabajo objetivado” (mercancías, dinero, medios de producción) sólo puede reproducirse como capital si se amplía de forma constante el círculo de la producción y el intercambio capitalista. La propia subsistencia del capital depende de su expansión constante. El capitalismo, piensa Marx, tiene que tender por su propia dinámica a mundializarse. Y puede conseguirlo. La enorme capacidad que genera para producir mercancías a bajo coste actúa así se formula gráficamente en el Manifiesto como la artillería pesada con que “demuele todas las murallas chinas y los prejuicios locales”. Adoptar ese modo de producción se convierte en cuestión de supervivencia, y ante su fuerza civilizatoria todas las peculiaridades culturales o nacionales deben hacerse funcionales con el capital o desaparecer. El capitalismo, según Marx, está llamado a constituirse como civilización universal que troquela el mundo a su imagen y semejanza. MUNDIALIZACION, RETOS, DESAFIOS Y ALTERNATIVOS. La mundialización consiste en la integración progresiva de las sociedades y de las economías nacionales en diferentes partes del mundo, impulsada por las empresas multinacionales. Las empresas multinacionales están jugando un papel capital, sus ingresos totales y sus inversiones directas en el extranjero ascendieron al 21% del PIB mundial en 1997. Las transacciones financieras a corto plazo están superando las exportaciones mundiales. En 1989, por ejemplo, el promedio de giro diario en los mercados monetarios de cambio mundiales equivalía a 56 veces el volumen diario de las exportaciones de bienes y servicios. En 1998, según la OIT, ascendía como mínimo a 78 veces esas exportaciones Se ha intensificado la competencia entre empresas en los mercados de exportación y entre países que pretenden atraer y acrecentar la inversión directa extranjera. Están emergiendo en todo el mundo nuevos centros de producción a medida que las empresas multinacionales internacionalizan su producción y se concentran en la especialización de productos. La innovación tecnológica, y en especial la convergencia de las tecnologías de información y comunicación, han transformado los procesos de producción,
  8. 8. acortado los ciclos de vida de los productos y revolucionado los servicios haciendo que sean más los que se pueden comercializar El ritmo y la profundidad de la mundialización difieren según los países y las regiones, pero los principales aspectos económicos del proceso son básicamente idénticos. Desafíos de la mundialización En conjunto, las oportunidades de empleo para las mujeres en los sectores de alto desarrollo siguen siendo limitadas, principalmente porque no han recibido la formación profesional requerida. Los datos disponibles sugieren que, como grupo, las mujeres están quedándose atrás en cuanto a gozar de los beneficios de la mundialización. El cambio tecnológico y las estrategias de producción especializadas tienden a favorecer a los trabajadores con alto nivel de formación y de educación, una categoría en la que las mujeres son muy pocas. La apertura generalizada de los mercados de bienes y capitales que sugiere el fin de los bloques comerciales, tratados regionales e independencia económica de los países pero al mismo tiempo facilita la capacidad de resolver necesidades económicas que actores locales han sido incapaces de satisfacer. La creciente Privatización de los sectores económicos, junto al auge de la empresa multinacional y el decaimiento de empresas y estado nacionales. El aumento de la competencia que por un lado incrementa la cantidad y calidad de los productos y por el otro amenaza las condiciones de trabajo (incluyendo salarios) y la sobrexplotacion del medio ambiente. El acceso irregulado de los países a los mercados internacionales, lo que por un lado facilita la venta de sus productos y la adquisición de tecnologías y mercancías y promueve empleos y por el otro desprotege los de menor calibre económico y lleva al abandono de intentos organizados de promover progreso y justicia social. El intercambio cultural que amenaza una pérdida en la integridad de las culturas o identidades nacionales de los países participantes versus la oportunidad de diversificar y enriquecer las costumbres. Conflicto entre la concepciones de la cultura como "civilización" o 'Alta Cultura' versus la extensión de la "Cultura del Hombre Común" o cultura popular). La posibilidad del reflorecimiento de culturas regionales o folclóricas y valores individuales versus la homogeneización producto de la masificación e internacionalización de los medios. El reforzamiento de una conciencia de "comunidad humana" versus la adquisición acrítica de elementos culturales de sociedades dominantes. Posible sobrevaloracion de lo material por sobre lo social o moral versus la satisfacción de necesidades materiales mínimas de amplios sectores. El posible decaimiento del nacionalismo y surgimiento del internacionalismo. El poder político de empresas sobre los países.
