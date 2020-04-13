Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Running head: FINDING HAPPINESS 1 Finding Happiness Through People and Passions Karlie Harding, Elizabeth Harison HDFS 230...
FINDING HAPPINESS 2 Abstract Individuals create their lifestyle based on their environment, behaviors, and personal factor...
FINDING HAPPINESS 3 Finding Happiness Through People and Passions Reading and analyzing every page of Nell Upshaw Gannon’s...
FINDING HAPPINESS 4 Nell’s day to day life. Using Bandura’s Social Cognitive theory, one can see how the factors of behavi...
FINDING HAPPINESS 5 how well she kept her garden, and all of the places she traveled too. Nell would attend some sort of s...
FINDING HAPPINESS 6 garden. On days the rain harmed the garden, Nell would spend all of her time and the workers' time try...
FINDING HAPPINESS 7 weather. Nell made time for a wide variety of friends and clubs. This allows her to preserve her socia...
FINDING HAPPINESS 8 References Upshaw Gannon, Nell. (1939). Nell Upshaw Gannon Diaries (Box 1, Item 7). Hargrett Rare Book...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nell Upshaw Gannon Journal in 1939

27 views

Published on

This paper is written about Nell Upshaw Gannon's life from her journal written in 1939. It discusses where she found her happiness throughout this year.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nell Upshaw Gannon Journal in 1939

