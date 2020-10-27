La prevision

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 1 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA LA PREVISIÓN Sólo se aprende a través del fracaso, y lo que se aprende es la importancia de la previsión. Irvine Welsh 1. Introducción. – La palabraprevisiónproviene de prever,loque es“veranticipadamente“otratar de veren forma anticipadaloque va a ocurrir. Entoncesentenderemosporprevisióncomoaquellaetapadel procesoadministrativodondese diagnosticaatravésde datosrelevantesdel pasadoydel futuro,de tal formaque se puedan construircontextossociales,políticos,económicos,tecnológicos,etc. El propósitode laprevisiónesque todoadministradorseavisionario,peroalavezprevisor,yaque enla actualidadlaúnicaconstante esel “cambio” y debemosestarpreparadosparaenfrentarlo. La previsiónimplicaveranticipadamente,yresponde alapregunta¿qué puede hacerse? Es base necesariapara laplaneaciónyaque fijaobjetivosyplantealaselecciónde cursosde acción. La palabraprevisión tiene comodefiniciónanticiparacontecimientosysituacionesfuturas,esver más alládel presente. En el procesoadministrativoesel elementoconbase enlascondicionesfuturasenque una empresase encuentre,se determinanlosprincipalescursosde acciónque nospermitiránllegaro realizarlosobjetivosde laempresa,esdecir,se encargade verlosriesgosy obstáculosque se puedenllegarapresentardurante el caminoal logrode losobjetivosyde esaformaestablecer accionesque seanlasmás adecuadas ¿Qué es la previsión? "Es el elementode laadministraciónenel que conbase enlascondicionesfuturasenque una empresahabráde encontrarse,reveladasporunainvestigacióntécnica,se determinanlos principalescursosde acciónque nospermitiránrealizarlosobjetivosde laempresa"(Agustín ReyesPonce). Comopuede inferirse,lapalabraprevisiónproviene de prevero prever,loque es"ver anticipadamentelascosas"o"tratar de ver enformaanticipadaloque va a ocurrir". Entonces,entenderemospor previsióncomoaquellaetapadel procesoadministrativodondese diagnosticaatravésde datosrelevantesdel pasadoy del presente,de tal formaque se puedan
  2. 2. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 2 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA construircontextossociales,políticos,económicos,tecnológicos,etc.,enlosque se desenvolverá la empresaenel medianocomoenel largoplazo. Todo administradordebe serunvisionario,peroalavez,previsor,yaque enlaactualidadlaúnica constante esel "cambio",ydebemosestarpreparadosparaenfrentarlo.El mundopuede cambiar de un momentoa otro,tal comosucedióel 11 de septiembre conlasTorresGemelasenNueva York. 2. Desarrollo.– Principiosde la previsión  OBJETIVIDAD: nosdice que las previsionesse debenbasarenhechosyno enopiniones. Se debe aprenderadiferenciarlasopinionesde hechosrealesde los cualesse puedenbasarpara la resoluciónde unproblema. Se necesitande loshechosparapodersacar lasconclusionesadecuadasdentrode la organización,yaque el éxitode unaempresayde cada operaciónque se realice enella, radica enla cantidady calidadde informaciónde laque se disponga,larazónde estoes tirsesi lascircunstanciassonsimilares. Un ejemplode aplicaciónde este principioesel presupuestode ventas,gastosycostosdel año anteriorpara poderpreverlosde este año.  MEDICIÓN: Las previsionesseránmásseguras cuandopodamos medirlascualitativay cuantitativamente. Por medio de estudios estadísticos e las empresas se permite determinar con mayor seguridad el error que se presenta en los agrupamientos, dependiendode sushechosycausas.  PROBABILIDAD: Nosdice que sinestar segurossobre comoocurrirá un hecho,tenemos motivosserios yfundadosparaconcluirque haymayor posibilidadde que ocurrade una formaque de otra. Estudiaremoslosconceptosdel autorAgustínReyesPonce citadosensulibroAdministración Moderna. Los elementosde la previsiónson:  Objetivos(finesque se persiguen)  Investigación(factores,positivosynegativos,que nosayudanuobstaculizanenla búsquedade esosobjetivos)  Cursosalternativosde acción,(nospermitanescogeralgunode elloscomobase de nuestrosplanes) Podemosdefinirlaprevisióncomolaetapade la administraciónenque se determinanlos principalescursosde acción que permitenrealizarlosobjetivosorganizacionales.
