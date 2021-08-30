Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Central Del Ecuador Facultad de Filosofía, Letras y Ciencias De la Educación Carrera De Pedagogía En Las Cienc...
Los Anélidos
"Los anélidos son un grupo de animales enormemente diverso en su anatomía y estilos de vida" 3
Definición Anélidos: son animales (filo Annelida) de cuerpo blando, relativamente largo, dividido en bloques bien definido...
5 Etimología Latín Francés «annélide» «ειδος» (eĭdos) «anĕllus» anillo Griego Forma de anillo:
Importancia Ecológica Su importancia ecológica principalmente se debe a que viven en el suelo, especialmente en áreas con ...
El hábitat de los anélidos resulta muy amplio, algunos pueden vivir en la superficie como la lombriz de tierra, mientras q...
Reproducción de los anélidos Reproducción Asexual Lumbriculu s Aulophorus Por escisión o fragmentación es un método usado ...
Reproducción Sexual 9 Lombriz de tierra ❖ Algunas especies de anélidos son hermafroditas. ❖ La lombriz de tierra, se apare...
Alimentación 10 Existen multitud de especies por lo que la alimentación es variada en función de los hábitos y costumbres ...
Características físicas de los anélidos 11 ❖ Los anélidos tienen el cuerpo alargado, blando y cilíndrico ❖ No tienen esque...
12 ❖ El ciclo de defecación de la lombriz ❖ En este proceso tiene lugar una precisa coordinación entre neuronas, músculos ...
13 Clasificación de los anélidos ❖ La mayoría de ellos son marinos y una de sus características más llamativas es que en c...
14 ❖ Ejemplos de poliquetos: gusano tubícola serpentino (Serpula vermicularis) y Arenicola marina. ❖ Ejemplo: el gusano He...
Oligoqueto s 15 ➢ Segundo grupo más abundante. ➢ Viven en diversos habitats. ➢ Se alimentan de materia vegetal en descompo...
Hirudíneos 16 ➢ Conocidos como sanguijuelas. ➢ Habitan en diferentes medios. ➢ Algunos son depredadores. ➢ Animales hermaf...
Ejemplos de anélidos 17 Lombriz de tierra Gusano árbol de Navidad Mizostómi dos
Referencias 18 Cartón, A. (2019, 18 noviembre). Qué son los anélidos: clasificación y ejemplos. Recuperado 8 de junio de 2...
Anélidos

  1. 1. Universidad Central Del Ecuador Facultad de Filosofía, Letras y Ciencias De la Educación Carrera De Pedagogía En Las Ciencias Experimentales Química y Biología Zoología de Invertebrados MSc. Ivan Morillo Integrantes: ⊳ Melany Caiza ⊳ Karla Caicedo ⊳ Erika Herrera ⊳ Emilia Lincango 1 Grupo N° 2
  2. 2. Los Anélidos
  3. 3. "Los anélidos son un grupo de animales enormemente diverso en su anatomía y estilos de vida" 3
  4. 4. Definición Anélidos: son animales (filo Annelida) de cuerpo blando, relativamente largo, dividido en bloques bien definidos, con una clara segmentación. Muchas especies viven en el agua, otros en el suelo húmedo. Los principales ejemplos son las lombrices de tierra y las sanguijuelas. 4
  5. 5. 5 Etimología Latín Francés «annélide» «ειδος» (eĭdos) «anĕllus» anillo Griego Forma de anillo:
  6. 6. Importancia Ecológica Su importancia ecológica principalmente se debe a que viven en el suelo, especialmente en áreas con vegetación, abundante materia orgánica y alta humedad. Económica Las lombrices son importantes para la agricultura (lumbricomposta). Las sanguijuelas parasitan el ganado. Médica Las sanguijuelas se utilizan en las “sangrías” para reducir hinchazones originadas por raspones. La hirudina, sustancia producida por las sanguijuelas es un anticoagulante eficiente. 6
  7. 7. El hábitat de los anélidos resulta muy amplio, algunos pueden vivir en la superficie como la lombriz de tierra, mientras que otros viven en el agua, como por ejemplo, las sanguijuelas. Hábitat: 7 En relación a la respiración, gran número de anélidos respiran mediante su cuerpo o piel, a esto se denomina respiración cutánea. Respiración:
  8. 8. Reproducción de los anélidos Reproducción Asexual Lumbriculu s Aulophorus Por escisión o fragmentación es un método usado por algunos anélidos y permite que se reproduzcan rápidamente. La posición de rotura está determinada generalmente por un crecimiento epidérmico. Por gemación, generando un nuevo individuo unido al otro.