  1. 1. Running head: FINDING HAPPINESS 1 Finding Happiness Through People and Passions Karlie Harding, Elizabeth Harison HDFS 2300 University of Georgia
  2. 2. FINDING HAPPINESS 2 Abstract Individuals create their lifestyle based on their environment, behaviors, and personal factors. This paper analyzes the factors that influences Nell Upshaw Gannon’s life. Using Bandura Social Cognitive Theory, the diary from Nell’s life in the year 1939 was coded and examined to determine the prominent aspects of her life. The article discusses Nell’s actions in relation to time spent between her family and social acquaintances. Close attention was given to the themes of social gatherings and a garden. Through these themes, findings were able to be supported that indicated why social gatherings and a garden helped give purpose to Nell’s life.
  3. 3. FINDING HAPPINESS 3 Finding Happiness Through People and Passions Reading and analyzing every page of Nell Upshaw Gannon’s Diary from the year 1939 allowed a growing number of questions speculating why Arthur’s presence was always absent and why Nell was always attending social events every day and not spending free time with her adopted daughter, Eleanor. Nell was constantly attending a club meeting, playing games, hosting friends in her home, or being a guest at someone else’s house. According to the diaries, Nell was someone who loved to be involved in activities and did not enjoy having many lazy days (Upshaw Gannon, 1939). There were not many family events noted throughout the journals, aside from a few trips. The constant themes and activities of gardening and social events described the type of person Nell was and the workings of their family life. Using Bandura’s Social Cognitive theory, we can determine the factors that influence how Nell lived her life. The Study Aim This objective of this study was to determine what happened in Nell Upshaw Gannon’s life in the year of 1939. The reason was to use Bandura’s Social Cognitive theory to understand the motive behind her life choices, as well as, the inner workings of her Family System through the synthesis of the data collected. The study was created to determine if Nell’s lack of family events due to her high social status or if she was truly an uninvolved and distant mother. Design The plan was to code every single page Nell wrote in her diary in 1939. The codes would be turned in to themes. The themes developed will show investigators what was important in Nell’s life. By coding, researchers are able to see the repetitive activities Nell experienced each day. The repetitive codes show and provide researchers with the idea of what was essential in
  4. 4. FINDING HAPPINESS 4 Nell’s day to day life. Using Bandura’s Social Cognitive theory, one can see how the factors of behavior, environment and personal attributes model Nell into the woman she is at this time in her life. Sample Nell Upshaw Gannon was a white 39-year-old female. This diary from 1939 includes pages of written journals from a year only skipping out on around 10 days. Nell Upshaw is from Social Circle and includes her day to day experiences, as well as, logs of friends she has visited, flowers she has purchased or planted, and maintenance tasks performed on the yard and house. The experiences she mentioned throughout her diary help to shape her into the person she became and why people are so interested in getting to know more about her. Data Collection and Analysis 365 pages from the diary of Nell Upshaw Gannon in 1939 were analyzed and coded line by line. The initial codes were combined and formed into focused codes that helped recognized Nell’s values and goals. Focused codes were analyzed into themes regarding environment, behaviors, and personal factors that portrayed Nell’s life. Utilizing Bandura’s theory, the codes produced revealed Nell as a social light in Athens. There was rarely a day that went by with no social interaction. Another discovery was the lack of family time indication. According to the diaries, Nell spent way more time at clubs and with friends than with her daughter and husband. This could be due to a lack of documentation of private family events, however, as researchers, the data must be interpreted as is. Findings The diaries divulged many focal themes such as social activities, gardening, and traveling. Nell wrote many pages throughout this year describing the social events she attended,
  5. 5. FINDING HAPPINESS 5 how well she kept her garden, and all of the places she traveled too. Nell would attend some sort of social event almost every day. Meetings like A.A.U.W., road conditions, and Woman’s club portrayed Nell as an upper class and well influential woman. She would work on her garden with John, Brown, and Alphonso. They always made sure pansies, roses, and tulips were in her garden. The weather was mentioned very often because Nell was working to make her garden look the best. Excessive rain would flood the garden and ruin her most prized possessions, flowers. Traveling was also mentioned multiple times throughout her diary. The family of Nell would go to Atlanta, Columbus, Monroe, Covington, Tybee, Social Circle, and the Mountains. This showed that their social ties reached much farther than just the city of Athens. Through all these social events and yard maintenance tasks, very few diary entries regarded her daughter or husband. Analysis Comparing Bandura’s Social Cognitive Theory to Nell Upshaw Gannon’s life we can analyze how similar the two go together. Bandura’s Social Cognitive Theory focused on the importance of a person’s behaviors, environments, and cognitive factors that influence a person’s development (M. Landers-Potts, personal communication, 2018). Throughout each day in her diary, Nell wrote about either the weather which impacts her garden and falls into the environment category, social gatherings which allow her to be around other people and experience their behavior, and lastly, cognitive factors are shown when emotions are discussed. On December 26, 1939, Nell wrote in her diary “We had a nice rainy day which should have helped the garden wonderfully” (Upshaw Gannon, 1939). Most people complain about rainy days, but Nell usually talked positively about rainy days because it benefited her beautiful garden. It is interesting to note that her attitude about the weather depended on the status of her
  6. 6. FINDING HAPPINESS 6 garden. On days the rain harmed the garden, Nell would spend all of her time and the workers' time trying to salvage what was left of the garden. Social gatherings were a daily occurrence, if not multiple times a day, for Nell. She kept herself busy being involved with her friends by participating in clubs, playing cards, visiting her friends and attending conferences. On September 26, 1939, Nell wrote “In AM I went to a luncheon (& cards) at Olief Daniels (& Mary Hudson). Later made a talk at Women’s club” (Upshaw Gannon, 1939). We believe that by her attending all these events Nell found happiness in the connectedness of being surrounded by others. Being around others allowed her to have fun while also being involved in activities that promoted Women during this time. The feeling of social gatherings fed into Nell’s personality of being a social light. Her higher status in Athens is due to all of the connections she made in the elite positions of the town. She found pride in herself whenever she was asked to give speeches at club events. The sentiments toward being a leader of a social event gave Nell purpose in her day to day life. Nell’s expression of her social life could cloud her family life. The lack of journal entries regarding families is peculiar when compared to the amount of time she discusses social events. From the focused codes formed, one can see that friends and clubs outshine her daughter and husband. The upper SES class of Nell and her family allow her to have access to staff that can perform the standard motherly duties of caring for a child. As long as Eleanor is cared for, Nell is free to do as she pleases. The environment of the upper class in Athens promoted a high level of social involvement. This environment affected her behaviors regarding Eleanor and spending time with her husband, by allowing her to have her personal life taken care of by other people. Overall, Nell appears to have lived a satisfying year in 1939. She successfully maintained her gardens and social life. She ensured the flowers and yard are up to par regardless of the
  7. 7. FINDING HAPPINESS 7 weather. Nell made time for a wide variety of friends and clubs. This allows her to preserve her social status and continue to expand her connections by meeting new people. Bandura’s model helped to show that the environment of the upper class and her behaviors of high expectations determined the day to day interactions of her personal life. Although there is a lack of sufficient documentation of her family life, Nell has enough help and community life that there is no indication of a negative family atmosphere. She elevates her emotions through her passions and social life. She would be considered an uninvolved mother if there was no evidence of care for her family. Due to the upper class, Nell was able to give her daughter and husband the resources they need to ensure a happy and healthy family atmosphere. In turn, this allows her to gain joy through being a social light. Figure 1. Bandura Social Cognitive Theory for Nell Behavioral Factors -High Expectations - Mood based on weather Environmental Factors -Upper Class SES -High Status Friends -Has Staff for the yard and house Personal Factors -Social expectations -Clubs, School events, Sorority events
  8. 8. FINDING HAPPINESS 8 References Upshaw Gannon, Nell. (1939). Nell Upshaw Gannon Diaries (Box 1, Item 7). Hargrett Rare Book & Manuscript Library, University of Georgia Special Collections Library, University of Georgia, Athens, GA.

×