  3. 3. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA La previsiónadministrativadescansaenunaprobabilidadseria,laque serátantomayor,cuanto más puedaapoyarse enexperienciaspasadas,propiasoajenas,ycuantomás puedanaplicarse a dichasexperiencias,métodosestadísticosode cálculode probabilidad. En la previsióndel futuro,encontramos tressituacionesbásicas:  Certeza:Seguridadde que ocurrao no, unacosa  Incertidumbre:Carenciade elementosparapredecircómose presentanlos acontecimientosdel futuro  Probabilidad:Existenciade motivosfundadosparaconcluirque haymayoresposibilidades de la ocurrenciade algo enun sentidooenotro Principiosorientadoresenla previsión El Principiode laobjetividad,“lasprevisionesdebendescansarenhechosmásbienque en opinionessubjetivas” El principiode lamedición,“lasprediccionesserántantomássegurascuantomás podamos apreciarlas,nosólo cualitativamente,sinoenformacuantitativaosusceptiblede medirse”. Retomemoslos3elementosde laprevisiónparaverlosmásdetalladamente: OBJETIVOS Utilizamos losobjetivosparaexpresarloque queremoslograr,sonlosresultadosespecíficosque queremosobtenercomoresultadodel procesoadministrativo.Unobjetivoexpresaunintentoque describe uncambiopropuestoque es medible yobservable.Lafijaciónde losobjetivoslegitimaa la organización. En sí, losobjetivos,sonhipótesisque señalan loque queremosalcanzarcomounresultado preconcebidomedianteel desempeñode actividadesyconusode recursos.Comotoda hipótesis científicamentepreconcebida,requiere de elementosnecesariosysuficientesparaalcanzarse. La previsióndebe señalarlosyseguirlosparadisminuirlaincertidumbre,que siempre,aunque endiversosgradosse presentaenlasorganizaciones. Aunque parezcaobvio,lacorrectadefiniciónyladebidajerarquizaciónde losobjetivos,deben precisarse yobservarse yaque a veces se pierdende vistayse persiguencosas muydistintasa los finesde laorganización. Clasificaciónde los objetivos Presentamosalgunasde lasclasificacionesmásusadas:
  4. 4. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 4 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 1. Objetivosindividualesyorganizacionales 2. Objetivosacortoy largo plazo 3. Objetivosgeneralesyparticulares 4. Jerarquíade objetivos Algunasreglasparaelaborarobjetivos:  Los objetivosdebenserformulados comoaccionesterminadas  El objetivodebefijarseporescrito  El objetivodebeserperfectamenteconocidoyqueridopor todoslosque hande ayudar a realizarlo  Los objetivosdebenserestables OBJETIVOS: Es lo que quieresyse esperaalcanzarenel futurocomo resultadodel procesoadministrativo.Son losencargadosde dar la razón de ser de la empresa. Los funcionariosolosdueñossonlosencargadosde fijarlos,yaque ellosestablecenloque debe hacerse y quiénlodebe realizar. Para poderfijarlosobjetivosdebenrealizarse6preguntas: o ¿Qué?Lo que realmente se pretende o ¿Cómo?Forma enque pretendemoslograrlo o ¿Quién?Lova a realizarun departamento,etc. o ¿Dónde?En qué mercadolovas a lograr o ¿Cuándo?El tiempoenque debe lograrse o ¿Por qué?La finalidadde este objetivo El objetivodebeserconocidoyqueridoporlosintegrantesde laempresa yaque ellosayudanen su realización. LA INVESTIGACIÓN Es la base de la previsión,tiene comofinalidad,determinarlosmediosmásadecuadospara alcanzar el objetivofijado. Reglas de la investigación:  Debe tenerse alavistael mayor númerode factores positivosynegativosque habránde influirenlaobtencióndel objetivopropuesto,yparaello,clasificarlosadecuadamente  Debendistinguirse losfactoresmensurablesde losde meraapreciación  Debendistinguirse losfactoresdisponiblesde losque nose hallana nuestroalcance, tratandode determinardónde ycómoencontraraquellosque podemosallegarnos,sus fuentes,sucostode adquisición,etc.  Debenseleccionarse losfactoresestratégicos  Debentratar de fijarse loselementostotalmente imprevisibles,conel finde buscarel modo de prevery evitarlosefectosdañososque puedaproducir
