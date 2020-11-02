Analisis pest

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 1 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA ANÁLISIS P.E.ST. (POLÍTICO, ECONÓMICO, SOCIAL Y TECNOLÓGICO) 1. INTRODUCCIÓN.– Origendel análisis PEST. El origendel análisisPESTse remontaa1968 con la publicaciónde unensayosobre marketing titulado“Análisismacro-ambiental engestiónestratégica”realizadoporlosteóricosLiamFaheyy V.K. Narayananque fueronsusprecursores. El modeloPESTse centra en aquelloselementosque conformanel entornoenel cual se desarrollanlasorganizaciones,esdecir,estudiaaquellossectoresque nodependendirectamente de la empresa. El análisisPESTse compara enocasionesconel análisisDAFO,peroeneste casoladiferenciaes que este últimodepende enunaparte directade laempresaya que analizacamposinternoscomo lasdebilidadesyfortalezasque tiene.Porel contrario,el análisisPESTse centraenel contextodel proyectoo empresa.1 Qué esel análisisPESTEL Es una herramienta que te ayudará a describir tu entorno general. El análisislorealizarásal estudiarlosfactorespolíticos,económicos,socio-culturales,tecnológicos, ecológicos y legales. Definiciónde análisisPESTEL El análisis PESTEL es una herramienta de análisis estratégico que te ayudará a analizar el entorno macroeconómico en el que opera tu empresa. Podrás identificar los factores que te afectan hoy o te afectarán en el futuro. El análisis PESTEL lo debes realizar para entender tu entorno, de este modo sabrás cómo puedes verte afectado por él, cómo reaccionar y cómo desenvolverte. Lo utilizarás cuando desarrolles:  Plan de negocio.  Plan estratégico.  Plan de marketing.  Plan financiero.  Plan de crecimiento.  Plan de consolidación.  Plan de contingencia.
  2. 2. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 2 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA  Plan de reestructuración.2 2. DESARROLLO. – Factores del análisisPEST Se destacancuatro grupos de factoresexternos:  Políticos-legales:Factoresde tipogubernamental que afectanal desempeñode lasentidades. Los más destacadossonlapolíticafiscal,lasrestriccionesal comercioylaindustria,ylos aranceles.Tambiénhay que incluirsituacionescomolasguerras,losgobiernos,entreotras.  Económicos: Dentrode losfactoreseconómicoshayque destacarlas tasasde cambio,tasas de interés, inflación,nivelesde importaciónyexportación.  Socio-culturales:Eneste campo se englobanlosfactoresque estánrelacionadoscon las características básicas,laspreferencias,losgustosyloshábitosde consumode lasociedad: Edad, rentatotal disponible,tasade crecimientode lasociedadyeducación.  Tecnológicos:Las tendenciasque se danenel área de sistemasinformáticosynuevas tecnologías.Eneste aspectolanuevaera digital esunárea a tenerencuentadentrode las empresas. Características del análisis PEST Las características del análisisPESTsonlossiguientes:  Mejora la labor directiva:Cuandose conocenlascaracterísticas del entornose puede planificarunaestrategiamásadecuadayeficaz.Además,se minimizanlosriesgosexternos.  Practicidad: Es una herramientasencillayfácil de manejar.  Evalúa los riesgosexterno:El análisisPESTanalizalosfactorespolíticos,económicos,sociales y tecnológicos,loque esclave ala hora de tenerencuenta losposiblesriesgosque se pueden originarenel mercadoa la hora de introducirlosserviciosoproductosde unaempresa. Ventajasdel análisisPEST Realizarun análisisde entornocon el métodoPEST esbastante comúnenlas empresasdebidoa sus numerosas ventajasyaque es unasuerte de guía de investigacióndel contexto que rodeaal proyecto.Algunasde ellasson:  Se adapta a cada caso. Ya se ha explicadoque hayfactoresque se puedenenmarcar dentrode otros.Por ejemplo,el legislativose puedeintegrarfácilmente dentrodel políticoe industriase puede incluirene economía.El factorecológicotambiénse puede enmarcar fácilmenteensocial yenlosotros.Todo dependerádel áreaenel que se desarrolle laactividadde laempresaencuestiónyde las peculiaridadesde susector.  Ayuda a la toma decisiones. Estoporque el conocimientodel mercadoylosfactoresque marcarán su crecimientoodeclive,supotencial ysuatractivo,permitiendoidentificary
