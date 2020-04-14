Successfully reported this slideshow.
La docencia en la era digital requiere cada vez más mayores competencias, habilidades y destrezas para ejercer una labor eficaz.

Published in: Education
La docencia en la era digital

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACÓN, ELARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN CARRERA: PSICOLOGÍA EDUCATIVA Y ORIENTACIÓN .PSICOPEDAGOGÍA EL ROL DEL DOCENTE EN UNA ERA VIRTUAL Docente: Lic. Karla S. Medina Aguilar, Mg. Sc. Abril – Agosto 2020
  2. 2. Retos en la preparación de docentes • La formación y preparación de docentes no implica modificaciones aisladas, sino una exigencia compleja de múltiples cambios en diversos ámbitos. Todos orgánicamente interconectados y mutuamente reforzados. Cuál es nuestro objetivo a lograr con los estudiantes y de que manera se lo ejecutará. Preparación-Capacitación. Quiénes son nuestros estudiantes? Identificar, conocer, manejar y usar las diferentes TICs. Colaboración entre diferentes instituciones de educación superior. Redes de desarrollo profesional. Lacueva, y Téllez, (2009), El reto de la formación docente, Laboratorio Educativo, Caracas. ISBN: 978-980-251-206-5.
  3. 3. Roles y responsabilidades del docente Alimenta la curiosidad natural del estudiante. Involucra a los estudiantes en experiencias que permitan aprender para la vida. Flexible en el desarrollo de sus clases, permitiendo que los estudiantes sean participes activos de su aprendizaje. Estimula, acepta autonomía e iniciativa. Valoran puntos de vista. Retan los conocimientos. Proponen soluciones. Retroalimentan y construyen el aprendizaje.
  4. 4. ASPECTOS ANALIZADOS SI NO Mecanismos para la equidad de género X Recreación de deportes institucionales X 0bstáculos para la integración X Reglamentos en caso de que exista discriminación de género X CUADRO DE SISTEMATIZACIÓN DE RESULTADOS • El uso de blogs y wikis para crear plataformas de aprendizaje. • El manejo y utilización adecuada de redes sociales y dispositivos móviles. • Compartir de forma fácil y rápida archivos y documentos con los estudiantes. • Determinar cuáles son los recursos didácticos digitales idóneos en el aprendizaje. • Realizar búsquedas efectivas en Internet. • Apoyarse en el uso de organizadores gráficos online. • Poseer conocimientos de seguridad online, detectar el plagio en los trabajos de sus estudiantes y conocer sobre derechos de autor. • Intercambiar experiencias con otros tutores. Habilidades del profesor virtual rales, (2018), Habilidades que debe tener un docente e-learning, Fococonsultores,
  5. 5. Conclusiones • Los docentes que conforman la nueva era digital requieren de capacitaciones y formación profesional constante que les permita generar habilidades y capacidades que van de la mano con el avance de las nuevas tecnologías, dando respuesta a las nuevas exigencias sociales que requieren de profesionales competentes en el ámbito digital y comunitario. • Es imprescindible que los estudiantes también cuenten con capacitaciones constantes de las nuevas modalidades virtuales de estudio, para que puedan optimizar sus recursos y afiancen lo aprendido en una aula virtual y lo pongan en práctica en su día a día. • Si bien la era digital ha permitido que se generen otros espacios virtuales de aprendizaje, se debe considerar que la labor docente es significativa en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje, y en la construcción de conocimientos de los estudiantes, ya que es la guía y orientación que necesitan los futuros profesionales para generar competencias necesarias las mismas que les permitirán desenvolverse en sus diversos campos laborales de manera eficaz.