  5. 5. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 5 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA CURSOS ALTERNATIVOS DE ACCIÓN Los cursos alternativosde acciónresuelvenel problemade cómolograrlamás eficiente adaptaciónposible de losmediosal fin. Dadoel carácter contingenciade lasorganizaciones,la previsióndiseñacursosde acciónpara escoger, cambiar,oalternarsegúnlascircunstancias. LA INVESTIGACIÓN Es la base de la previsión,tiene comofinalidad,determinarlosmediosmásadecuadospara alcanzar el objetivofijado. Reglas de la investigación:  Debe tenerse alavistael mayor númerode factorespositivosynegativosque habránde influirenlaobtencióndel objetivopropuesto,yparaello,clasificarlosadecuadamente  Debendistinguirse losfactoresmensurablesde losde meraapreciación  Debendistinguirse losfactoresdisponiblesde losque nose hallana nuestroalcance, tratandode determinardónde ycómoencontraraquellosque podemosallegarnos,sus fuentes,sucostode adquisición,etc.  Debenseleccionarse losfactoresestratégicos  Debentratar de fijarse loselementostotalmente imprevisibles,conel finde buscarel modo de prevery evitarlosefectosdañososque puedaproducir CURSOS ALTERNATIVOS DE ACCIÓN Los cursos alternativosde acciónresuelvenel problemade cómolograrlamás eficiente adaptaciónposible de losmediosal fin. Dadoel carácter contingenciade lasorganizaciones,la previsióndiseñacursosde acciónpara escoger,cambiar,oalternarsegúnlascircunstancias. Reglas de cursos alternativos de acción:  Debemosesforzarnosporpensarcómopodríamoslograrel mismofinque noshemos propuesto,perocondiversosmedios  Podemos,porel contrario,analizarsi lainvestigaciónde losmediosnonosindicaalguna modificación, precisión,ampliaciónoreducciónenel objetivoinicialmente señalado  Debemosaplicaraquítambiénlareglade no tomar el dilema:“se hace o nose hace”,sino analizarcombinacionesintermedias  El riesgoesperado,comparadoconlosposiblesbeneficios Podemosconcluirentoncesque laprevisiónesel elementode laadministraciónque estudia “qué puedehacerse”;recopilandoyanalizandohechos,factores,situacionesconel finde pronosticar situacionesfuturasparabeneficiode la empresa. 3. Conclusión.– conocerla previsiónesalgoimportanteyaque nosayudacomo dice la palabramismaa preveruhecho que puede ocurrirennuestraempresaovida.
  6. 6. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 6 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA El librode AgustínReyesenmuy completoenese aspectoporque nosmuestralosprincipios de la previsióncomoloson:laobjetividad,lamediciónylaprobabilidad;ycomopodemos usar estosprincipiosanuestrofavor. Por otra parte,la previsiónnosindicaloscursosde acciónque debemostomarsi queremos lograr losobjetivosde laempresa. 4. Referencias 1. https://educativoinsurgentes.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/administracion-moderna-reyes- ponce.pdf 5. Videos