  3. 3. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 3 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA controlarlosriesgosque presentaydeterminar, finalmente, si esconveniente onoentrar enél. Por todoello,resultade granutilidadenprocesosde internacionalización.  Tiene un enfoque proactivo. Permite anticiparloscambiosyvislumbrartendencias futuras,de modoque la organizacióniráun paso por delante ynotendráque esperara reaccionarcon prisasante las nuevascaracterísticasdel mercado. Facilitalaplanificacióny se minimizael impactode losescenariosadversos.  Es de aplicaciónamplia. Tanto si se realizaparatomar decisionessobre lacreaciónde una nuevaempresa,laaperturade una oficinaenotropaís o región,laredefinición de la marca, una posible adquisiciónola entradade socios,el análisisPESTpermite conoceren detalle lastendenciasque marcaránel futuro del mercado. ¿Cuálesson las diferenciascon DAFO? La primeraideaque hayque tenerclaraes que PEST y DAFO (Debilidades,Amenazas,Fortalezasy Oportunidades) nosonequivalentesporque sonmétodosque nose aplicanal mismoobjetode investigación,aunquepueden teneralgunasáreascomunes,porloque ciertosfactorespueden aparecerenambos estudios. Las variablesde PEST y PESTEL Estos sonlosfactoresPEST o PESTEL que sirven para conocerlas grandestendenciasyrediseñarla estrategiaempresarial: 1. Variablespolíticas.Son losaspectosgubernamentalesque incidende formadirectaenla empresa.Aquíentranlaspolíticasimpositivasode incentivosempresarialesen determinadossectores,regulacionessobre empleo,el fomentodel comercioexterior,la estabilidadgubernamental, el sistemade gobierno,lostratadosinternacionalesola existenciade conflictosinternosoconotrospaísesactualeso futuros.Tambiénlamanera de la que se organizanlas distintasadministracioneslocales,regionalesy nacionales.Los proyectos de lospartidosmayoritariossobre laempresatambiénse incluyeneneste apartado. 2. Variableseconómicas. Hay que analizarlosdatos macroeconómicos,laevolucióndelPIB, lastasas de interés,lainflación,latasade desempleo,el nivelde renta,lostiposde cambio,el accesoa losrecursos,el nivel de desarrolloyloscicloseconómicos.Tambiénse debeninvestigarlosescenarioseconómicosactualesyfuturosylaspolíticaseconómicas. 3. Variablessociales.Los factoresa tenerencuentason laevolucióndemográfica,la movilidadsocial y cambiosenel estilode vida.Tambiénel nivel educativoyotros patronesculturales,lareligión,lascreencias,losrolesde género,losgustos,lasmodas y loshábitosde consumode la sociedad.Endefinitiva,lastendenciassocialesque puedan afectarel proyectode negocio. 4. Variablestecnológicas. Resultaalgomáscomplejode analizardebidoalagran velocidad de loscambiosen estaárea.Hay que conocerla inversiónpúblicaeninvestigaciónyla promocióndel desarrollotecnológico,lapenetraciónde latecnología,el gradode
  4. 4. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 4 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA obsolescencia,el nivel de cobertura,labrechadigital,losfondosdestinadosaI+D,así como lastendenciasenel usode lasnuevastecnologías. 5. Variablesecológicas. Los principalesfactoresaanalizarsonlaconcienciasobre la conservacióndel medioambiente,lalegislaciónmedioambiental,el cambioclimático y variacionesde lastemperaturas,losriesgosnaturales,losniveles de reciclaje,la regulaciónenergéticaylosposiblescambiosnormativosenestaárea. 6. Variableslegales. Todala legislaciónque tengarelacióndirectaconel proyecto, informaciónsobre licencias,legislaciónlaboral,propiedadintelectual,leyessanitariasylos sectoresregulados,etc. Dentrode cada variable,esnecesarioidentificarlosaspectosque tendránmáspesoenel entorno futuroy otros que seránmenosdecisivose irrelevantespara el funcionamientode lacompañía, unidadde negociooproyecto.Es recomendablecomenzarel análisispor losfactoresmás generalesyterminarporlosque sonmás específicoso característicosde la empresa. 