  9. 9. Reproducción Sexual 9 Lombriz de tierra ❖ Algunas especies de anélidos son hermafroditas. ❖ La lombriz de tierra, se aparean durante todo el año en condiciones ambientales favorables. ❖ La mayoría de los gusanos poliquetos tienen machos y hembras separados y fertilización externa. ❖ Los oligoquetos y las sanguijuelas tienden a ser hermafroditas y las larvas carecen de vida libre.
  10. 10. Alimentación 10 Existen multitud de especies por lo que la alimentación es variada en función de los hábitos y costumbres del animal.
  11. 11. Características físicas de los anélidos 11 ❖ Los anélidos tienen el cuerpo alargado, blando y cilíndrico ❖ No tienen esqueleto ❖ Su tamaño varía desde algunos micrómetros hasta varios metros. ❖ El cuerpo de los anélidos está diferenciado en una región anterior llamada el prostomio, el tronco y una posterior llamada el pigidio. ❖ En los segmentos del tronco se repiten una serie de estructuras morfológicas, como vasos sanguíneos, musculatura y nefridios.
  12. 12. 12 ❖ El ciclo de defecación de la lombriz ❖ En este proceso tiene lugar una precisa coordinación entre neuronas, músculos e intestino. ❖ Los músculos del intestino se contraen para expulsar las secreciones, las cuales ocurren nada más que cada 45 segundos, haciendo que la lombriz expulse prácticamente todo lo que ingiere.
  13. 13. 13 Clasificación de los anélidos ❖ La mayoría de ellos son marinos y una de sus características más llamativas es que en cada segmento incluyen dos parapodios con múltiples quetas, lo que da nombre a esta clase. ❖ Se alimentan de algas y otros nutrientes que encuentran en la arena. ❖ La mayoría de poliquetos son de sexos separados, aunque existen ejemplares hermafroditas. Poliquetos
  14. 14. 14 ❖ Ejemplos de poliquetos: gusano tubícola serpentino (Serpula vermicularis) y Arenicola marina. ❖ Ejemplo: el gusano Hermodice carunculata ❖ En el caso del gusano de fuego, las quetas están llenas de veneno es un mecanismo de defensa.
  15. 15. Oligoqueto s 15 ➢ Segundo grupo más abundante. ➢ Viven en diversos habitats. ➢ Se alimentan de materia vegetal en descomposición. ➢ Animales hermafroditas. ➢ Reproducirse asexualmente. ➢ Carecen de vista y oído.
  16. 16. Hirudíneos 16 ➢ Conocidos como sanguijuelas. ➢ Habitan en diferentes medios. ➢ Algunos son depredadores. ➢ Animales hermafroditas. ➢ Son sordos y tienen una visión poco desarrollada.
  17. 17. Ejemplos de anélidos 17 Lombriz de tierra Gusano árbol de Navidad Mizostómi dos
  18. 18. Referencias 18 Cartón, A. (2019, 18 noviembre). Qué son los anélidos: clasificación y ejemplos. Recuperado 8 de junio de 2021, de https://www.ecologiaverde.com/que-son-los-anelidos-clasificacion-y-ejemplos- 2356.htm Recio, G. (2020, 15 diciembre). Anélidos, características y ejemplos. Recuperado 8 de junio de 2021, de https://invertebrados.paradais-sphynx.com/anelidos/anelidos-caracteristicas-y-ejemplos.htm Valderrey, L. (14 de mayo de 2017). Poliquetos. Obtenido de https://www.asturnatura.com/articulos/anelidos/inicio.php Simón, C. (24 de Enero de 2020) Tipos de anélidos. Obtenido de: https://www.expertoanimal.com/tipos- de-anelidos-nombres-ejemplos-y-caracteristicas-24703.html