  9. 9. La generalización de la democracia y el estado de derecho como formas de gobierno predominantes a nivel mundial versus el resurgimiento de áreas y periodos de profunda inestabilidad política debido, por un lado, a la pérdida de poder por parte de los gobiernos (produciendo los llamados estados fallados) y, por el otro, al rechazo a lo que se ve como concepciones occidentales de hacer política. Alternativas para alcanzar los dos objetivos gemelos de desarrollo y equidad parecería justificable algún grado de intervención de los gobiernos, con la implicación de los interlocutores sociales. Entre las medidas, se podrían incluir las siguientes políticas: 1) Promulgar una legislación que promueva la igualdad para proteger a las mujeres contra las prácticas discriminatorias en relación con la contratación, la remuneración y la promoción 2) Fortalecer los servicios de inspección laboral para controlar el cumplimiento de la normativa laboral nacional 3) Extender los convenios colectivos para que den cobertura a los trabajadores no organizados en sectores e industrias concretos, donde los salarios y las condiciones laborales se encuentren en desventaja con los de los trabajadores organizados de los mismos sectores e industrias 4) Reformar los sistemas de seguridad social para permitir que los trabajadores ocupados en empleos no estándares tengan una mejor cobertura social 5) Mejorar las "redes de seguridad" sociales de forma que garanticen un mínimo de estándares de protección para los grupos vulnerables, tales como los que trabajan en malas condiciones, los parados de larga duración y las familias encabezadas por mujeres sin cónyuge 6) En los centros educativos, y en todos los niveles, fijar objetivos de matriculación y de graduación para niñas y mujeres, con vistas a reforzar los conocimientos y habilidades que redundarían en un aumento de sus oportunidades de empleo 7) Introducir reformas curriculares, programas de escolarización y servicios de asesoramiento para orientar a las mujeres hacia las disciplinas y los programas de formación en campos en los que se prevé un aumento de la demanda de trabajo 8) Promover el diálogo social y la participación activa de las organizaciones de empleadores y de trabajadores en el diseño de políticas y en desarrollo de programas centrados en: a) Mejorar el acceso de las mujeres a los programas de aprendizaje en la empresa y a la formación de los trabajadores en el propio lugar de trabajo. b) Procurar el reciclaje de las mujeres en campos no tradicionales y proporcionar a aquellas que deseen montar sus propios negocios diversas formas de asistencia, prestando particular atención a las mujeres del medio rural que quieran diversificar su trabajo en actividades no agrícolas.
  10. 10. c) Proporcionar atención adecuada a los niños, así como otros servicios para facilitar el empleo de las mujeres y su reincorporación al mercado del trabajo después de las interrupciones por razones familiares. LOS MOVIMIENTOS SOCIALES Y LOS GOBIERNOS FRENTE A LA GLOBALIZACION. La globalización es un fenómeno complejo, no debería ser sorpresa por lo tanto que provoque diferentes reacciones entre diferentes individuos o grupos. Para algunos, amenaza la estructura misma de la "Nación estado" y el concepto moderno de democracia mientras que para otros, tales como los partidarios del Islamismo político, busca imponer estructuras políticas no islámicas (es decir, la democracia) sobre países que lo rechazan. Para otros, amenaza la identidad nacional mientras que otros -por ejemplo para el escritor Mario Vargas Llosa ven esa identidad como una construcción impuesta que busca borrar diferencias individuales y culturas locales en aras de una unidad artificial. Aun otros ven el proceso como simplemente una continuación o incluso agudización de procesos explotativos, resultado directo del neocolonialismo capitalista, mientras para otros amenaza el fin de esa predominancia. Para algunos, promete una nueva era de riquezas para todos, para otros, tales como el escritor Eduardo Galeano es la seducción de un consumismo que arruinará económica y moralmente a la mayoría, comparar también con la posición de la Iglesia católica. Antes de hacer una crítica es necesario considerar un aspecto fundamental: la diferencia entre lo que los partidarios del proceso proponen y la manera que esas propuestas han sido o están siendo implementada. El libre comercio de la globalización no sólo se refiere al libre movimiento de capitales sino que también al libre movimiento de bienes y personas. Por lo tanto los globalitas consideran inaceptable, como se ha visto, las barreras aduaneras y tratos preferenciales que los países desarrollados imponen o practican cuando así les conviene Proporcionar atención adecuada a los niños, así como otros servicios para facilitar el empleo de las mujeres y su reincorporación al mercado del trabajo después de las interrupciones por razones familiares. La mundialización es un proceso económico, tecnológico, social y cultural a gran escala, que consiste en la creciente comunicación e interdependencia entre los distintos países del mundo unificando sus mercados, sociedades y culturas, a través de una serie de transformaciones sociales, económicas y políticas que les dan un carácter global. La globalización es a menudo identificada como un proceso dinámico producido principalmente por las sociedades que viven bajo el capitalismo democrático o la democracia liberal y que han abierto sus puertas a la revolución informática, plegando a un nivel considerable de liberalización y democratización en su cultura política, en su
  11. 11. ordenamiento jurídico y económico nacional, y en sus relaciones internacionales. Este proceso originado en la Civilización Occidental y que se ha expandido alrededor del mundo en las últimas décadas de la Edad Contemporánea (segunda mitad del siglo XX) recibe su mayor impulso con la caída del comunismo y el fin de la Guerra Fría, y continúa en el siglo XXI. Geopolíticamente el mundo se debate entre la unipolaridad de la superpotencia Estadounidense y el surgimiento de nuevas potencias regionales, y en relaciones internacionales el multilateralismo y el poder blando se vuelven los mecanismos más aceptados por la comunidad internacional. La valoración positiva o negativa de este fenómeno, o la inclusión de definiciones o características adicionales para resaltar la inclusión de algún juicio de valor, pueden variar según la ideología del interlocutor. Esto porque el fenómeno globalizador ha despertado gran entusiasmo en algunos sectores, mientras en otros ha despertado un profundo rechazo (antiglobalización), habiendo también posturas eclécticas y moderadas.