3 En los objetivosdel análisisPEST están:  conocerlosfactoresexternosque afectanala organización;  identificarlosfactoresexternosque puedencambiarenel futuro;  explotarloscambios(oportunidades)  defenderse de ellos(amenazas) mejorque loscompetidores. ¿Cómo realizarel análisisPest? No esuna tareacompleja.Pararealizarel análisisPESTsólorequiere laparticipaciónde unequipo multidisciplinarioque se dedique aobservare identificarlosaspectosque constituyenel ambiente empresarial ysuentorno.Asimismo,describircadauna de sus características. Para ellose requiere que losintegrantesdel equipode análisispreparen hojasde trabajopara exponersusapreciaciones.Luego,compartir,analizarenconjunto,llegaraunconsensocerca de losimpactosnegativosopositivosde cadafactor sobre losinteresesempresarialesycomunicarlos resultadosalosinteresados,porejemplo,alajunta directivade unaempresa. El procesode llevara cabo análisisPEST debe involucraratantosgerentescomoseaposible para obtenerlos mejoresresultados.Se debenincluirlossiguientespasoscomoyase dijo anteriormente: 1. La recopilaciónde informaciónsobre loscambiospolíticos,económicos,socialesytecnológicos + cualquierotrofactor(s).
  5. 5. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 5 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2. Identificarcuálesde losfactoresPESTrepresentanoportunidadesoamenazas. Listado de factoresdel Pestcomunesa considerar Las áreas que estudiael análisisPESTson:lapolítica,laeconomía,la social yla tecnológica.A continuación,se presentanalgunosde losaspectosque evalúacadauna. P – Factores Políticos  Cambiode gobiernoyde políticagubernamental.  Políticasfiscales, tributariasyaduaneras.  Políticassubsidiarias.  Conflictosinternosyconflictosbélicosanivel internacional.  Nuevasleyes.  Variacionesentratadosde comercio.  Acuerdosa nivel internacional.  Situaciónpolíticadel país. Otros puntosa considerar: La estabilidaddel gobiernoyde losposiblescambios Burocracia Nivel de corrupción La políticafiscal (tasase incentivos) Libertadde prensa Reglamento Control del comercio Restriccionesalaimportación(calidadycantidad) Aranceles Regulaciónde lacompetencia La participacióndel gobiernoenlossindicatosylosacuerdos Derechoambiental Leyde Educación E = Factores económicos Son factoresrelacionadosconlasituacióneconómicadel paísy del marcointernacional que tienen la capacidadde afectar a la empresadirectaoindirectamente,algunosde estosson:
  6. 6. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 6 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA  Tasa de desempleo.  Régimeneconómico.  Crisiseconómica.  Productointernobruto – PIB.  Arancelese impuestos.  Procesosde inflación,estanflacióne hiperinflación.  Devaluaciónmonetaria.  Canalesde distribución.  Confianzaenlaeconomía.  Formasde financiamiento.  Políticasproteccionistasde losEstados. Otros puntosa considerar: Las tasas de crecimientode laeconomíade un país Tasa de inflación Las tasas de interés Tipode cambio Evolucióndel desempleo Los costoslaborales Etapa del cicloeconómico La disponibilidadde crédito El nivel de rentadisponiblede losconsumidores Las políticasmonetarias Las políticasfiscales Las fluctuacionesde precios S = Factores sociales Este grupo de factores estárelacionadoconla idiosincrasiayel comportamientode loshabitantes del entornocercanoa la empresaode suspotencialesclientetantoanivel nacional comoanivel internacional.Eneste casoesnecesarioconsideraraspectoscomolossiguientes:  Culturas,hábitos,preferencias,creencias,religiones.  Nivel educativode lapoblación.  Modas, usosy costumbres.  Patrónde compra de losconsumidores.  Opiniónde laclientela.  Percepciónde cómose ve la empresa.  Estilosycalidadde vida.  Nivel adquisitivode loscompradorespotenciales.
  7. 7. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 7 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA  Clasessociales.  Expectativade vida. Otros puntosa considerar: Concienciade laSalud Las actitudeshacialosbienesyserviciosimportados Las actitudeshaciael trabajo,el ocio, la carrera y la jubilación Las actitudeshaciala calidaddel productoyservicioal cliente Las actitudeshaciael ahorro y la inversión Énfasisenla seguridad Estilosde vida Hábitosde compra Religiónycreencias Las actitudeshacialosproductosecológicos Las actitudeshaciael temade lasenergíasrenovables T = Factores tecnológicos Por último,peronoel menosimportante,estálatecnología,todaempresadebe estaratentaalos nuevosadelantostecnológicosyadaptarlosenmedidade susrecursosyposibilidades. Con estose garantizauna mejorpreparaciónparaenfrentara lacompetenciaytenerventaja competitiva.Entre otros,esnecesarioanalizar:  Programación.  Nuevosequiposymaquinaria.  Inteligenciaartificial.  Machine Learning.  Impresiones3d.  Racionalizaciónde laenergía.  Nuevasfuentesenergética.  Obsolecencia.  Redes.  Internet  Programasy desarrollode software enlanube.  Reemplazotecnológico. Otros puntosa considerar:
  8. 8. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 8 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Nivel de infraestructurabásica Tasa de cambiotecnológico El gastoen investigaciónydesarrollo La legislaciónrelativaalatecnología Nivel de tecnologíaenlaindustria Infraestructurade comunicación.4 Ejemplode análisis PESTEL de una empresa Piensaenunaempresaque fabricafiltrospurificadoresde agua.Enel ejerciciode suplanificación estratégica,realizanunanálisisPESTparadeterminarlosriesgosyoportunidadesdel negocio. En las variablespolíticasconsideran:  Un reciente cambiode presidente.  Las eleccionesde alcaldesygobernadoresacelebrarseendosaños.  Los acercamientosparaconcertar untratado comercial conCentroamérica.
  9. 9. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 9 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA En losvariableseconómicasdefinen:  Los cambiosde divisa.  El efectoque tiene el aumentoenlatasa de interés.  El aumentaenlas exportacionesdel último año. Dentrode las variablessociales definen:  Cambiode pensamientode la sociedadfrente al autocuidado. Luegoenlas variablestecnológicas:  La impresión3Dcomo oportunidadparaoptimizar costes.  Pérdidade información magnética.  Hechoesto,la empresa define de qué forma impactanestos factores,el plazoprevistoyel tipode impacto. 5 3. CONCLUSIÓN.– El análisisPESTesuna herramientaútil de mercadotecnia,yaque puede ayudar a determinarel papel que tienenlosfactoresde entornoenel éxitode unnegocio o de una empresa. Gracias a este análisisesposibleteneruna visiónmás clara de las situacionesque pueden favoreceroperjudicarel desarrollodel negocio.Ademásde incluirestasvariablesenel momento de crear un planestratégicode marketing.
  10. 10. PATIÑOCRISPIN KARLAPATRICIA MGR. JOSE RAMIROZAPATA MATERIA:INVESTIGACIÓN DE MERCADOSII 10 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA Ademásdel análisisPEST,lamatrizFODA sonherramientasparaayudaren laplanificación estratégicade cualquierempresa.Conellapuedesconocermássobre losfactoresinternosque puedeninfluirensu desarrollo. 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/analisis-pest.html 2. https://anatrenza.com/analisis-pestel/ 3. https://www.cerem.es/blog/estudia-tu-entorno-con-un-pest-el 4. https://www.webyempresas.com/el-analisis-pest/ 5. https://ingenioempresa.com/analisis-pestel/#Ejemplo_de_analisis_PESTEL_de_una_empresa 5. VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEW00xE_br4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx47L_jSRr0

